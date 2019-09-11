Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/9/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/9/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Unifi Inc. (UFI);

At Home (HOME);

Frank's International (FI);

Coty Inc. (COTY), and;

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX);

GlycoMimetics (GLYC);

Cloudera (CLDR), and;

Associated Capital Group (AC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Cigna Corp. (CI);

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC);

Universal Display Corp. (OLED);

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR);

Morningstar (MORN);

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI);

Mondelez International (MDLZ);

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT);

Facebook (FB);

Estee Lauder (EL), and;

CarGurus (CARG).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 BVF Partners LP BO GlycoMimetics GLYC B $5,309,950 2 Cordani David CEO, DIR Cigna Corp. CI B $5,044,422 3 Icahn Carl C BO Cloudera CLDR JB* $2,199,570 4 Hughes Fiona SO Coty Inc. COTY B $2,059,260 5 Gabelli Mario J CB, DIR, BO Associated Capital Group AC B $925,086 6 Bishop Robert J DIR Unifi Inc. UFI B $849,012 7 Osteen Debra K CEO, DIR Acadia Healthcare ACHC B $530,660 8 Bird Lewis L Iii CB, CEO, PR At Home HOME B $500,193 9 Anido Vicente Jr CEO, DIR Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI B $498,953 10 Lte Partners BO Progenics Pharmaceuticals PGNX B $307,193

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $47,461,368 2 Abramson Steven V CEO, DIR Universal Display Corp. OLED AS $6,922,884 3 Freda Fabrizio CEO, DIR Estee Lauder EL AS $5,951,351 4 Garrison Earl W DIR J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT S $5,564,622 5 Lampropoulos Fred P CEO, DIR Merit Medical Systems MMSI S $4,967,090 6 Sciammas Maurice VP, SO Monolithic Power Systems MPWR AS $4,539,133 7 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $3,891,928 8 Mansueto Joseph D CB, DIR, BO Morningstar MORN AS,JS* $2,853,856 9 Mosing Steven B DIR Frank's International FI S $2,467,845 10 Gruber Vinzenz P VP, PR Mondelez International MDLZ S $2,288,568

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

