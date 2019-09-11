Winmark: Winning All The Way

Sometimes you need to pay up for an excellent business. Winmark (WINA) is an example of such a business. While the valuation is a little high compared to our other value investments, the unique characteristics and great economics of the business, along with its countercyclical attributes, makes this an acceptable valuation. We have recently added Winmark to our portfolio and plan to add more on dips.

Business Model

Winmark franchises out 5 brands - Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Music Go Round, Play It Again Sports, or Style Encore. It does not manage any stores corporately and collects royalties and other revenue from franchisees.

Winmark website

Although these stores all sell different items, from clothes to sports equipment, they all have one unifying characteristic - They buy and sell used items. According to reviews we've read online, Winmark buys used items for 30-40% of the price they sell it for.

Winmark also operates a leasing business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Winmark Capital Corporation. The leasing business serves large and medium-sized organizations and focuses on technology and business-essential equipment.

The franchising business provides a very steady stream of income. Winmark not only collects franchise fees but also collects a portion of sales. Income from leasing, though, is far more likely to fluctuate.

Growth drivers

On the franchising side, we expect Winmark to grow system wide sales as it optimizes its stores and as it opens new stores.

Winmark Plato's Closet franchise report

The good thing about Winmark is that it can aggregate data across all its stores to improve sales and profitability. For example, if one store finds a way to drive traffic, that information can be "shared". We believe this is how Winmark has managed to increase average store volume over the long term, and we believe this is how future same store sales growth will be achieved.

Winmark has also shown that it can innovate. It only "founded" Style Encore in 2013. Any additional innovations at this point will be extremely incremental to revenues and could drive additional growth.

On the leasing side, although sales do tend to fluctuate between quarters, sales should increase over the long term as Winmark does license a lot of equipment to its own franchisees. As the number of stores increases, both royalties and leasing income should increase.

We believe this growth should drive meaningful shareholder value creation over the long term.

Recession proof

One of the main reasons why we bought Winmark is because the business is countercyclical and revenues may increase in a recession. Since Winmark stores sells used items, during an economic downturn, when consumers don't have much to spend, they'll actually be more likely to go to Winmark stores.

For example, consumers can expect to get up to 70% discounts off retail prices for brand name items at Plato's Closet. That's a very attractive value proposition, especially in a recession when money is scarce. It helps that consumers can sell clothes back to Plato's Closet after wearing them.

As the great reports from Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) show, discount stores are doing very well currently, far outpacing the rest of retail. We believe this could be due to economic uncertainty caused by increased tariffs on China.

Looking back at 2007-2009, Winmark has grown royalties in both years. Although provision for credit losses increased substantially, Winmark was still profitable for both years.

Great management

Management has been very prudent yet quick to take advantage of opportunities. Management has not rushed to sign on franchisees, even in good years. They have always made sure their franchisees were liquid and performing well. Provision for credit loss has been negligible for the past couple of years.

2018 10K

Management has been aggressive in share repurchases, however, with the share count declining from 5.4mil at the beginning of 2009 to just 3.8mil today. Many of the shares purchased have appreciated in price substantially, and management has shown no qualms about using debt to repurchase shares when they feel it's undervalued.

The latest proxy filing still shows that management is incentivized to drive shareholder value, with share ownership of over 30%.

Valuation

Winmark is quite expensive when compared to most of our other investments. It trades at over 20x TTM earnings and nearly 9x sales. However, we believe this premium is deserved considering its stable and growing royalty stream, first class management, and the fact that it can grow even in a recession.

What is fair value for Winmark? It's hard to say. We believe an earnings yield slightly higher than treasuries is fair considering Winmark is growing and has fairly stable revenue streams. If Winmark were to yield 50% more than 30 year treasuries, its price should be $232, 100% more, and its price should be $174. However, given its great management and track record, we likely would be looking for a price in the upper part of this range before we would be willing to part with our shares.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe Winmark's dependable and rising royalty streams, along with its countercyclical nature and great management, means it deserves the premium that it is currently trading at. Sometimes you need to pay up for quality, and Winmark's clearly superior quality makes us willing to pay a high price for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.