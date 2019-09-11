Sun Spots: Sunrun's Equity Story Doesn't Add Up

The company claims to be ‘cash flow positive’, but defines it as ‘having a higher cash balance than in the previous period’.

What we found most interesting is that the very optimistic story that the company presents is highly questionable.

We are all for green energy, and so decided to look at RUN as a potential investment.

At just under 5.0x EV/Sales, Sunrun (RUN) is trading on the kind of valuation that tends to be reserved for rapidly growing tech stocks.

The article below discusses the proprietary metrics the company likes to focus on when telling its story (that it has strong unit economics, that it is building significant value in the form of ‘net earning assets’, and that it is cash-flow positive), and how they don’t stand up to any scrutiny. We also consider what kind of EBITDA the installed base of solar assets is currently generating and discover them to be much lower than one might expect from the performance of the shares, and their lofty valuation.

The Equity Story:

Sunrun (RUN) is in the business of installing residential rooftop solar systems, and then leasing them back to their customers (either through a PPA or a fixed cost lease). These leases are normally structured for a 20-25yr term, with the customer having an option to renew (normally at a 10% discount to the price at the end of the initial lease term) or purchase the system at the end of the contract.

Because it can offer its systems to customers at no upfront cost, and solar energy is popular in US states where there is reliable sunshine and high electricity costs, revenue growth has been very strong.

On top of this the company tells a great story in their presentations and conference calls about how much value they are creating, how the unit economics are extremely healthy – and how even though the company is growing extremely fast in a competitive, capital intensive business, it is already cash-flow positive!

Management’s Narrative:

There are 3 key pillars to the narrative:

1) Unit Economics: At Q1 prices and costs, RUN claims to be adding $8,100 in NPV per customer. With revenue growing as fast as it is, this strong accretion to the NPV of the business must mean that the company is generating lots of value for investors!

2) Net Earning Assets: Each quarter the company presents the current value of the solar leasing assets that it has deployed, net of the debt and other financing obligations tied directly to this revenue-generating asset base. As of Q1 2019, the presentation reported that the company had $13 per share of value in contracted assets. When the current share price is $15, and you already have $13 per share in contracted value, and the company is growing rapidly, it’s easy to see the attraction of the shares!

3) The business is already Cash Flow positive: Installing and leasing solar panels is a capital-intensive business – and the company must incur significant up-front costs (to buy the solar equipment and to pay for installation) in order to obtain their long-term cash-flow streams from customers. In such a business, and with a young and fast-growing company, being cash-flow positive is very bullish!

The investor conference calls stay closely ‘on-message’. The overall NPV, and customer NPV figures are the first thing mentioned by the CEO, and the very first thing mentioned by the CFO in every results call:

Q1 2019:

CEO:

CFO:

Q4/FY 2018:

CEO:

CFO:

Q3 2018:

CEO:

CFO:

Q2 2018:

CEO:

CFO:

Unfortunately, these calls don’t provide much useful discussion of normal financial metrics like GAAP earnings, or margins, or FCF – but that doesn’t matter very much when these NPV numbers are so strong, does it? And anyway, the company is cash flow positive!

“Cash Flow Positive”:

When we see a company that is keen to push its own metrics in the absence of traditional figures that investors use when analysing a business, it is often interesting to dig deeper, and see what is behind them.

We can start with the claim that the business is ‘cash flow positive’.

A quick check of the financial statements reveals that the company has negative operating cash flow – and therefore does not meet any normal definition of being ‘cash-flow positive.

Source: RUN, 2018 10-K

In fact, the company consistently burns cash, and its core solar leasing business is a huge consumer of additional cash:

Source: Company filings, Noster Capital

Why then does the presentation claim that the company is cash flow positive?

The reason is (and this is not a joke) that the company is defining ‘cash flow positive’ as ‘has a higher cash balance than in the previous period’.

As they put it in the footnotes in their presentations (see below but the image when cropped is pretty poor quality, for those who don't have a magnifying glass handy it reads: “Cash generation defined as change in consolidated total cash balance (including restricted cash) less any increases in recourse debt balances, adjusted for one-time items”

These higher cash balances are coming from issuing debt, and taking on other sources of financing:

Source: Company filings, Noster Capital

Increasing your cash balance through issuing debt – even if it is non-recourse – is far from any normal definition of being ‘cash flow positive’. This is not an edge case where a company is using an established term in a slightly unusual way. This is not an ‘adjusted earnings’ figure that makes slightly aggressive adjustments to beat consensus.

This is using an established term with a clear meaning in an manner that I see as inappropriate.

