Under The Hood: Selecting Income And Thematic Funds For Today's Risk Environment

In the wide-ranging conversation that follows, we discuss Maks' top income ideas for the current macro environment, best practices in fund selection, his favorite thematic ETF and much more.

For the past two years, he has also run the Income Idea Marketplace service here at Seeking Alpha, with a focus on uncovering the best funds for safe income.

Previously a financial advisor at Ameriprise, Maks F.S.currently works at a family office managing money for his family and friends using a combination of ETFs and CEFs.

By Jonathan Liss

On the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, I am joined by long-time Seeking Alpha contributor Maks F. S. Maks first began contributing to Seeking Alpha in 2014, building up a following of more than 5,000 investors writing about income investing. Previously an advisor at Ameriprise Financial, Maks currently works at a family office managing money for his family and friends. His specialties include fee-based, comprehensive financial planning, retirement planning, life insurance and protection planning.

In 2017, he launched his own Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Income Idea. In Maks' own words, "It's not about how much you make, but about how much you keep. My goal is to help you discover income-generating, actively-managed funds and ETFs and the best strategies to implement them throughout market cycles."

Topics Covered:

3:20 - Maks' backstory: How did he get into investing?

6:20 - General rules for selecting and evaluating ETFs

12:20 - Does it make sense to set AUM minimums when evaluating funds for portfolio inclusion?

14:40 - Maks' favorite fund sponsors

28:00 - Whither interest rates?

20:30 - Sources of safe income

23:00 - Evaluating duration: Is there value across the curve?

25:30 - Specific fixed-income ETF recommendations: MUB, EMB, PCY Related article on MUB

29:25 - Water, water everywhere: A set of thematic ETF recommendations - FIW, TBLU

35:30 - Maks' top closed-end fund income recommendations: BCX, NXQ, NBB

42:25 - Closing remarks: Always read the prospectus

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXQ, PCY, FIW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For disclosures, Maks F. S. is long NXQ and PCY and may initiate a long position in BCX at any time.



Jonathan Liss is long FIW.