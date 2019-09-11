China Bends, Bonds Bomb, Apple Shines, And We Are Going Back To Highs. Also, Let's Look At Inadvertent Upgrades

I see a number of indications that we are going higher. The market tried to sell off yesterday but buyers came in at the close.

China proffers lower tariffs ahead of September talks = Higher S&P

Obviously, China doesn't offer something without expecting something in return. What does this move mean? First, let us ponder the revelation that China publishes growth numbers that are half of the true numbers. This is an item that should surprise no thoughtful individual. However, the news that China can no longer hide such vital statistics gives the lie to the idea that China controls all. Outside analysts have agglomerated big data and ancillary consumption numbers, like satellite images and electric consumption, have confirmed that China's growth is about 3% to 4% not over 6%.

Calculations suggest that the current nominal size of the economy is about 18 percent lower than the official level of US$13.4 trillion at the end of 2018. Other data suggest that the Chinese people are less prosperous, have fewer jobs, higher food costs than in the last several years. China denying calls to the White House a month ago to get talks going again have now turned to confirm meetings and now the news of offering lower tariffs on select items. Also, chatter that they will finally start making Ag purchases, I suspect that China is hinting at that hoping to get Trump to accept terms.

In the end, I suspect that September now will likely end with some success, and October will disappoint. All that said, since I am trying to call market movement short term, I think this news is additive to the prediction that we are going to old highs and perhaps even new ones. Also, this rally is totally despised, as evidenced by the selling in high-growth names and "Value" names getting sponsorship instead. The rotation process is still going on as witnessed by the trouncing of Zscaler (ZS) this morning, yet it doesn't last long as Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up a few points this morning.

With my analysis of select high growth high PE already breaking above their downtrends I suspect that rather than Value losing steam, this rally will widen to be very broad-based. Have you seen what is going on with Oil? How about the financials? Maybe the tech names don't lead the charge this time, but, in a few days, I expect them to reassert leadership and take us over 3000.

The market tried to sell off yesterday but buyers came in at the close and bought. Buying on the close is a bullish move. It is an accepted process for technical analysis to value closing numbers. Another indication that we are going higher.

Inadvertent "tells" make great recommendations

Hong Kong offers to Buy LSE - The Hong Kong exchange offers to buy LSE this morning for $36.6 billion. I am not going into the politics of Hong Kong in the midst of popular upheaval looking to buy the London Exchange on the cheap amidst the Brexit showdown. What it does tell me is that we should look at the best exchanges on the planet instead. CME (CME) $77.8 Billion Market Cap, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Market Cap $52 Billion, Nasdaq (NDAQ) Market Cap $15.5 Billion, CBOE Inc. (CBOE) Market Cap 13.3 Billion. To me, any of the above names should go higher on this news.

Forget every name but ICE for now, besides the commodities business it owns the NYSE. Tell me, if the LSE is worth more than 40 Billion (it is easily way more under normal circumstances) then the NYSE is worth more than $52 Billion. Give me a choice between the NDAQ and the LSE? Which one would I want to buy? You'd bet it would be NDAQ. Yet, Hong Kong is looking to steal the LSE for $36.6 Billion. Whether they are successful is beside the point, what it points to is an "inadvertent tell" that financial exchanges despite the fact that they are near all-time highs are undervalued even now.

COO of VMware: "Carbon Black is as good as CrowdStrike or even better!" - Yesterday on CNBC Mad Money, Cramer was interviewing the COO of VMware (VMW), questioning the advisedness of buying two tech companies at once. This question was brushed aside. It should be concerning given that Pivotal Software (PVTL) and Carbon Black (CBLK) are two fair-sized tech companies at $4 and $2 Billion market cap respectively. It will at the very least distract VMW, and stifle the growth of these acquisitions during their integration, but that is not what I want to highlight.

What caught my attention was that when Sanjay Poonen was defending these acquisitions, his faint praise of CBLK that it was as good as or EVEN better, and though I can't replicate his tone, it belied the fact that CrowdStrike (CRWD) is clearly the leader in this space. The hope is, I surmise that once they plug in CRBN into their ecosystem they could upsell it as a bundle in other services. However, security is such a huge issue in the cloud that I think CRWD as best-in-class will garner the bulk of the opportunities out there.

Moreover, being chained to another tech company being acquired at the same time will prove to be such a distraction that CRBN will lose sales that it could have gotten as a standalone. LONG CRWD. If you are a trader, I think this is a possible fast money trade, since CRWD sold off so hard. It is certainly a good medium-term speculation that should be accumulated and held to the end of the year.

Apple Launches Streaming, Facebook debuting dating, buy NFLX and Match - Apple (AAPL) was roundly praised for lowballing their streaming offer, which promptly pressured Netflix (NFLX). NFLX was already in retreat for Disney's (DIS) bundle, chock-full of content at a lower price as well. What does this mean, two mega-cap companies coming into NFLX streaming dominance with cheaper services? To me, it means that NFLX is a better offering. I know many of you will bristle at that thought given that Disney is an amazing content powerhouse.

DIS wants to take market share away from NFLX that is why they are coming in for less, you'd say. Maybe, even though a good counter-argument would be that this is not a zero-sum game. Those that buy Disney will likely hold on to their NFLX subscription. Yes, NFLX lost subscribers last quarter but I believe that is an outlier. Now we have AAPL and the TV+ offering lowballed to their customer base. It is clearly inferior to NFLX, DIS offering is cheaper than NFLX, and NFLX has what might be the best line-up they ever had for the latter half of this year.

I see a tell here, I believe that AAPL came in so low, because NFLX is so strong. I think NFLX is undervalued, and accumulating NFLX will yield alpha if held to the end of this year. I also think Roku Inc. can be bought for the same reason. All-in-all AAPL did well in their overall product and service introduction. I think this is also additive to the rally.

Facebook (FB) debuting their dating app, hammers Match (MTCH) - The announcement prompted selling of MTCH. How often do we hear about a formidable competitor coming into a space generating fear of the newcomer dominating that space. How about Amazon (AMZN) going after Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)? Um, that didn't work... Let's also remember that FB once announced a "professional" network to compete with LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oh, you don't remember that one? Yeah, FB probably wants you to forget about it too. Will people go to FB dating and cancel their paid subscription to Match or Tinder? No, a BIG NO. People are on multiple sites and pay for a few of them. This will have no effect on MTCH other than to highlight that this is a growing and popular internet activity. Take advantage of this silly sell-off and go long MTCH.

Bonds bomb - Have you seen where the 10-year and the 30-year are? Have you seen the two-year is no longer inverted? The 30 is now 2.1% and the 10 is 1.74% and they are not done. We are talking 10s of basis points in a week. These are big moves for Government Bonds. Holders are in a world of hurt if they are in there for a trade. I think the weak hands will retreat tails tucked and go back into stocks. Again, we are going higher.

In conclusion: Yesterday I looked at the charts - They told me that this rally may have longer legs than I imagined. Perhaps we weather through September, though I fear that the October trade meeting between Xi and Trump if it happens will likely not succeed. In fact, I don't believe that Xi and Trump will meet, it will be Liu Hu, that comes, maybe. So trimming is still warranted. Just do this slowly, and get the most out of this rise. Keep an eye on the VIX. I suspect that we will see it back at 12-13. At that point, I would consider call spreads with an October expiration.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.