In fact, it is rather surprising that a company of RUN’s size would sign off on such an unorthodox claim.

If they are manipulating this pillar of the investment narrative, what might be going on with the other claims?

Customer NPV:

Below we repeat the Customer NPV chart shown above, from the Q1 2019 IR presentation.

They calculate this figure by taking the expected customer payments, and subsidies per customer in both the 20yr (sometimes 25yr) contract period (net of O&M costs), and assuming that 100% of customers either purchase the solar assets, or renew at a 10% discount to the price prevailing at the end of this contract (they assume 10yr renewals for the 20yr contracts, and 5yrs for the 25yr contract to bring the assumption for every contract up to 30rs). They discount this at 6% a year to get the NPV of the ‘Project Value’.

They then net out what they call the ‘creation cost’ – which is installation costs, SG&A costs, marketing costs, and netting off gross margin on product sales (although surprisingly they are excluding share-based payments from this ‘creation cost’ as if these were somehow not a real cost to their shareholders). They also discount this at 6% a year to get the NPV.

The customer NPV comes from subtracting ‘Creation Cost’ from ‘Project Value’. This may well sound convincing to an investor who spends less than 10 seconds thinking about it – but it falls apart under even the gentlest scrutiny.

The first hole comes in calculating the ‘Project Value’. Of the $8,100 of customer NPV, just under 50% is coming from assuming that 100% of customers renew, or purchase the assets at the end of their contract. We are not great experts in solar panels, or lending to US homeowners, but we do know a few things:

Solar panels from top grade manufacturers generally have a 20-25yr warranty, meaning that it is optimistic to assume that customers will want to keep or buy 20-25 yr old panels. Solar panel costs are falling, and solar panel technology is improving all the time. it is optimistic to assume that in 20-25yrs it will make any sense at all for customers to want to buy or renew what will at that point be old assets far worse than what is currently available.

The second hole comes in the discount rate. RUN justifies its use of a 6% discount rate by arguing that it is consistent with industry standards, and that recent market transactions indicate that they can sell ABS based on their leases at 5% or below.

This is very silly. The current financing costs – in an unusually low-rate environment when there is significant evidence of investors reaching for yield - tell us very little about the correct discount rate for 30yr lending to US consumers.

The average 30yr USD risk-free rate over the last 20 years (including several periods of historically low interest rates) has been 4.3%. Does RUN really believe that it makes sense to discount 30yr lending to US consumers at less than a 2% spread over this?

Investors who have been following the solar energy industry for years may also remember that the ill-fated SolarCity also used a 6% discount rate in similar calculations.

The ‘Customer NPV’ pillar of RUN’s narrative seems quite clearly to be built on weak foundations.

Net Earning Assets:

So maybe the ‘cash flow positive’ claim relies on an unorthodox definition of a well-established term; and maybe the customer NPV metric that they are so keen for investors to focus on is a little silly, but at least the company has $13 per share in net earning assets, which they are growing – doesn’t it?

Below we repeat the NEA slide shown above.

In this calculation the company is taking the sum of all expected customer lease payments, minus O&M and administration payments connected to these contracts and discounting them at 6% a year. They then take out the non-recourse debt, and other forms of financing connected to them (note: this does not include corporate level debt – but this is basically ok at this point because as of Q1 2019 corporate debt and cash netted to effectively 0).

This gives a ‘net earning assets’ figure of $1,432 – or $12.45 per share (management is being a little cheeky in rounding this up to $13). Unfortunately, this disclosure also suffers from some serious weaknesses.

The key issue is in the assumptions that underlie it. For this calculation they are assuming that 100% of customers renew at 90% of prevailing rates to bring total years per customer to 30 (amusingly the notes in the 10-Q describe this as “forecasting only a 30-year customer relationship”), that there are 0 (yes: ZERO) customer defaults, and that 6% is an appropriate discount rate for lending to consumers for 30 years. These are obviously extremely optimistic assumptions.

Even if we had reason to believe that RUN was a top-quality operation, it seems bizarre to have uniformly bullish forecasts for any lending business (0 defaults!) over 30yrs.

(The lesser issues include that fact that this number does not include the company’s significant corporate costs, but let’s be generous to the company, and pretend that this doesn’t matter).

It is not possible to reverse engineer the Net Earning Assets and the discount rate into annual cash flows to make our own assumptions (we would have to make some big assumptions about the cadence of cash flows to attempt this) – but the company does give us some (very limited) sensitivities for Gross Earning Assets figure.

Below is the NEA calculation using RUN’s forecasts, then taking them one step down on the sensitivity tables, and then two steps down.

