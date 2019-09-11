Huami: Underlying Business Unchanged, Share Price Undervalued By Geopolitics

Given the company's EPS outperformance, I am raising my price target to over $18.00 per share and remain very bullish on the company in 2019 and 2020.

The company's performance is driven by equal product for lower costs, pushing them to grow at double and triple the rate of the overall industry, capturing market share.

Huami's share price has come under pressure from geopolitical factors like the ongoing trade war but the underlying business has not changed and the company is still growing sales.

I first began covering Huami (HMI) in early 2018 as they were still flying under the radar as the number one wearable market player in China, a nation which was set at the time to surpass the United States in demand for smart watches and trackers for everyday use. In China, the ratio of those who have both a smartphone and a wearable smart device is significantly higher than in the US.

Since then, the company performed quite well, peaking at about $17.50 per share, significantly higher than my price target of $12.00 per share, but then suffered price pressures from a share offering and then the trade war which pushed down most US-listed Chinese companies which operate in the technology space and rely on US markets for its expansion efforts.

Even so, the company seems to be immune from these headwinds, even if the most recent batch of tariffs is set to hit in the coming months and is predominately on technology products, the company reported a solid mid double digit revenue increase and a sustainable profit surge. Looking in to the future of the company, both EPS and Revenues are expected to be significantly higher than previously expected and I believe a renewed look is warranted.

Company Business Overview

Huami's smart devices include the Mi brand which includes the Band, Body Fat Scale and Smart Scale with the Band 3, including others expected throughout the coming year. Amazfit, the company's other brand, includes the Equator, Moonbeam, Cor, Health Band, Stratos, Pace and BIP, which mostly focuses on smart connectivity and health monitoring. They operate a distribution agreement for their devices with Xiaomi (XI), a private mobile smartphone maker in China that includes a 19.3% stake in Huami, which means the success of the company is highly leveraged to their own in the wearables market.

In the first half of 2019, the company sold 13.9M units, up almost 38% from the previous year with Q2 units up 54% alone, a number which is expected to increase dramatically as we head into the holiday season. The company also launched some new products as part of its 4-point expansion plan, all of which are a few bucks more expensive than previous products which is set to continue and aid profitability but remain well below the price of other major competitors in China like the Apple (AAPL) Watch and others.

Outperforming Market Expectations

The company is improving gross margins heading into the holiday season and have consistently outperformed expectations when it comes to sales and EPS and have been raising projections for every quarter since my initial coverage in early 2018. The company's primary growth driver is market share growth with an expanding base of users in China and around the world.

The overall global wearables market is expected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR through 2022 and reach $51.6 billion, yet Huami is growing both unit sales and revenues at double or triple that rate. This means that both the industry is growing at a faster pace than expected but also that Huami is capturing more market share, boosting their overall standing. As long as this trend continues, I expect Huami to continue and outperform expectations heading into 2020 and hopefully past the impending trade war between the United States and China in the coming months or years.

Projecting Progress

When I first covered Huami, analysts expected the company to report roughly $0.90 for 2018 on revenues of $455 million. This has significantly improved and analysts now expect 2019 EPS to be $1.32 and sales $762 million and then further increase to $1.45 and $906 million, respectively, in 2020.

With the company's solid financial position, making it able to finance operations with ease for the upcoming 24 months as they hold over $211 million in cash and no meaningful long term debt ($4.6 million in short term borrowings). Previously, comparing to companies like Apple and other operators in the Asia-Pacific region, I presented a fair value earnings multiple of 14x, a number which I believe still fairly values the company.

Maintaining that average multiple now projects the company's fair value for the remainder of 2019 and for 2020 at a range of $18.50 per share to $20.25 per share, meaning that the company is significantly undervalued given its current price of around $11.30 per share.

Trade War Risks

It's no secret that the US-China trade war is hurting the international markets and wearable technologies are the dictionary definition of discretionary spending and will be a very volatile market in a case where a serious slowdown or even a recession hits the global markets, something which is already being forecasted if these trade provisions don't reverse soon.

However, a point to the earlier segment, Huami is quite undervalued compared to its peers and the full effects of the trade war shouldn't hit all that hard in the upcoming holiday season for two reasons. The first is pricing, where the company sells its smart devices at a much lower price than competitors like Apple and Fitbit (FIT) so the impact of a slowdown should be felt on the higher-priced gadgets at a higher ratio. The second is the company's international market penetration allowing it to avoid the brunt of the cost spikes if this trade war continues until the 2020 election by circumventing some of the tariffs by selling their products through their other Asia-Pacific regional sale points into the United States. And again, a 15% increase on these products is still cheaper than their US equivalents.

Investment Conclusion

The smartphone market is not necessarily the best place to park your money at the moment with very little innovative properties being introduced and more and more people moving over to their wearables to perform a lot of their day-to-day functions. Huami is a leader in that market and they're growing at double and triple the pace of the overall market, making them a much better investment than companies like Fitbit or Apple.

Given an offering in April of 2019 and the ongoing trade war, the company's share price has suffered but I believe that a fair valuation of the company lies much higher and that once these trade war provisions reverse or once the holiday season numbers come out and show a limited effect on the company's high growth rates that the company will be in for meaningful share price appreciation.

I remain very bullish on the company for the remainder of 2019 and for 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMI, SHORT AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.