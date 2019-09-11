XRT: 'Retail Apocalypse' Far From Over

While the fund has a few good names, most of the companies look to be headed lower.

The retail sector has been in rough weather the past few years as the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other online retailers have drained the traditional "big box" stores of their customer base. Macy's (M), Ross (ROST), J.C. Penney (JCP), and Kohl's (KSS) (the anti-FANG stocks) have been hit the hardest and value investors have had serious difficulty catching the many falling knives.

I want to like retailers. There is something very satisfying in owning a downtrodden company that I knew well years ago. That said, few of these companies have been able to shift their business model to a more sustainable path with positive revenue growth and higher profit margins. Even more, few are trading at a discount from an earnings or a book value perspective.

It seems increasingly likely that many retailers where we spent hours of our lives combing through aisles will go the same direction as Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), leaving value investors at a loss in their wake.

The SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) is an easy way to gain exposure to the sector. Many investors have been piling into the ETF the past two weeks in hopes that that "retail apocalypse" has come to an end. Indeed, I have a hard time imagining a future where big box stores do not exist. That said, the ETF is split between (highly overvalued) companies that are likely to survive like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) and others like Michaels (MIK) that are struggling to stay afloat and are likely to hit zero.

Even if consumers turn back to their old shopping habits, many of these companies have poor balance sheets or are highly overvalued. While strong consumer spending may boost retail temporarily, these companies have extremely thin margins that could easily be harmed by tariffs or rising wage inflation. Overall, XRT looks like a clear "sell."

Highly Erratic Investor Interest

The XRT ETF is relatively old and has been trading since 2006. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.35% and pays a low dividend yield of around 1.75%. It has 87 holdings which have a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 14.6X and a "P/B" ratio of 1.95X. I'll dig into the fundamentals in more depth in the following section but, considering the risks and revenue trends, these companies are expensive, not cheap.

The fund has strong liquidity for most investors with an AUM of $250M. Let's take a look at the AUM flow trend to see if we can pick up any signals of speculation:

The degree of mean-reversion in the AUM is the highest I've seen in an ETF and provides a great short-term signal. When the AUM goes up or down sharply, it promptly reverses days later back to its past zone. AUM has been on a slow decline since 2015 (when the "retail apocalypse" began) and if you look very closely, you can see it's popped up over the past two weeks with the ETF (XRT up about 12% over the past two weeks). This is a sign that a short-term reversal is likely.

Let's move over to the long-term fundamental value of the companies in XRT.

Negative Growth At A High Price

The primary goal for most value investors is to find stable, growing companies trading at a reasonable price. Today, stable and growing companies trade at very high multiples of 30X+ while weak companies trade at "reasonable" multiples around 15X.

In my opinion, earnings and price have never been as disconnected as they are today since the 1920s. Of course, "P/E" valuations were higher in the dot-com bubble, but profit margins were also not as inflated. If profit margins fall (which I believe they will), retail stocks will be the first to go.

To demonstrate, take a look at our select fundamentals for the top 60 companies in XRT:

Note: "Typical" indicates harmonic mean for valuation statistics and median for others.

As you can see, the valuations of these companies vary enormously because many generate very thin profits today. Few companies are trading at an "EV/EBITDA" or a "P/B" discount. While ROE figures are high with a median value of 17%, they are artificially propped up by debt financing of share buybacks.

Speaking of which, debt is very high for these companies with the median firm having a debt ratio of 71%. While in these statistic ranges, there are few companies that are levered less than 2:1 and most are levered around 4:1. While many would argue that the book value of these companies is below market value due to decades of depreciation in fixed assets, it is hard to justify the value of a nearly empty shopping mall or plaza.

Many companies have current ratios less than one and the median company has a value of only 1.2. Considering the majority of these companies' current assets are inventory, they are likely to face financing difficulties over the coming year.

Economic Trends Show "Retail Apocalypse" Not Over

Chain store sales, which represents most (but not all) of the companies in the ETF, have been on a decline since the year 2000. Here is a chart of chain store sales:

This is not a short and cyclical downtrend, it is a very long secular trend that seems to be accelerating to the downside.

Cyclically speaking, retail sales are also falling. Here is a chart of retails sales' YoY change:

In my opinion, this trend is yet another recessionary signal that will specifically harm retailers. As I explained in-depth in a recent article, I actually think consumers will not feel the brunt of the next recession as they did in 2008. Wages are rising faster than in a very long time and household debt is in a much more stable position. That said, rising wages are frankly negative for retailers.

If you get a raise you are much more likely to spend your newfound money on a house, car, or boat (or student debt) than on new socks and shoes. What sector of the economy is seeing some of the fastest wage growth today? You guessed it, retail trade. Take a look at retail trade wage growth vs. CPI since the last recession:

The primary operating cost for a big-box retailer is its employees. Until very recently, wage growth for retail workers was very low which helped many retailers stay afloat, but it is quickly rising and is currently at 5% today while CPI is at 1.8%. Even more, apparel prices (which directly affects many of the companies in XRT) are falling despite rising tariffs. The result is even lower profit margins for companies that are already struggling to make ends meet.

Remember, if a company is trading at a "P/E" of a "cheap" 10X and has a net margin of 4% and costs rise 2% then its earnings have been cut in half as it's trading at a "P/E" of 20X. So much for an earnings discount.

The Bottom Line

I have been harsh on the XRT as a whole. Indeed, I believe most of the companies in it have broken business models, insolvency/illiquidity, and are likely to see lower profit margins in years to come. While many retailers say they plan to push tariff costs onto consumers, they certainly have not been raising prices enough.

That said, there are a few companies in the fund that could be profitable long opportunities. In my opinion, the best picks in the ETF are Buckle (BKE), Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), and eBay (EBAY) that all have stable margins, cleaner balance sheets, and intact business models.

On the other hand, Michaels is probably the worst as its balance sheet situation signals a high chance of bankruptcy. Even the "big bad retail wolf" Amazon has a nonsensical valuation and is likely to see anti-trust investigation. For me, XRT is a clear "sell" and I imagine the ETF will fall back below $38 in the coming months and continue below its support level.

