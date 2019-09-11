Ford Shares Could Calm If They Cut The Dividend

Cutting the dividend would improve the health of the balance sheet and allow the company to forge ahead.

Toward the end of 2018, the CFO claimed that maintaining investment grade status was "ground zero".

Moody's recently downgraded Ford Motor Company to junk status. Shares were down, but not out of keeping with the worst 5% of daily returns over the last seven years.

Owners of Ford Motor Company shares (F) woke up to a nasty surprise on Tuesday morning after the storied company found its bonds were downgraded to junk.

While the news of this downgrade likely carries an emotional impact for workers, bondholders, and shareholders, the larger ramifications need to be brought into focus.

Volatility Profile

Above is the daily return profile on Ford going back to July 2010. The overall trend is toward more extreme daily returns, with an overall wider return band, signifying a choppier return profile for investors. The dividend may be juicy, but there's quite a bit of churn required to earn it!

Here is a list of the worst 5% of daily returns going back to July 2012. The worst return was a little larger than 8%, dolled out in 2016. The left-most black line shows the conditional mean return, just shy of -4%. The middle dotted line is the conditional median: closer to -3.3%. The red dotted line, at around -2.6%, demonstrates the cut-off point as to where Ford's distribution officially gets its "fat tails."

The current news flash has harmed Ford shares. Investors, for the time being at least, are taking the downgrade in stride.

Dividend Cut

Back in late 2018, when asked whether Ford prioritized the current dividend vs. investment grade status, the CFO responded as follows:

[Ford's overall financial strategy] starts with a strong balance sheet, an investment grade rating, maintaining our debt capacity, and ensuring that our global funded pension plan stays funded and de-risked. So to me that is sort of like ground zero, and then [...] the business has got to generate the cash flow that enables us to fund everything else. Everything else includes the traditional business, the new business opportunities, it includes obviously the shareholder distributions.

So, if maintaining investment grade status was more important than sustaining the dividend back then - before the downgrade - how much more should the topic of cash payments to common shareholders be revisited?

The dividend yield sits at a lofty 6.44%. While investors may initially balk at a cut, it would likely serve in the long term best interests to take the lumps now than to stumble along as the shares increase in volatility associated with uncertainty about the firm's balance sheet and operational outlook.

The margins are heading in the wrong direction, and freeing up cash for tidying its balance sheet may go a long way toward resetting the narrative of the company. A dividend cut would probably be initially greeted with a bout of panic, but may soon cool down the volatility that investors currently face.

