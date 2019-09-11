Under The Hood: Selecting Income And Thematic Funds For Today's Risk Environment

Sign up on the podcast platform of your choice to make sure you don't miss an episode:
On the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, I am joined by long-time Seeking Alpha contributor Maks F. S. Maks first began contributing to Seeking Alpha in 2014, building up a following of more than 5,000 investors writing about income investing. Previously an advisor at Ameriprise Financial, Maks currently works at a family office managing money for his family and friends. His specialties include fee-based, comprehensive financial planning, retirement planning, life insurance and protection planning.
In 2017, he launched his own Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Income Idea. In Maks' own words, "It's not about how much you make, but about how much you keep. My goal is to help you discover income-generating, actively-managed funds and ETFs and the best strategies to implement them throughout market cycles."
In the wide-ranging conversation that follows, we discuss Maks' top income ideas for the current macro environment, best practices in fund selection, his favorite thematic ETF and much more.
Topics Covered:
- 3:20 - Maks' backstory: How did he get into investing?
- 6:20 - General rules for selecting and evaluating ETFs
- 12:20 - Does it make sense to set AUM minimums when evaluating funds for portfolio inclusion?
- 14:40 - Maks' favorite fund sponsors
- 28:00 - Whither interest rates?
- 20:30 - Sources of safe income
- 23:00 - Evaluating duration: Is there value across the curve?
- 25:30 - Specific fixed-income ETF recommendations: MUB, EMB, PCY
- 29:25 - Water, water everywhere: A set of thematic ETF recommendations - FIW, TBLU
- 35:30 - Maks' top closed-end fund income recommendations: BCX, NXQ, NBB
- 42:25 - Closing remarks: Always read the prospectus
Disclosure: I am/we are long NXQ, PCY, FIW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: For disclosures, Maks F. S. is long NXQ and PCY and may initiate a long position in BCX at any time.
Jonathan Liss is long FIW.