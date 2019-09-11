PFSWeb: Cheap Stock, Glaring Risks

$2.40 does seem like it's probably too cheap, but it's tough to find confidence right now.

The story at PFSWeb (PFSW) has been fraying for the past several quarters. This year, it seems like it finally broke. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was slashed after the second quarter release last month; PFSWeb projects earnings will retreat to 2014 levels. There are real concerns in both of the company's businesses, and in the management team charged with running both.

And yet, PFSW does look awfully cheap. Even after a 13% bounce over the past three sessions, the stock trades at 4-5x EBITDA based on updated guidance. There have been some one-time factors this year that shouldn't necessarily play out going forward. The balance sheet is in reasonably good shape, even with the lowered guidance. It doesn't seem to take that much over the next few quarters to suggest material upside, and it's worth remembering that PFSW gained over 600% in three years from similar levels reached in late 2012.

There simply seem to be too many real risks, however, in terms of execution, management, secular factors, and margins. I wouldn't be surprised to see PFSW continue to rally, and it's well possible I could regret not re-entering after selling my shares following Q4 results earlier this year. But as attractive as the fundamental case might be, qualitative factors suggest caution.

2019 Becomes "A Transition Year"

PFSWeb operates in two businesses. Its PFS Operations business offers e-commerce fulfillment for brands and retailers, with a few solid logos (Procter & Gamble (PG), L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), and Ralph Lauren (RL) among them). LiveArea offers consulting and design capabilities for digital commerce.

Growth had been pretty solid until a few years ago. Service fee equivalent revenue (which backs out passthrough and product revenue from a single customer, Ricoh (OTCPK:RICOY)) grew nicely in both 2014 and 2015. Profits did as well, save for a disappointing 2016 driven by the company onboarding too many clients, and damaging its margins in the process.

But results have stalled out of late:

source: PFSWeb September presentation; FY19E is company guidance

There have been issues on both sides of the business. Two customer bankruptcies - Charlotte Russe and Charming Charlie's - have hit results on the PFS side. Gross margins have weakened as well, largely due to what were higher-than-expected results in 2018.

LiveArea is following a disappointing 2018 - a 6% decline in revenue - with another weak year, as guidance suggests an 11-17% top-line reduction in 2019. The issue there, at least per recent commentary, is that the company simply isn't getting enough leads in its pipeline.

In theory, the issues on both sides are fixable. The bankruptcies will be lapped. PFS revenue still should be flattish this year despite 4 points or so worth of revenue impact from the bankruptcies. Those issues should not repeat: CEO Mike Willoughby said on the Q2 call that the PFS business only had one retailer left as a customer, which "is not a large client".

On LiveArea, PFSWeb has brought on new leadership. As Willoughby discussed on the Q4 call, LiveArea has increased its focus on SMB (small and medium business) customers. The CEO emphasized after Q2 that the pipeline, not conversion, was the issue, and noted that with new leadership "I think we're now in a position to actually attack the problem."

On the whole, 2019 is disappointing. As CFO Tom Madden put it after Q2, "2019 has become more of a transition year than we originally anticipated." But Madden also projected a "stronger growth outlook for 2020" when PFSWeb reports Q3 results in November. With problems that seem fixable and a cheap stock, this seems like a potential 'buy the dip' case. Something like 6x $19 million in 2020 Adjusted EBITDA - less than halfway back to 2018 levels - makes PFSW a clean double from here.

The Case Against PFSW

The core worry is that, on both sides of the business, that the issues go beyond simple near-term slips. For PFS, the lower exposure to retail is unquestionably a good thing. And the business has held up reasonably well from a revenue standpoint, with last year's SFE revenue up 1.7% year-over-year.

But the long-running concern I've had, even when I was long the stock, is that PFS has a significant adverse selection problem. Businesses - retail or otherwise - which see opportunity in 'omnichannel' and/or which need to succeed in that area eventually will bring the efforts in-house. For instance, Michaels Companies (MIK) (which actually isn't one of the best businesses right now) is doing just that, though that company attributed the decision to stumbles at its third-party provider (I'm honestly not sure whether that is PFSWeb or not). PFSWeb lost Starbucks (SBUX) back in 2017 when that company shut down its online store.

