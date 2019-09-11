British American Vs. Imperial Brands: One Is The Far Superior Ultra-High-Yield Stock

Altria and Philip Morris remain the highest quality tobacco stocks you can own, and high-yield investors should make sure to size their positions appropriately for their risk tolerance, including overall exposure to the industry (15% or less is my recommendation).

BTI is about 27% historically undervalued, Imperial 21%, and BTI's total return potential of 21% to 27% is superior to IMBBY's 17% to 23%.

Personally I'd rather own British American Tobacco, which offers a safer dividend, faster long-term growth potential, and is slightly more undervalued.

Imperial Brands is offering a sky-high 9.1% yield, which appears to be sustainable, and the 4th highest quality tobacco company is about 21% undervalued.

Tobacco is one of the most out of favor industries on Wall Street, which is precisely the time high-yield investors should buy these companies.

A lot of people have moral objections to owning tobacco stocks, which I totally understand. Not every industry is right for your needs, but I personally don't mind investing in tobacco, since smokers are going to smoke whether I profit from it or not.

And the fact remains that, historically speaking, no other industry has delivered better total returns over time.

CAGR Total Returns By Industry Since 1926

Now a lot of people think that tobacco's glory days are permanently behind it, due to steady cigarette volume declines, and never-ending regulatory risks.

But as my former Motley Fool colleague Morgan Housel points out, tobacco's success, as exemplified by Altria (MO), isn't despite the tobacco industry's risks but precisely because investors focusing on risks has often made it undervalued.

Altria is the best-performing stock of all time, earning more than 20% a year for more than half a century. A lot of this performance was because people didn’t want to own the stock for moral reasons, or fears over new regulations. That kept the share price low, which kept the dividend yield high. And reinvesting a high dividend yield is like gasoline on a flame to compounding. So hating the stock led to stock outperformance – one action, then an equal and opposite reaction. Same thing in reverse during bubbles. Excitement leads to high valuations, and high valuations lead to unexciting returns." - Morgan Housel (emphasis added)

The same principles of buying quality tobacco giants when they are most hated apply to other industry names, such as British American Tobacco (BTI), which I not just own in my retirement portfolio, but is a holding in three out of four Dividend Kings model portfolios (Deep Value Blue Chip, High-Yield Blue Chip and our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio).

BTI and MO Total Returns Since 1986

Factoring in the current bear market, BTI hasn't quite matched Altria for total returns over the past 33 years, but it's still managed to beat the market by about 3% per year. And with 63% less volatility over time.

I've gotten many reader requests to take a look at Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) whose 9.1% yield isn't just among the highest of any tobacco company's, but one of the highest of any corporation on Wall Street.

If a 7.1% yield is a great way to compound both your income and wealth over time, then surely a 9.1% yield must be even better right? That may be true, or it might not.

Imperial Brands has managed to outperform the market over the past 20 years, but not to the same extent at BTI or Altria.

The Dividend Kings motto is "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always." While a 9.1% yield is mouth-watering, that's only if it's safe and the company paying it is worth owning for the long-term. So let's take a look at how Imperial compares to British American, in terms of which ultra-high-yield tobacco company is likely to make the better investment today.

Dividend Safety: Winner British American Tobacco

Dividend safety, across the economic cycle, is the first thing I look at and accounts for 45% of my three-factor quality score (3 to 11 point scale based on dividend safety, business model and management quality/corporate culture).

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

The typical US corporation cuts its dividend by 2% or less during the average recession, excluding the Financial Crisis (which played havoc with banks and REITs).

2% or lower recession risk is the basis of my calibrating my 11 point quality scale so that 7/11 is the average quality company, which is the lowest quality I'll ever recommend, regardless of valuation or yield.

Company TTM EPS Payout Ratio TTM FCF Payout Ratio Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating British American Tobacco 65% 58% 4.4 6.1 47% BBB+ Imperial Brands 71% 98% 3.3 6.5 54% BBB Safe Level For Tobacco Companies 85% or lower 85% or lower 3.0 or less 8.0 or higher 50% or less BBB- or higher

BTI dividend safety: 4/5 (above average)

IMBBY dividend safety: 3/5 (average)

Imperial's dividend growth has been impressive over the past decade (10% annually), but that's come at a cost. The EPS and FCF payout ratios are up significantly from 56% and 22%, respectively, a decade ago.

