Market Volatility Bulletin: U.S. Treasury VIX Calming Gives Stocks A Chance At New Highs

It may be time for a new set of products in the vol ETP space, but innovation may be slow after Feb '18s upheaval.

Energy is charging higher, while most sectors are trading lower. VIX is up, but still below 16 as this piece goes to publication.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:32AM EST

Up nearly 2%, energy stocks (XLE) are once again at the lead amongst the sector SPDRs on Tuesday morning. Most of the other sectors are in the red; consumer discretionary (XLY), healthcare (XLV), tech (XLK) and real estate (XLRE) all down about 1.25% or so.

The Russell 2K (IWM) trades UNCH on the session, while SPY and DIA drag lower. Spot VIX is not responding much to the move - up a little over half a vol point.

Thoughts on Volatility

The US is but one of many countries where equities trade (EFA, EEM, ACWX). Quite frankly it's a wonder that fully 26% of the Top 50 performances came out of the relatively calm and quiet US.

American markets have strongly outperformed international equities over the last decade. While the macro backdrop looks more predictable here (and that's really saying something!), this stability may already be fully reflected in stock prices.

I'm waiting on new and interesting products related to the vol space. There's a good chance that they'll be slower in coming after the Feb '18 blow up. It seems that there's room for interesting innovation; for instance, leveraged ETFs with less rebalance decay because they reset weekly rather than daily.

But innovation continues in other spheres, and necessity is the mother of invention. Someone posted a disparaging comment about this place on Twitter. It caught my eye, as I had thought about pod/communal living several years back. Those pods do not look all that comfortable or nice. But PodShare is apparently an answer to sky high rents in California.

This is an interesting, and counterintuitive, way of looking at things. Normally one wants to buy low, sell high. Certainly that can work. But volatility tends to be mean reverting only over longish stretches. There is a long right tail, without a doubt, but waiting for it can be deleterious to your financial health.

So currently, according to this approach, the VIX is "expensive", and comes with the contango profile to reinforce this view.

Term Structure

Most of the curve is pretty unchanged in comparison to yesterday, which in turn wasn't so different from last Friday.

That sets in motion the pieces that are necessary to put in a ceiling for the trading range. Several days where spot VIX bounces around some but ultimately doesn't go much of anywhere is what the VX futures need to see to gradually fall across the curve, and not just at the back.

For now, the term structure is very flat at the back end, and there's room for a pulldown in the middle. There are positive catalysts for stocks, such as global rate cuts, perhaps a calming of Tweet-related anxieties as we approach elections, etc.

On that "note" (ah...), volatility on the 10Yr UST Note is finally calming down some. That creates a helpful backdrop for a reduction in equity volatility, especially this go around as bond yields have been plastered all over the news for the last couple months.

MarketChameleon.com: VXX Skew

Remember those two months or so when VXX stopped trading after the ETN matured? VXXB was kickstarted, and soon thereafter the ticker changed back. That's why there's a funny straight line in the visual above.

But VXX skew is leaning a little more towards a bullish breakout, corresponding to a sudden rise in volatility. Skew displays the lack of symmetry among traders between interest in upside calls vs. downside puts.

It's a popular strategy to short the VXX and the buy calls as a way to manage one's downside. If this is a tactic in which you engage, make sure to keep an eye on the term structure, and potentially alter your approach by selling call spreads instead.

Wrap Up

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long time frame, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.