On RUN’s forecasts (which is effectively a ‘strong bull case’), there is $12.45 in NEA per share – meaning that at the current share price more than 80% of the share price is backed by contracted cash flows (although a rather worrying 71% of the NPV sits in the assumptions for renewals).

Source: Company filings, Noster Capital

In a ‘Gentle Adjustments’ case, which still includes minimal defaults, and a low discount rate, the NEA backing each share falls to $8.10.

Source: Company filings, Noster Capital

On a ‘medium adjustments’ case, the NEA backing each share falls to $5.77,

Source: Company filings, Noster Capital

An investor can’t even use the sensitivity disclosures to work out a bear case – because the sensitivity disclosures stop at an 8% discount rate, and an 80% renewals rate.

In the light of the optimistic assumptions the company is making about renewal and default rates, it is worth considering these in more detail:

Renewal Rates and the Price Escalator:

The price escalator is also likely to be a key factor in how successful RUN is at renewing its contracts.

At the end of the initial contract term, customers can renew at a 10% discount to their prevailing rate (i.e. if the Year 1 charge was $100, with a 2% escalator, the year 25 charge would be $161, and the renewal rate would be $145).

For it to be likely that a customer renews this new, slightly de-escalated price must be below prevailing utility rates, and the 20/25-year-old solar panels must still be attractive vs. whatever new solar panels are available after 20/25yrs of advances in technology. RUN believes that electricity prices are likely to rise faster than this, and so this escalator is actually providing a very good deal to customers, and that high renewal rates are likely.

Although we can’t predict utility prices (and although it seems likely that as solar power is more widely deployed over the next few decades that electricity prices will fall materially) we can check how reasonable the 2.9%/2.0% (after buy-outs) escalator in RUN’s portfolio is compared to historical changes in electricity prices.

The three charts below show the average annual change in utility prices (per kwh) over the past 30, 20, and 10 years in the average city in the American mid-west, in LA and neighbouring counties, and in the average US city. Although in some periods this has been above 2%, this has generally been close to 2%. It appears that RUN’s escalator is actually quite close to the wire.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Noster Capital

The chart below shows the 20yr CAGR for electricity prices for the same three regions in each year since 1998 (e.g. the data point for 1998 shows the 1979-1998 CAGR). Only the LA area has seen consistent rises above 2%.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Noster Capital

Default Rates:

In its basic calculations for ‘Net Earning Assets’ and ‘Customer NPV’ RUN is assuming a 0% discount rate.

The only disclosure that the company provides on defaults is the claim that they have so far had “~1% cumulative loss rate on billings”.

This is disappointing. RUN is essentially a roofing contractor with a big financing arm; and any financial business should be candid about its default rates.

It is even more disappointing to be presented with a cumulative loss rate, as when a financial business is growing rapidly, a disclosure about cumulative loss rates is not especially useful; especially when all of the company’s operating history (excluding the first few years) has been in an economic expansion.

RUN’s argument is that customers are highly unlikely to default because their leased solar panels should be saving them money, and all a default would achieve is higher electricity prices.

This is a rather silly argument. Would it be reasonable to assume a 0% default rate on a portfolio of residential mortgages because “mortgage borrowers are highly unlikely to default… all a default would achieve is homelessness”?

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Saving money on utility bills is rather less important than avoiding losing a home – and so it is difficult to believe that default rate assumptions should be any less than mortgage delinquencies for customers with similar FICO scores. RUN discloses only that the average FICO score of its customers is “at or above 740” which is the boundary between ‘Good’ and ‘Very Good’ – but in the 2008-2009 financial crisis even these high-quality creditors saw real-estate default rates of above 5%.

Source: VantageScore Solutions, 2012

Falling Solar Costs:

At this point you might ask if we are not missing an important part of the bull case, because solar equipment costs have fallen significantly in recent years – and may well fall further.

The magnitude of this cost decline can be seen in the chart below:

Shouldn’t this mean that arguments based on RUN’s current numbers will miss the higher returns that they will be able to achieve as these prices fall further?

The answer is that they could achieve higher returns if the competitive landscape (RUN has 16% share of an under-penetrated market) lets them raise or maintain pricing while equipment costs are falling – but with their current market share this is not an obvious outcome.

The key point about falling solar costs – and hopefully improving solar technology – is that it blows up RUN’s renewal assumptions. People will only renew if the savings from renewing (a 10% discount on prevailing rates at the end of the contract term) exceed the cost of replacing the panels. If solar panels keep falling in price over the next 20 years (as seems likely) then far fewer people are likely to renew.