If a brand has strong e-commerce capabilities, it's going in-house at some point. If it outsources fulfillment, it's likely the effort isn't a priority. This doesn't appear to be just a PFS problem, either. Competitor Radial, now owned by bpost (OTCPK:BPOSY), saw revenue decline 12% in 2017, and saw customer churn and repricing in the first half of this year, according to its Q2 earnings presentation. Another rival, Razorfish has struggled under Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) ownership.

E-commerce is growing - yet PFS isn't, with sub-2% growth last year and potentially something lower this year. As the company has noted in the past, it doesn't compete with Amazon (AMZN); rather, its customers are competing with Amazon. And it may be that trying to compete with that behemoth without full ownership of fulfillment is a fool's errand. Meanwhile, Shopify (SHOP) is moving into fulfillment, which portends additional competitive pressure if PFS wanted to move more heavily into the SMB category, as LiveArea is doing.

Management has cited some potential growth areas, notably in its 'FaaS' (fulfillment-as-a-service) offerings CloudPick and RetailConnect. CloudPick is a software solution attached to carts from a third-party hardware provider designed to improving picking operations in distribution centers. RetailConnect is a pilot with Simon Property Group (SPG) which enables omnichannel for stores in a Simon mall, or deploys PFS technology in-store to boost efficiency in store-level efforts like BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store).

Neither offering has generated material revenue yet, though on the Q2 call, Willoughby cited "strong interest" for both products. For now, it seems wise to wait for some material contributions before assigning real value.

On the LiveArea side, meanwhile, the question is: are we sure sales execution is the problem? PFSW management wasn't, as Willoughby for much of last year cited delayed projects, not weak 'top of the funnel' results, for guidance cuts after both Q2 and Q3. Here, too, there's a question as to where exactly the 'sweet spot' for digital commerce outsourcing is. The winners are going in-house; the losers may go in a different direction and/or with third-party fulfillment (whether that's something like PFS or, as many brands have done, simply partnering with Amazon).

Moving into SMB doesn't necessarily seem like the answer. There, too, Shopify has a big presence (and it continues to move to larger-sized operators). And the shift is going to impact margins, presumably, given roughly similar sales cycles for much smaller projects.

Valuation

And it's that latter problem that is the Achilles' heel of the fundamental case. Margins already are thin: at the midpoint of guidance, EBITDA will come in this year at 7% of service fee equivalent revenue. Move that down 100 bps and profits are not going to grow without revenue climbing double-digits.

Compression greater than 100 bps is not off the table. LiveArea could see margins come down. PFS gross margins continue to run at the high end of the company's targeted range, but also are lower than those in the consulting business. A mix shift where PFS holds up, but LiveArea keeps declining, leads to lower profits.

Of course, the converse is true, which is what makes PFSW intriguing at under 5x EBITDA (and likely why dip-buyers have stepped in after the stock kept sliding following the post-Q2 guidance cut). This isn't necessarily a binary case, as a ~1.5x levered balance sheet doesn't suggest much in the way of near-term restructuring risk. Still, free cash flow is getting close to zero (capex this year is guided to $7-$10 million) and the thin margins create a wide range of potential EBITDA outcomes based on relatively modest operational changes.

So the case seems to come down to management - and that's a bit of a problem. There's been several guidance whiffs on LiveArea over the past few quarters. PFSWeb was slow to diagnose the problem (assuming it has), and a bit slow to respond as well. It's difficult to get the sense this is a company firing on all cylinders, but the pressure on the industry and potentially rising competition from the likes of Shopify and Amazon suggest it will have to be. And small-cap tech plays have been tough investments in this market; scale generally has won the day.

This does seem like a case where the answer will be obvious in retrospect. If 2019 looks like 2016 - somewhat of a bump in the road against relatively stable performance - $2.40 will look like a panic sell-off. If LiveArea keeps stumbling, however, the results of the last six quarters will look like a clear, and worrisome, omen. Right now, it's simply tough to have too much faith that the case for a rebound will play out.

