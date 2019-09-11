Activision Blizzard: CoD Brand Fatigue And Lukewarm Sekiro Launch Poses A Drag On Growth

Company Thesis

Activision's (ATVI) strategy of publishing expansions every single Fall/Winter to its popular Call of Duty franchise is creating consistent cash flows at the cost of its creative content. While innovative back in the day, the multiplayer FPS genre has seen significant competition from Gearbox's (TTWO) Borderlands series, Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption, Electronic Arts' (EA) Apex Legends, and Epic Games' hugely popular Fortnite. As a result, sales of core CoD franchise games have perhaps declined to 1/2 of the 30 million units sold for Black Ops and MW2 in recent years.

Stagnant revenues from Skylander and limited success of Spyro and Seikro's recent launches further compounds the issue of growth going forward. A move to the Battle Royale genre with Call of Duty Mobile is promising, but ultimately not enough to offset core revenue declines and the spin-off of its Destiny franchise. Overall, the Activision subsidiary accounts for ATVI's weakest revenue locomotive going forward, and should expect no mercy from the recent video game sector decline. Luckily, promising releases from ATVI's Blizzard and King segments are enough to counterbalance the drag caused by Activision alone, as to warrant a buy rating on the overall video game conglomerate.

Author's Note: The author has been both a life-long shareholder of ATVI and an avid player in almost all games of ATVI's franchise. To maximize the depth of research for readers, the analysis of this video game giant will be split into 3 articles, with each article covering each of ATVI's segments (Blizzard, Activision and King). This article will be solely focused on that of Activision and its catalysts. For the previous article covering Blizzard Entertainment, click here.

Recent Catalysts/Inhibitors:

Call of Duty Mobile (+)

Source: BusinessInsider

Epic Games' Fortnite is generating revenues well over $1.5 million per day on iOS, or $547.5 million annualized, and has amassed over 250 million players as of March 2019. Mimicking its success, the move to the mobile Battle Royale style gaming experience is definitely a move in the right direction for the CoD franchise. For quite some time, sales of CoD have been significantly impaired due to Activision's strategy of releasing expansions every single fiscal year. While this is a strategy that initially generating consistent cash flows, over time, players will inevitably experience brand fatigue as creative value inside new releases decrease.

It takes a great deal of effort for innovation, and creating a real-time FPS with a well-written storyline, superb graphics, and balanced gameplay will often take more than two years to perfect. Nonetheless, the author estimates CoD Mobile will at least capture 1/3 to 1/2 of Fortnite's market share and bring in $182-$274 million in annual recurring revenues from sales of its Call of Duty points. This would account for roughly 2.9% Y/Y growth for ATVI's overall sales. With over 7.6 million downloads in its soft launch/beta testing on Android alone, the game is well on its way to meeting this target. While ahead of industry headwinds, keep in mind this is before the adjustment of CoD franchise declines, and should not be taken as an optimistic forecast.

Sekiro Launch (-)

Source: PCgamesN

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an action-adventure game set in Shogun Japan, with breathtaking graphics and stylish combat/boss battles. The game is currently one of the best-selling games in YTD 2019, with it climbing to the #2 place in March, then falling sharply in April and May. Despite its overwhelming critical acclaim, it has only sold 3.8 million units at the end of June 2019. With a retail price of $49.99 on Amazon, this translates to roughly 190 million (or just 2.7% of its net revenues) in implied sales.

Nonetheless, this was a rather disappointing launch and investors should not have hopes the series will become a mainstream franchise for ATVI. Although the setting of Feudal Japan was rendered quite beautifully, consumers are simply not very reactive to this theme on a mass scale. Ironically, Dark Souls 2, a similar game in the genre developed by a Japanese publisher that has a medieval, gothic setting, has sold well over 25 million copies since its 2011 launch.

Destiny Spinoff (-)

Source: Ars Technica

The end of the 10-year publishing contract with Bungie for Destiny and Destiny 2 in Jan 2019 has forced ATVI to lose a significant portion of its core revenues. Together with its expansions, Destiny and Destiny 2 have sold over 50 million units since the launch of the franchise in 2014. Using a weighted price of $34.99 and $69 for annual pass and bundling, this translates to over $1.75 billion to $3.45 billion in revenue (before adjustments) for ATVI in the limited time frame of 4 years since launch. Moreover, Destiny grossed over $500 million retail on the day of release alone.