The goods news is that Imperial's balance sheet has been relatively stable over time at about 3.0 and its interest coverage has been trending higher over the decade (just 3.3 in 2009), though is still below level's that conservative income investors should like. Most of the company's acquisitions have been decent, with Imperial buying Lorillard and Reynolds divestitures assets for about 9 times EV/EBITDA (what caused its current high debt).

The bad news is that management recently revised its long-term capital allocation guidance, announcing that 2019's 10% hike would be its last.

The revised dividend policy will be progressive, growing annually from the current level, taking into account underlying business performance. This new policy recognizes the Company’s continued strong cash generation and the importance of growing dividends for shareholders while providing greater flexibility in capital allocation." - Imperial Brands

Now I should clarify that Imperial's dividend isn't unsafe, with the company historically retaining about $1 billion in FCF after dividends. But management is wise to focus its $2.5 billion divestment strategy (non-core asset sales) by May 2020 on repaying debt. This is part of the of paying down at least $5 billion in debt and growing the dividend slower to deleverage over time.

As I'll explain in the valuation/total return section, Imperial is growing about 3% per year, meaning that expecting 10% dividend growth to continue forever was never realistic and would have made it into a yield trap, whose dividend became dangerous due to excessive payout ratios and too much debt.

Management's goal is to eventually achieve a 2 to 2.5 net leverage ratio, which is far below the 3.0 level safe for most companies but especially recession-resistant, wide moat tobacco companies. Imperial also announced a $250 million buyback authorization that will be used to repurchase its undervalued shares at highly accretive prices (resulting in better FCF/share growth and a safer dividend over time).

More retained cash flow will also mean more money with which to invest in next-generation, reduced risk (vaping and heat stick) products, which all quality tobacco companies are using to diversify away from cigarettes. Imperial says that about 20% of smokers also vape and the number of vapers has been rising about 30% CAGR since 2011, highlighting the importance of such investments.

The company also plans to remain flexible, keeping the door open for special dividends, which I'm not a big fan of since those tend not to be rewarded by Wall Street due to their variable nature.

A progressive dividend policy with any surplus cash flows to be returned to shareholders via share buybacks, enhanced ordinary dividends or special dividends, depending on market conditions.

BTI's payout ratios are far superior to Imperial's, though its debt levels are higher. However, that debt was taken on in the 2017 $49.4 billion acquisition of the 58% of RJ Reynolds it didn't already own, making it the world's menthol king. $400 million in cost synergies plus 0.5% to 1% in annual margin improvements (1.5% has been the historical norm) is expected to rapidly reduce that leverage and raise BTI's interest coverage to safe levels.

(Source: BTI Investor Presentation)

Right now BTI is retaining about $1.9 billion per year in post dividend free cash flow to repay its debt at about 0.4 per year (so leverage under 3.0 by 2020 or 2021). Per the 65% adjusted EPS payout ratio policy that means that dividend growth should double within a year or two, and grow in line with 7% to 9% EPS and FCF/share (analysts expect 8.4%).

Credit rating agencies are pleased with the company's Reynolds integration and deleveraging plan which is why S&P rates British American's debt BBB+ vs BBB for Imperial.

My confidence in BTI's debt reduction, as well as management's 65%, adjusted EPS payout ratio policy, is why I consider BTI's dividend safety above average, with about 1% average recession cut risk.

Imperial Brand's higher payout ratios and worse credit rating earn it an average dividend safety rating (it's a 7/11 average quality company) which means to recommend it I'd need to see it offer a sufficiently high margin of safety.

Why am I not as enthusiastic about Imperial, when its management says that the tobacco business alone should deliver 4% to 8% long-term EPS growth and its dividend appears safe?

