Equity Investors Should Never Invest For Income

Background

It has been under at least my impression that high-yield stocks are quite popular among Seeking Alpha readers. It is so true that people love income or yield for various reasons. Maybe the cash in hand could give them a sense of safety or they just need it to make ends meet. Actually, in the professional world, many investment managers may want to put the word "income" in the name of their equity products as evidence shows that that would lead to better sales results (another behavioral bias?).

However, when it comes to equity investment, yield chasers (i.e., those who focus too much on dividend yields) do not make any sense to me as they are missing the whole point of buying stocks.

Of course, this is not to deny the importance of dividends to equity investors. It is still one factor (among many many others) to evaluate the business fundamentals and financials of a stock.

The unique feature of stocks

Stock investors who demand high yields are forgoing the unique advantage of equity investment.

Stocks can compound in value in a way that is impossible or extremely difficult for investments in other asset classes (e.g., bond, REITS) to achieve. The reason for this is simple: companies retain a portion of the earnings to reinvest in the business. For example, typical companies in the S&P 500 (SPY) distribute around half of their annual profits in dividends. They keep the rest to grow their businesses in the hope to increase earnings power.

This is how a business work but, unfortunately, not the case with the bond, where none of the interest payment can be leveraged to grow its coupon payment, or a piece of real estate, whose rental income would not be automatically reinvested in the property for you.

Dividend Reinvestment

By now, some high-yield enthusiast may want to argue by bringing up the concept of dividend reinvestment.

No doubt that reinvesting dividends would increase your stake in equity earnings over time and that a higher yield should lead to higher growth of your stake. But compared with retained earnings, the proponent of dividend reinvestment is missing a key point - at what price?

Dividends which are reinvested have to be used to purchase shares at the market price, whereas each dollar of retained earnings gets reinvested at the book value. For example, you would need to pay almost $10 for $1 book value of Apple (AAPL), $15 for $1 book value of Nike (NKE) and an astonishing $56 for $1 at Mastercard (MA). All three companies have great prospects, and you should be more than happy that they keep the majority of earnings rather than distribute them all and increase the yield.

In the end, it would be the reinvestment of retained earnings, not dividends, that provide the majority of the growth in the value of equities.

Income Seeker

For investors who care more about immediate incomes than future growth, shouldn't high-yield stocks be the appropriate choice then? What can go wrong in such a scenario? Everything!

Stocks are purely for the long run, offering decent long-term returns at the cost of short-term risks, including price volatilities and dividend cuts (or even suspension). Those who require stable near-term incomes and have low-risk tolerance are better off with fixed-income instruments. Those who aim to beat inflation with a bit longer investment time horizon may want to take a look at REITs.

Anyhow, short-term and mid-term investors relying on stock dividends for income are essentially speculators (or even gamblers).

Long-term Investor

Rather than chase high-yield stocks, long-term buy-and-hold investors should seek to maximize their total return. To do so, they should be looking at low-yield and no-yield stocks to find values while avoiding companies in distress that cannot afford to pay a dividend. As implied above, the dividend yield is a far less important factor than many others like return on capital and cash conversion for shareholders.

Another point worth mentioning here is that dividends are double-taxed in many countries. For the sake of tax efficiency, a lower dividend yield may work out more favorably from a total return perspective.

However, in case that the resulting yield of the portfolio is too low to fund investors’ spending requirements, the solution is simply to redeem some of the positions.

Enterprising Alpha Seeker

To enhance the total return, enterprising investors can go a step further by focusing on investing in businesses that can generate a high return on capital and retain some or all of their earnings to reinvest at that high rate of return.

The average company in the S&P 500 universe is earning a 12% return on equity at the moment. If it can retain half of the profits and can continue to reinvest at its current rate of return as its business grows, that half should also earn 12%. This figure may already appear appealing to you, but again, I am still talking about the average case.

What if the business can sustainably earn a superior return on equity (much higher than 12%) and has attractive internal opportunities for growth? That would make our case much more attractive, and then, the last thing you would want the management to do is to pay you a dividend. This is perhaps best illustrated by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), which has not paid a dividend in over half a century.

Essentially, enterprising alpha seekers should be searching for wise capital allocators and value-generative growth engines. A quick and dirty approach could be to find businesses with consistently superior returns on assets. This means that assets do not grow faster than profits, implying that retained earnings are being put into good use. Below are a few of my picks in this regard.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

)

IDEXX develops, manufactures, and distributes products and provides services primarily for the companion animal veterinary (e.g., in-clinic diagnostic solutions, outside reference laboratory services), livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets.

The company has been benefiting from the industry tailwind, which is one of the reasons that you do want the net income to be retained and reinvested rather than distributed out.

The company did not disappoint its shareholders as the returns on assets have always been maintained at above 12% and even improving recently (see above).

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery, most notably with the da Vinci Surgical System.

To capture growth opportunities in this space, the company has been spending most of the free cash flow on product innovation and geographic expansion. The business also benefits the industry tailwind due to the aging population.

As a result, the annual ROA ranges between 10% and 20% over more than a decade (see below).

Masimo (MASI)

Based in Irvine, California, Masimo is an American manufacturer of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies. The company now sells more pulse oximetry to hospitals than any other company.

Having not paid any dividend in history, the business reinvested all its net profits in R&D and business expansion. Today, Masimo has been recognized for its intellectual property and for being one of the most innovative companies in the medical device industry. The reinvestment returns have been quite decent, with the ROA between 14% and 18% most of the time for the past few years (see below) and a 13.5% CAGR in product revenue since 2007.

Lululemon (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica is the designer, distributor, and retailer of healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel and accessories. While providing a comprehensive line of apparel and accessories, the company is best known for its Yoga-related products. That is why women make up the primary and largest customer group for Lululemon, which has been, in return, benefiting from the so-called growing SHEconomy.

The EPS increased at the annual rate of almost 30% on average since 2009. Such a strong track record would not have been achieved without enough capital to invest in geographic expansion and product pipeline.

Analysts forecast a CAGR of 6% for the global yoga apparel market going forward. So Lululemon should be able to see more good days ahead.

As indicated below, the management also demonstrated decent capital allocation skills, by holding the annual returns on assets at above 14% every year over the past decade.

Summary

To conclude, dividend yield should not be the primary concern for equity investors. High-dividend stocks offer a decent current income but might lead to an underperforming total return in the end.

Some investors employ a balanced approach, by focusing on the growth rather than the yield of the dividend. But still, as the distribution policy should be driven by reinvestment opportunities to earn high returns within the business, such a dividend growth strategy may miss quite a few long-term compounded growth opportunities.

Do you see yourself as a near-term income seeker, a general long-term investor, or a more enterprising alpha seeker? Feel free to comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, ISRG, AAPL, NKE, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.