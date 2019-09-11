'Bring Out Your De(bt)' - Share Buybacks May Get Some New Life

Companies are rightly taking advantage of this opportunity, and it may result in another return of capital to shareholders.

Lower rates are spurring a wave of new borrowing, which is largely intended to recapitalize rather than for new CAPEX.

Share buybacks were a major demand source for US stocks over the last decade. The trend appeared to be slowing.

Back in 2012 or so, buybacks really caught the attention of the investing public. Firms engaged in the practice of retiring shares were (and remain) accused of "financial engineering".

As a quick side note, I have my graduate degree from University of Michigan in Financial Engineering, and I don't recall once discussing share buybacks. Share repurchases are more the real of corporate finance, which is more in the wheelhouse of MBAs. I wonder if we should start saying that firms are "MBA'ing"!

This graphic from DB Global Research advances the notion that share repurchases have potentially represented an important tail wind for US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM).

For the time being, share repurchases appear to have tapered off. The stock market is not quaking quite yet, but it could represent a long-term reduction in demand for shares.

Is there anything that could kick the buyback machine into high gear again?

High Corporate Debt Levels

Fred Non-Financial Corporate Debt

Between the beginning of the current bull market (3/9/09) and June 6th of this year, non-financial firms have increased indebtedness by 76% - from $3.6T up to $6.4T.

Low borrowing costs have spurred corporations to borrow large volumes, some of which financed CAPEX, hiring, etc. But a lot of that money went toward recapitalizing the firm's operations with higher leverage. Whether or not you approve, there is a certain reasoning behind it: replace expensive (yet flexible) equity with cheap (yet rigid) debt.

The growth rate of borrowing appeared to be tailing off over the last year - Q4 '18 year-over-year change in the non-financial corporate indebtedness rose less than 2%.

Bond Yields Falling Spurs New Wave of Borrowing

It did appear that non-financial corporate appetites for added debt was headed lower.

I suspect that you are aware that rates have declined quite severely over the past few months. There is plenty of speculation as to what is driving this process, but one not need understand why the phenomenon is taking place to guess what corporations will decide to do in response.

According to Bloomberg News, last week witnessed $74B in corporate borrowing, with plenty yet to get done in the weeks ahead:

And the frenzy isn’t letting up. At least another $50 billion is projected for the rest of the month, and the activity is spilling over to junk bonds and leveraged loans as well. With more than $16 trillion of bonds in Europe and Asia paying negative yields, investors worldwide are snatching up debt that offers relatively higher returns, keeping demand strong in the U.S. - Bloomberg

The piece makes clear that much of the current activity is aimed toward refinancing existing debt rather than being used toward new investment. As I mentioned earlier, many refer to such recapitalizations as "financial engineering".

There is an excellent chance that corporations will use this dip in rates as a way of doing a combination of terming out their existing debt structures, as well as perhaps engaging in a fresh wave of share repurchases. While firms may one day rue the decision to increase leverage, it looks like a pretty savvy move for the time being, and it could well cycle into feeding the buy-back beast.

Corporates Not Fully Participating

SA Marketplace contributor Eric Basmajian penned a piece last Friday pointing that while corporate yields have fallen, they have not fully participated in the run-down in Treasury yields (IEF, TLT, SHY). This makes sense, especially if one believes that part of the reason safe-haven yields are falling to begin with is increased economic uncertainty.

Still, while perhaps not at record "tights", the overall effect is that corporates are trading at or near all-time lows. Readers may take the wider spreads as reason for concern, or as a relatively advantageous way to participate in the bond market (LQD, JNK). We have certainly seen that corporate yields can fall further still - just look at Europe.

Fire Up The Buyback Machine?

Data from this Yardeni report on S&P interest expense as a percent of net income goes only through 2017. But with yields falling, each marginal dollar of debt adds less of interest expense, thereby pushing marginal after-tax income higher.

From a pure cost perspective, it's a great time to borrow. Firms are taking advantage of the environment in which they find themselves, as I would argue they should.

The town cryer is shouting: "Bring out your debt!". We may see stocks surge for a time as a result.

