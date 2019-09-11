Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/9/19

Includes: AC, AERI, CLDR, COTY, FI, GLYC, HOME, PGNX, UFI
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/9/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Unifi Inc. (UFI);
  • At Home (HOME);
  • Frank's International (FI);
  • Coty Inc. (COTY), and;
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX);
  • GlycoMimetics (GLYC);
  • Cloudera (CLDR), and;
  • Associated Capital Group (AC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Cigna Corp. (CI);
  • Acadia Healthcare (ACHC);
  • Universal Display Corp. (OLED);
  • Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Merit Medical Systems (MMSI);
  • Mondelez International (MDLZ);
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Estee Lauder (EL), and;
  • CarGurus (CARG).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

BVF Partners LP

BO

GlycoMimetics

GLYC

B

$5,309,950

2

Cordani David

CEO, DIR

Cigna Corp.

CI

B

$5,044,422

3

Icahn Carl C

BO

Cloudera

CLDR

JB*

$2,199,570

4

Hughes Fiona

SO

Coty Inc.

COTY

B

$2,059,260

5

Gabelli Mario J

CB, DIR, BO

Associated Capital Group

AC

B

$925,086

6

Bishop Robert J

DIR

Unifi Inc.

UFI

B

$849,012

7

Osteen Debra K

CEO, DIR

Acadia Healthcare

ACHC

B

$530,660

8

Bird Lewis L Iii

CB, CEO, PR

At Home

HOME

B

$500,193

9

Anido Vicente Jr

CEO, DIR

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

AERI

B

$498,953

10

Lte Partners

BO

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

PGNX

B

$307,193

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$47,461,368

2

Abramson Steven V

CEO, DIR

Universal Display Corp.

OLED

AS

$6,922,884

3

Freda Fabrizio

CEO, DIR

Estee Lauder

EL

AS

$5,951,351

4

Garrison Earl W

DIR

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

JBHT

S

$5,564,622

5

Lampropoulos Fred P

CEO, DIR

Merit Medical Systems

MMSI

S

$4,967,090

6

Sciammas Maurice

VP, SO

Monolithic Power Systems

MPWR

AS

$4,539,133

7

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$3,891,928

8

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS,JS*

$2,853,856

9

Mosing Steven B

DIR

Frank's International

FI

S

$2,467,845

10

Gruber Vinzenz P

VP, PR

Mondelez International

MDLZ

S

$2,288,568

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.