(Source: Imperial investor presentation)

That would because of the business model, which I consider far weaker than BTI's, whose long-term guidance is for far stronger 7% to 9% growth.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

Business Model: Winner British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands operates in over 160 countries, giving it decent geographic exposure and limiting regulatory risk in any one country. However, the trouble is that, while BTI, MO, and PM own the world's favorite premium cigarette brands (which command higher pricing power and have lower decline rates) Imperial Brands' portfolio of products is far weaker as seen by the fact that globally it lost 1% market share between 2016 and 2018.

Imperial Growth Brands

Imperial Specialty Brands

(Source: Imperial investor presentation)

Management estimates US market share is just 9% and in its home market of Europe, 16%. Globally it commands about 14% market share, making it a relatively smaller player in the tobacco industry.

In the first half of 2019 Imperial managed 2.5% revenue growth, but struggled with tobacco volumes in Africa, Asia, and Australasia declining 10%, which is far higher than what MO, PM or BTI are seeing. Pricing power was 5.5%, in-line with industry norms, but still meant that tobacco revenue fell 4.5%. New products were able to generate positive growth but came in 16% below analyst expectations.

Such a large decline in the core business and slower than expected growth in vaping is certainly cause for concern and explains why Wall Street is skeptical of the company's long-term 6% EPS guidance (about double the historical growth rate).

Imperial is focusing on its strongest brands, and from 2017 to 2020 plans to reduce the amount of brands it markets by 50%. Hopefully, a more focused marketing approach will help to reduce cigarette volume declines. Meanwhile, the company is planning on trialing Pulze, a heat stick product (like PM's iQos) in Japan in 2019, and then roll it out globally if it's successful.

Now let's take a look at BTI. In the first half of 2019 BTI's volumes declined 3.5%, which is in-line with global rates (PM leads the pack at just 2.5% declines), with US volume declines of 6% (same as MO) dragging down stronger 2.3% declines in the rest of the world. However, BTI's pricing power on its premium cigarettes allowed it to hike prices 7%, driving 3.5% cigarette revenue growth. Actual revenue growth was 4.1% due to the success of BTI's non-cigarette businesses.

In Q2 2019 new product sales (RRPs) were up 98%, with net revenue up 3.5% and adjusted EPS up 12% YOY in constant currency. The acceleration of RRPs to nearly 100% YOY growth bodes well for the company's goal of 40% CAGR growth in this product segment through 2024.

Between 2018 and 2024, BTI hopes to increase its RRP (vaping and heat stick) users from 9 million to over 20 million.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

This it believes can drive about 4% revenue growth from RRP products. How realistic is that goal? Well, good execution so far makes me (and most analysts) a believer.

(Source: BTI investor presentation)

BTI isn't Juul, with 44% market share and growing. But the Vuse brand that it bought when it acquired Reynolds is doing well, and seeing rapid growth. Total new product (RRPs) sales grew 27% in the first half of 2019, with vaping sales up 58% YOY. Its new line of nicotine oral pouches saw 284% YOY growth, though off a base of practically nothing.

Across all its vaping products BTI enjoys about 19% market share but in many markets far higher

UK vaping market share: 41%

France vaping market share: 16% market share (about three times the nearest rival)

17% nicotine market share in Japan, up 1.6% YOY (vaping + cigarettes, #3 market share behind Japan Tobacco and PM)

In total BTI is getting 4% of sales from RRPs compared to Imperial's about 1.6%.

Is BTI the equal to Philip Morris (PM), who is generating 20% of revenue from RRPs (14% from iQos heat sticks) which is expected to hit 40% by 2025? Most assuredly not. Is it doing well in terms of diversifying away from cigarettes based on the future of the industry (selling nicotine in all its forms)? Probably though just 4% growth in heat stocks (where PM is dominant) is a potential concern should that growth rate not improve.

In this industry economies of scale are very important to overall profitability.

Company Operating Margin FCF Margin Return On Invested Capital British American Tobacco 40% 25% 8% Imperial Brands 20% 10% 15% Good Level For Tobacco Company 25% or higher 20% or higher 15% or higher

(Sources: FactSet, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

BTI's ROIC has taken a sharp drop since the Reynolds acquisition added a lot of debt. However, over time good execution on the Reynolds acquisition should get ROIC back to historical levels of about 20%. Adjusted operating margins were up 1% YOY in the first half of 2019.

