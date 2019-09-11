Johnson & Johnson's Definitive Tests (Part 1)

Johnson & Johnson's DePuy hip implant lawsuits are winding down, however, a diverse group of other claim families are standing by to take up any slack.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has accumulated an array of adverse jury awards based on sundry liability claims. This article investigates this phenomenon and addresses its significance for JNJ shareholders. Part 1 surveys JNJ's portfolio of product liability claims and addresses its first definitive test, its pending Daubert motion to block baby powder talc suits.

Part 2 addresses the definitive test posed by JNJ's outstanding opioid claims. It examines the specific financial costs of JNJ's litigation storm contrasting its disclosures to those of Abbott (ABT) and AbbVie (ABBV).

A big question for every Johnson & Johnson's shareholder takes on ever more significance.

In a 2017 review I approached JNJ's vast portfolio of liability lawsuits focusing on two primary tranches of claims, those relating to its DePuy hip replacement devices and its baby powder talc claims. At the time, I noted:

Recently, an SA commenter was carping about how (s)he thought significant litigation was grounds for selling a stock. A riposte challenged: would you drop Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for such a reason? The sense of this second comment was that JNJ was above such consideration. Is it? Should it be?

After reviewing JNJ's litigation issues in 2017, I concluded:

...JNJ's ongoing products liability exposure ...[i]s a minor net negative for the stock. I concur with management's assessment that such exposures may be material for particular reporting periods but are not material to the company overall.

I have since made a broader study of JNJ's litigation profile which has grown in the interim. In this two part article, I update my 2017 posting for the purpose of testing the referenced questions from 2017.

Part 1 provides an updated overview of JNJ's product liability claims. On a positive note for JNJ shareholders, I am glad to report that JNJ's hip claims are gradually winding down as JNJ settles them at significant, but readily manageable cost. The more tricky baby powder talc claims are in the hands of god, with the federal court system ruling on a pending Daubert motion standing in for the deity, as hereafter described.

Part 2 of this report will examine JNJ's substantial liability exposures beyond talc and hip. It is in this expanded arena of liabilities where JNJ investors face more significant concerns; this second part also reviews the financial impact of claims as revealed by JNJ's accruals and their impact on the overall company.

Johnson & Johnson's NOTE 11 — LEGAL PROCEEDINGS to its latest 10-Q describes tens of thousands of pending product liability claims; this review summarizes key points.

JNJ has an exceptionally busy and unpleasant litigation profile. The variety and the volume of the cases pending against it speak to the vast scope of its operations and the litigious character of its home base (the United States).

One might argue that management has been careless in allowing such a mountain of claims to accumulate. When I was young, JNJ was enjoying a distinguished role as one of the world's most respected and accomplished companies. Its healthcare products were fully embraced by consumers around the world.

Its response to the Tylenol poisoning tragedy back in 1982 has become a case study in effective crisis management. In that instance JNJ was able to shine; it pulled Tylenol off the shelves before injury to consumers that could credibly be blamed on any wrongdoing. It effectively dodged the blame game in that instance.

Its situation fueling the lawsuits below is entirely different. Rightly or wrongly thousands upon thousands of claimants, spurred forward by their legal champions, are claiming large damages running into the millions, and in rare instances, billions of dollars.

JNJ's latest 10-Q Note 11 (pp. 30-31) includes the following summary of the most significant of its outstanding product liability claims:

...the DePuy ASR™ XL Acetabular System and DePuy ASR™ Hip Resurfacing System; the PINNACLE ® Acetabular Cup System; pelvic meshes; RISPERDAL ® ; XARELTO ® ; body powders containing talc, primarily JOHNSONS ® Baby Powder; INVOKANA ® ; and ETHICON PHYSIOMESH ® Flexible Composite Mesh. As of June 30, 2019 , in the United States there were approximately 1,500 plaintiffs with direct claims in pending lawsuits regarding injuries allegedly due to the DePuy ASR™ XL Acetabular System and DePuy ASR™ Hip Resurfacing System; 10,500 with respect to the PINNACLE ® Acetabular Cup System; 24,800 with respect to pelvic meshes; 13,400 with respect to RISPERDAL ® ; 31,700 with respect to XARELTO ® ; 15,500 with respect to body powders containing talc; 1,000 with respect to INVOKANA ® ; and 2,900 with respect to ETHICON PHYSIOMESH ® Flexible Composite Mesh.

