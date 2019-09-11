Zscaler Earnings: The Market Reaction Is Too Soft

Despite the negative market reaction, I estimate the company is still overvalued.

Cloud-security vendor Zscaler (ZS) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings above guidance. Yet, the stock price dropped by 20.29% during after-hours trading. Weaker-than-expected guidance for next year contributed to the negative market reaction.

Yet, despite the strong decline in the stock price, I estimate the market overvalues the company.

Before discussing the valuation, let's have a closer look at the earnings and guidance.

Image source: JanBaby via Pixabay

Not only about revenue growth deceleration

Results from the fiscal Q4 earnings report were excellent compared to guidance. Revenue grew 53% year over year and reached $86.1 million, which was 3.7% higher than the high end of management's forecast. And non-GAAP EPS was $0.05, against an expected range of $0.01-0.02.

Before the release of the results, Zscaler stock price was already down by more than 30% from its year-to-date highs.

Data by YCharts

And the extra 20% drop during the after-hours trading corresponds to a market capitalization divided by two since July.

Guidance for next fiscal year explains a part of the negative market reaction. After several years of revenue growth above 50%, the midpoint of revenue guidance corresponds to a 32.10% growth.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The situation is even more worrying when considering "calculated billings", which is a leading indicator of revenue.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Calculated billing's growth deceleration is steeper than revenue growth. And fiscal 2020 expected growth of 26.92% indicates the forecasted disappointing 32.10% revenue growth isn't likely to improve beyond 2020. Besides, Zscaler has some other challenges.

During fiscal Q4, sales and marketing expenses still represented 57.3% of revenue. And despite the slower forecasted revenue growth, management warned the market about the ramp-up of sales and marketing expense over the next quarters:

With our CRO on board, we expect to step up our sales and marketing investment in the coming quarters."



- Source: Fiscal Q4 earnings call

As a result, management forecasted a small profit during fiscal 2020. But taking into account share-based compensation and some other expenses, which amounted to more than $58 million during fiscal 2019, I expect GAAP net income to stay negative in 2020.

The company still has to show it can sustain its growth while reducing its sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Valuation is still demanding

Even when taking into account a 20% decline in the stock price during after-hours trading, the valuation corresponding to the stock price of $49.10 is still high. The year-to-date share price increase of more than 35% outperforms the 18.85% growth of the S&P 500 index.

And taking into account the midpoint of revenue guidance of $400 million and assuming 140 million shares, the market values Zscaler at an EV/Sales (forward) ratio above 16 times.

Source: Author, based on company reports

During most of the year, the company's EV/Sales (forward) ratio was much higher. But it corresponded to higher revenue growth expectations.

Data by YCharts

The market seems to reconsider the valuation of cloud-based, high-growth, software companies though. For instance, CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported results above expectations and lifted their respective guidance. Yet, the stock prices declined and underperformed the S&P 500 index by a wide margin over the last few weeks.

Data by YCharts

But Zscaler's slowing revenue growth in the context of high expenses and lofty valuation are valid reasons for the negative market reaction.

Thus, considering the expected deceleration of revenue growth and the lack of profits, I estimate the market still overvalues the company at an EV/Sales (forward) ratio above 16 times.

Conclusion

The 20%+ drop in the stock price after the company reported its fiscal Q4 earnings above guidance is impressive. The expected revenue growth deceleration despite the ramp-up of sales and marketing expenses justifies the negative market reaction.

And despite the market capitalization at half of its highest level over a few weeks, I still estimate the market overvalues Zscaler. The EV/Sales (forward) ratio is staying high at above 16 times. But the company must still show it can deliver sustainable growth and generate profits.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.