But as you can see, Imperials' margins are a fraction of BTI's, and its returns on capital (a proxy for good long-term management and capital allocation) has historically struggled to hit the 15% benchmark for quality tobacco companies. Morningstar estimates that due to lower volumes, Imperial's cost per pack is about 14% higher than larger peers like BTI and PM.

Morningstar director Philip Gorham considers Imperial's overall business model weaker than BTI, and PM's.

We regard the firm as being slightly lower-quality than its larger competitors Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, owing to its portfolio skew to developed markets, where volume declines are more pronounced, and to discount categories." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

I tend to agree with this quality assessment because just 20% of Imperial's volumes are premium cigarettes, which studies show have not just stronger pricing power but lower decline rates over time (42% of smokers attempt to quit each year and premium brand smokers fail more often).

The good news is that Imperial's overall business model, including its traditional strategy of raising prices faster than volume declines, should remain intact for the foreseeable future. Morningstar estimates that global tobacco companies will have approximately until 2051 before cigarette prices reach a level that results in much faster decline rates that make cigarette revenue growth impossible. That's based on pricing elasticity studies using world cigarette prices, including in Australia, where a pack of smokes costs $17.5, about three times that of the US and the global average.

That is, of course, assuming that recent volume declines don't prove to be permanent and make positive sales and cash flow growth impossible.

That's where management quality comes into play, and again BTI trumps Imperial Brands, though only just.

Management Quality: BTI But Not By Much

My definition of management quality and corporate culture pertains to the dividend friendliness, specifically the ability to deliver safe and growing income over time.

Company 1 Year Dividend Growth 5-year Dividend Growth 20 Year Dividend Growth British American Tobacco 4% 7% 11% Imperial Brands 10% 10% 11%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Both tobacco companies have delivered the goods in the regard. However, quality management also means good capital allocation that is able to generate the kinds of above-average and stable profitability and returns on invested capital that make future stable and robust dividend growth possible.

Metric BTI 2009 BTI 2018 Imperial 2009 Imperial 2018 Operating Margin 31% 40% 17% 20% FCF Margin 20% 25% 22% 10% ROIC 23% 8% 12% 15%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus)

As you can see both companies have done a good job in improving profitability for the most part. FCF margins can be volatile from year to year and I've already explained why BTI's ROIC is so low right now (but steadily improving since the Reynold's acquisition closed).

Neither management team is on par with industry leader Philip Morris (the only "excellent" management quality score in the industry) but I consider both to be average (Imperial) or above average (NYSE:BTI).

The reason I give the nod to BTI is that management has been more successful in diversifying into RRPs, with nearly triple the amount of revenue coming from this thriving market.

That includes prioritizing its Glo heat sticks products of which it just announced three new products it's testing in South Korea and Japan. Heat sticks, are more similar to traditional cigarettes and thus are more popular with older smokers trying to satisfy nicotine cravings (vaping is popular with younger smokers).

Valuation: BTI Is Both More Undervalued And Offers Better Total Return Potential

I value companies based on what investors have actually paid for dividends, earnings, and various forms of cash flow (OCF, FCF, EBITDA, EBIT, EV/EBITDA) in the past when fundamentals and expected growth rates were similar to today.

Company Quality Score Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) British American Tobacco 8 (above average) 7.1% $36 $50 27% 21% to 27% Imperial Brands 7 (average quality company) 9.1% $27 $34 21% 17% to 23%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research, analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - margin of error on total returns is about 20%

While it's true that Imperial looks VERY undervalued based on its historical 4% to 5% yield and on a price to earnings basis, other valuation metrics, indicate it may not be as much of a bargain as you might think.

For example, the five-year average dividend yield and 13-year median dividend yield indicate Imperial may be worth between $44 and $61. The PE fair value for 2019 is $43. So far so good. But the 2019 fair values based on price to cash flow and price/EBITDA and EBITs range from $22 to $28, indicating it could potentially be close to fair value. I use the average of all of these fair values to determine that $34 is a reasonable estimate for what the stock is worth today.