Mind you, the foregoing are only product liability claims. JNJ also faces a jumbo version of the standard repertoire of other claims and investigations for sundry additional alleged malfeasances and failures. In addition, there is a group of claims that demand attention because of the national opioid conversation; these deserve special consideration which I will discuss in Part 2.

There is no such thing as an investment without risk. JNJ's >130 year history of innovative growth from 1886 places it in a special category. It is one of America's most reliable dividend growth stocks of all time; it is one of 2019's 26 recognized dividend kings, having managed to raise its dividend for >50 years.

A recent (updated 8/19) crisp synopsis of its prospects states:

Johnson & Johnson is one the greatest public companies ever. Consistent earnings, pristine balance sheet, consistent cash flow, and steady profitability make JNJ a first rate company. However these facts are at least partially reflected in the price. Acquire on pull-backs.

The same article lists a helpful S.W.O.T. (Strengths/Weaknesses/Opportunities/Threats) analysis for JNJ.

It considers JNJ's exceptional moat and favorable reputation as key components of its strengths. Its weaknesses grow out of its large scale, resulting in potential gaps in quality. Its opportunities lie in growth potential in developing countries. Its threats come from government regulations and investigations challenging pricing power and profitability.

As discussed in this article, JNJ's litigation profile squarely puts an investment thesis based on this S.W.O.T. analysis in serious question. The issue of gaps in quality is now the subject of these thousands of lawsuits, revealing a variety of fissures in its imposing structure.

These fissures can serve as burrow holes for all manner of disruption. They can lead to government investigations. A lone attorney general's document probe can serve as an initial domino falling, giving rise to joinder by other attorneys general and then private claims. As discussed in this article, JNJ has endured just such a progression in its baby powder talc suits.

JNJ's vast finances make it an attractive target. Its record in such matters makes inquiries more plausible than would otherwise be the case. As JNJ attracts more and larger claims, adverse judgments and settlements, three arms of its favorable S.W.O.T. analysis start to give way. They damage its strengths, heighten its weaknesses and strengthen its threats.

Johnson & Johnson's lengthy saga of battling its DePuy related hip implant claims and lawsuits are testimony to its capacity to respond to demands that would swamp a lesser company. It acquired DePuy, an old-line medical device company, back in 1998.

Beginning with a lawsuit in 2010, Johnson & Johnson has faced many thousands of lawsuits over DePuy hip replacements, including both its Pinnacle and its ASR hips, two models which sold tens of thousands of devices. Its course has not come easily or inexpensively.

After distressing results in several bellwether lawsuits, JNJ reportedly settled ~8,000 ASR hip implant cases for $4 billion in 2013, settling another 1,800 cases in 2015 for $420 million.

JNJ's 10-K (p. 55) for fiscal year 2013 described the 2013 settlement as follows:

In November 2013, DePuy reached an agreement ... to establish a program to settle claims with eligible ASR patients in the United States who had surgery to replace their ASR hip, ..., as of August 31, 2013. The U.S. settlement is valued at approximately $2.5 billion, based on an estimate of 8,000 patients participating in the program. This settlement program is expected to bring to a close significant ASR litigation activity in the U.S. However, many lawsuits in the U.S. will remain; and the settlement program does not address litigation outside of the U.S. The Company continues to receive information with respect to potential costs associated with this recall on a worldwide basis. Updates to existing accruals associated with the ASR may be required in the future as additional information becomes available.

Its fiscal 2017 10-K (p. 72) supplements this earlier disclosure adding its 2015 ASR settlement into the mix; JNJ's Q2, 2019 10-Q (p. 31) announces latest ASR developments as follows:

...[the foregoing] settlement program has resolved more than 10,000 claims, therefore bringing to resolution significant ASR Hip litigation activity in the United States. However, lawsuits in the United States remain, and the settlement program does not address litigation outside of the United States. In Australia, a class action settlement was reached that resolved the claims of the majority of ASR Hip patients in that country. In Canada, the Company has reached agreements to settle two pending class actions which have been approved by the Québec Superior Court and the Supreme Court of British Columbia. The British Columbia order is currently the subject of an appeal. The Company continues to receive information with respect to potential additional costs associated with this recall on a worldwide basis.

Accordingly, it appears as if JNJ's litigation over its ASR hip replacement devices is winding down at an uncertain aggregate cost particularly when considering attorneys' fees and costs of litigation.