Whilst Destiny 2 was arguably unplayable in the first few months after launch due to weapon system/game balance issues, its expansion pack, Forsaken, was met with critical acclaim with a score of 9/10 on IGN. The game certainly has a place in the loot-space-shooter franchise with its emphasis on raids and with PvP capability. On the other hand, its competitor, Borderlands 2, which was developed by Gearbox, focuses more on loot quality and storyline.

Each game filled a unique niche which was able to monetize a fan base of millions of players. Hence, it was surprising to see ATVI saying goodbye to a segment accounting for an estimated 5-7% of the company's net revenues due to "missing sales targets." In a time where hyper-competition in the video game sector is rampant and growth is scarce, this was definitely a major step back for ATVI's overall franchise quality.

Key Research:

Call of Duty Brand Fatigue (-)

Source: vgchartz

The recent release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has sold 9.32 million units on PS4 and 4.85 million units on Xbox One for a combined total of 14.17 million units sold. This is more than 50% lower than the peak sales of 30 million for both Black Ops 1 and Modern Warfare 3 respectively. Even with its DLC accounted for, these sales are still lower than what was achieved by CoD: Advanced Warfare (2014), with 17.5 million copies sold. Unfortunately, Activision has chosen to not monetize its CoD fan base via a subscription-based model, as the company terminated Call of Duty Elite in 2013. This has led to the continual erosion of creative content for the franchise, and as a result, led to a much lower monthly active player base than 7 years before during the peak of the franchise.

Since its inception in 2003, the Call of Duty franchise has seen more than 26 games released in the 16 years of existence. The upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare poses as a good revival point of the Modern Warfare series, but does little to innovate the gameplay. There is only a limited amount of time for gamers every day to choose the games they want to play. With tens of new releases in the FPS genre competing for market share, there isn't really any incentive to stay longer after one is finished with exploring the campaign or new multiplayer features in the CoD expansions.

Skylander Stagnation (-)

Source: vgchartz

There have been no games released for Activision's Skylander franchise since 2016, even though the series grossed over $3 billion in revenues by 2015. To make matters worse, a recent animated series titled Skylanders Academy was cancelled for Season 4 of its release on Netflix. In context, despite having over 250-300 million units sold, its competitor, Disney's (DIS) Infinity, has closed down even after grossing over $1 billion in peak revenues.

With no recent sales data available since 2015, it is extremely likely the toy-gaming console integration genre was more of a one-time consumer hype rather than a lasting trend among gamers. Case in point: The last Skylander game released, Skylander Imaginators, barely incurred 230k in units sold and only did so after massive discounts were issued.

Spyro's Limited Success (-)

Source: gonintendo

The long-awaited release of a 90s franchise in the form of Spyro: Reignited Trilogy has seen a limited commercial success, selling 1 million copies by the start of February 2019. It is important to note, however, during its launch week last November, the game only managed to achieve 4th place and fell to 14th place immediately afterwards on the weekly best-selling video games list. Arguably, Spyro's revitalization fell short of Blizzard's WoW classic, and does not really offer any forward cash flows from its one-time retailing price of $39.99. Keep in mind, the original franchise has only sold a combined total of 5 million copies since reboot. Despite its recent popularity in the UK, it is unlikely Spyro will be a meaningful contributor of Activision's segments going forward.

Summary

Since Q12018, Activision's monthly active user count has been on the constant decline from 51 million to 37 million by the end of Q2 2019. Considering the company's revenues have declined by 5% Y/Y during this time, and Activision composing roughly 30% of all ATVI's sales, this implies the company's ARPU actually improved 30% from $44 to $57. Despite this, it's never a good idea to grow revenues at the cost of a declining player fan base.

Unlike Blizzard or King, Activision does not nearly rely as much on subscription/in-game purchase revenues as it does on one-time publishing. This will inevitably cause the core player fan base to become unsatisfied as new releases are being pumped out with little creative content developed within them. Using a sum of parts valuation, the author is forecasting -1% to -8% decline in sales of the Activision segment in the next two quarters. While Blizzard's WoW Classic revitalization and King's Candy Crush margin improvements are healthy catalysts, Activision's Call of Duty Mobile just doesn't have the momentum it needs to offset declines in its core titles. Nonetheless, the aforementioned subsidiaries and their superb operating results are more than enough to offset Activision's troubles as to warrant ATVI a solid buy as a whole.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.