BTI also has some uncertainty (almost all stocks do) with fair value being between $30 (based on Buffett owner earnings) and $66 (5-year average yield/13 year median yield). However, BTI's overall average historical fair value, and thus my best estimate of what it's actually worth this year, is $50. This indicates that British American Tobacco, in addition to being a safer dividend stock that's growing much faster, is also the more undervalued high-yield choice today.

Dividend Sensei Quality-Based Valuation Criteria

Quality Score Example What It Means Good Buy Near Strong Buy Near Very Strong Buy Near 7 AT&T (T) Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 CVS Health (CVS) Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Walgreens (WBA) Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 Caterpillar (CAT) SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Texas Instruments (TXN) Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

Based on quality and historical undervaluation Imperial Brands is a good buy but British American is a strong buy.

You can see why when we consider each company's realistic long-term total return potentials.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Over the past decade, IMBBY has grown just operating earnings at just over 3% CAGR and the market has determined it's worth 12.2 times those earnings.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

For my total return potential estimate, I use a realistic growth rate of 1% to 5%, with the analyst consensus, per FactSet Research, being 3%. Applying the historical 12.2 PE and 1% to 5% growth delivers a 17% to 23% return potential, with the consensus growth rate yielding nearly 20% CAGR total returns over the next five years. Half of that is from dividends.

BTI has grown at about double the rate of Imperial over the last decade, and that growth is expected to accelerate to 8.4% CAGR over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

That's in-line with the company's historical rolling growth rates, and management's 7% to 9% guidance, which is based on its RRP based diversification plan and stable core cigarette business.

For the conservative estimate of my total return potential range, I use a 15.0 PE as the low end of my total return range (15.6 is 10-year average) and 6% growth, 1% below management guidance. The upper end of the range is 15.6 PE (historical) and 9% growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The realistic total return potential range is 21% to 27%, with 25.4% CAGR being the analyst consensus and a return to the historical 15.6 PE.

That's the highest of any tobacco giant, and a major reason I'm so bullish on British American, which is owned in three out of four Dividend King model portfolios and my retirement portfolio as well.

Bottom Line: British American Tobacco Is The Far Superior High-Yield Tobacco Stock Due To A Safer Dividend, Stronger Business Model And Better Growth Potential

Here is how I rank the quality of the major tobacco companies.

Quality Score Tobacco Company 7 (average quality) Imperial Brands 8 (above average) British American Tobacco 9 (blue chip) Altria 10 (SWAN stock) Philip Morris International

As long as you understand the risks in owning a smaller tobacco company, with weaker brands, and that's far behind its peers in terms of RRPs, Imperial Brand might make a good choice in a diversified portfolio.

Its 9.1% yield appears to be safe (about 2% risk of a cut in a recession), and its current 21% discount to historical fair value makes it a good buy, and potentially capable of 17% to 23% long-term total returns.

That's as long as its average quality management team is able to deliver on its plans of reducing debt, lowering the payout ratio, and reinvesting more retained cash flow into new-generation products that will hopefully be able to move the growth needle in the coming years.

I and most analysts consider 4% to 8% EPS growth guidance to be a tad optimistic, with 3% the consensus growth rate most of us expect. But as long as Imperial can deliver 1% to 5% growth over time, the dividend is likely to remain safe, growth slowly, and deliver generous income as well as double-digit market-beating total returns.

However, I personally only plan to devote 15% of my portfolio to tobacco (per my risk management rules). This means I have to limit myself to just the three highest quality tobacco giants, which are BTI, MO, and PM, in order of increasing quality and dividend safety.

British American Tobacco's stronger brands, higher market share, better economies of scale, and stronger RRP position relative to Imperial means that I'd rather own this slightly lower-yielding company, which is actually more undervalued.

The 7% to 9% growth rate (analysts expect 8.4%, highest in the industry), combined with a 27% margin of safety (discount to fair value), means this 7.1% yielding company is capable of up to 27% long-term total returns, the highest of any tobacco company I know of.