JNJ has also faced outsized verdicts related to its Pinnacle hip replacement, albeit its Pinnacle settlements appear to have been less expensive than the ASR cases. According to a recent Bloomberg report, JNJ agreed to settle the bulk of its Pinnacle cases where the implant actually had to be removed for ~$1 billion, still leaving the company with >4,000 pending hip implant cases.

JNJ's Q2, 2019 10-Q relating to this latter series of claims has a familiar ring as follows:

Claims for personal injury have also been made against DePuy and Johnson & Johnson relating to the PINNACLE ®Acetabular Cup System used in hip replacement surgery. The number of pending product liability lawsuits continues to increase, and the Company continues to receive information with respect to potential costs and the anticipated number of cases. Cases filed in federal courts in the United States have been organized as a multi-district litigation in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Litigation has also been filed in countries outside of the United States, primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company has established an accrual for defense costs in connection with product liability litigation associated with the PINNACLE ® Acetabular Cup System. Changes to this accrual may be required in the future as additional information becomes available.

As if the foregoing were not enough, in January 2019, JNJ paid $120 million to settle claims by 46 state attorneys general over allegations that it illegally promoted its ASR and Pinnacle hip replacement devices.

Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder related claims are highly damaging to the company's reputation; a pending motion puts this to a definitive test.

"Johnson & Johnson Lawsuits And Verdicts Multiply" recounts the genesis of JNJ's powders with talc lawsuits. They first appear in JNJ's SEC filings in its Q1, 2016 10-Q advising of a lone claim by the Mississippi attorney general for failure to warn of talc powder risks. In a few short years, they have exploded into the 15,500 pending cases referenced above in JNJ's latest note 11.

These are not inconsequential cases. They take direct aim at JNJ's reputation as a trustworthy and reliable partner in healthcare products. Schooled by countless ads since TV's very first days, consumers learned to value JNJ's iconic products, its baby powder, Band-Aids and no tears baby shampoo as premium products per print ad below:

Contrast this genius branding implanting an association of key JNJ products and Robin Hood, with the message of the headlines below:

Verdicts for outsized damage awards are unlikely to translate into adverse judgments for such amounts; however, they are memorable, indelibly so, for many. Headlines such as those listed above are like a giant eraser, erasing portions of the positive vibes generated by JNJ's successful ad campaigns over the years.

JNJ has consistently denied that its talc powder products cause cancer. So far its protests have been drowned out by a swarm of giant jury verdicts giving rise to horrible headlines and seriously damaging JNJ's credibility. On July 22, 2019, JNJ's Daubert hearing in the US district court for Trenton, New Jersey took direct aim at this situation.

The New Jersey district court has jurisdiction over a major group of the outstanding baby powder talc claims. The hearing takes direct aim at the heart of plaintiffs' cases seeking to deny the scientific basis of their claims and to bar their expert witnesses from testifying.

An excellent article in the Pennsylvania Record, "Facing 12,000 lawsuits, J&J has expert testify that there is no link between talc and ovarian cancer", sets out a more detailed explanation of JNJ's expert's position.

If successful the entire group of claims would be dismissed; further, JNJ's tarnished reputation would be significantly restored. The process will not be quick or easy. Expect it to take months for a final district court ruling on this matter and years for it to be finally resolved in appellate courts.

In the interim, cases may be able to proceed in state courts, however, so long as this Daubert motion is unresolved, JNJ's position on the scientific question will have visibility.

Conclusion

JNJ's litigation profile significantly tarnishes its attractiveness as a SWAN growth stock. The following from the conclusion to my previous article holds true today:

JNJ clearly considers product liability expenses to be an expected business expense. The only way for shareholders to track these costs is by looking at litigation accruals. Prospective litigation costs get funneled into its accruals as management recognizes the probability of a loss. In some cases, management accrues anticipated defense costs only, as in the case of baby powder claims; in others, it accrues anticipated costs of defense with anticipated losses.

However, as the years pass and the claims mount, it seems less reassuring. JNJ's litigation exposure and upcoming definitive tests are reasons for long term investors who are not already committed to the stock to stand clear.

For those already invested in the name, JNJ is not an easy case. It has earned so much money for so many people over such a long time that it requires special consideration. Those who hold it in a taxable account, as I do, may feel that they are inextricably bound to it. While I have no interest in putting new money in JNJ, I continue to hold it, albeit I have pared my position back.

For those who hold JNJ in tax deferred accounts, the calculus becomes very much a matter of their individual investment goals. While I believe that JNJ is facing serious tests that will become increasingly significant over time, its great scale should protect it from any precipitous decline in excess of the overall market.

