Commodities  | Market Outlook

2019 Midstream Summer Recap Video

|
Includes: AMJ, AMJL, AMLP, AMU, AMUB, AMZA, ATMP, BNO, CBA, CEM, CEN, CTR, DBO, DRIP, DSE, DTO, EMLP, EMO, ENFR, FEI, FEN, FMO, FPL, GER, GMZ, GUSH, IEO, ILPRX, IMLP, JMF, JMLP, KMF, KYN, MIE, MLPA, MLPB, MLPI, MLPO, MLPQ, MLPS, MLPX, MLPZ, NDP, NML, NTG, OIL, OILK, OILX, OLEM, OLO, PXE, SCO, SMM, SRF, SRV, SZO, TTP, TYG, UCO, USL, USO, XOP
by: Alerian
Summary

With the dog days of summer coming to a close, what should midstream and MLP investors know before we head into the fall?

Watch this short video for a recap of 2Q19 results, recent M&A activity, company-level improvements, and potential catalysts for the rest of the year.

Positive 2Q19 results offset by natural gas weakness.

Private equity continues to drive M&A activity.

Now vs. then - Midstream space cleaner today.

By Bryce Bingham

Presentation link.

Disclosure: © Alerian 2019. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior consent of Alerian. It is provided as general information only and should not be taken as investment advice. Employees of Alerian are prohibited from owning individual MLPs. For more information on Alerian and to see our full disclaimer, visit http://www.alerian.com/disclaimers.

Bryce Bingham is an Energy Research Analyst at Alerian, which equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Mr. Bingham seeks to promote understanding of the Alerian Index Series and support broader understanding of the role that midstream assets play in North American energy markets. Mr. Bingham previously worked as an Equity Research Intern at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas for three consecutive summers. Mr. Bingham graduated from the Mays School of Business at Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.