Underlying Economics:

So, we have established that the key metrics that management is keen for investors to focus on are rather silly and require very bullish assumptions. Maybe, underneath the management narrative there is still something interesting – especially because investors love green energy at the moment, and surely solar is going to be a big growth theme in the future?

Below is a ‘back of the envelope’ calculation of the returns coming out of the solar leasing business.

We take the Q1 2019 revenue the company is reporting from ‘customer agreements and incentives’ (this is the leasing revenue) and annualize it, and subtract the annualized ‘cost of customer agreements and incentives’ which includes D&A on the panels, the cost of O&M, and a portion of corporate overhead allocated to these activities.

This feels quite generous – as this is isolating the leasing side from significant corporate costs, and we know that the company is burning cash.

We can add back the D&A portion of this (disclosed in the notes to financials; note we are using only the D&A portion of ‘cost of customer agreements and incentives’ rather than D&A for the whole business) to get the ‘leasing EBITDA’.

On the $4.4bn in solar systems PP&E (at cost) that the company has paid for, they are generating a 6.1% EBITDA return.

But D&A is important – these are real assets, exposed to the elements - and the company is depreciating these assets over 35yrs.

Source: RUN, 2018 10-K

Most solar panels come with a 20-25yr manufacturer warranty (and we have confirmed that this is the case for those installed by RUN).

We have checked the filings of other Solar energy companies, to see whether their depreciation policy is like RUN’s. Although some use 30 years, or ‘up to 30 years’, we have found none that are as aggressive as RUN.

RUN’s useful life assumptions are 26% higher than the average of these comps, and which exceeds the top end of manufacturer warranties by a decade.

Source: Company Filing, Note: Where a company discloses a range, we take the mid-point.

If we assume that the ‘real’ depreciation is 25yrs (to match the top end of manufacturer warranties), then we discover on annualized Q1 2019 numbers the company is generating a 2.1% EBIT return on the capital deployed in solar systems.

Source: Company filings, Noster Capital

And the funding costs? RUN has been able to take advantage of various tax-equity funding structures over the years (which have provided extremely cheap capital by letting investors in these vehicles essentially ‘buy’ the tax benefits available to solar investments) – but the volume of these fell 47% in 2018, leaving the company reliant on more ‘lease pass-through’ structures.

Luckily, RUN issued a $204m seasoned ABS on a portfolio of solar leases at the end of May 2019, and we can look to that as an ‘ordinary’ cost of debt for the business (‘ordinary’ to the extent that it is a vanilla structure – it was still done in extremely hot debt markets which are unlikely to persist for the long term). They are paying 4.00%.

This is rather worrying compared to the current valuation at which RUN is trading. It is a solar-roofing contractor with a financing arm and is seeing EBIT returns of 2.1% on the capital it is deploying; and it is trading on a multiple more usually seen on hot tech stocks.

‘Leasing EBITDA’:

Although EBITDA isn’t a perfect metric, it is widely used and well understood. It is completely normal for companies to talk in terms of EBITDA (and even strict value investors who prefer FCF for valuations will be interested certain calculations involving the metric) – and so when a company avoids this completely, it is worth looking into.

When a company which presents a series of questionable proprietary metrics for its performance and does not provide usual metrics that investors expect to see, it is worth checking what looking at these normal metrics might show you.

Because RUN sells some solar energy systems alongside the core leasing business the financial statements are complicated. Like with the calculations in the section above, we have aimed to separate the EBITDA being generated from the installed base of solar systems from the rest of the business (i.e. this metric is excluding solar systems sold rather than leased, and corporate costs) to see how the leasing assets themselves are performing.

The company discloses revenue from ‘customer agreements and incentives’ (although the breakdown of these incentives lacks detail), and the ‘cost of customer agreements and incentives’. They break out the D&A included in this cost.

We have tried to calculate EBITDA. The first observation we can make from this calculation of ‘Leasing EBITDA’ is that in Q2’19, for the first time in several years it was down y/y despite 21% growth in installed solar systems (the chart only goes back to 2016 because of the timing of the IPO and changes in disclosures; note that prior to Q1’17 the EBITDA is using the total D&A for the company as the break-out was not present in those periods.) on a big drop in incentives (i.e. subsidies).

Although this was connected to the end of a lease pass-through arrangement in 2018, it does highlight the non-consistent nature of the revenue they are reporting for these ‘incentives’.

Source: Company Filings, Noster Capital

More interesting than this is comparing this ‘Leasing EBITDA’ to the claims that exist against it – i.e net debt, and non-controlling interests (as with the chart above, EBITDA before Q1’17 is based on a slightly different calculation). For every dollar of EBITDA that is coming off the installed base of solar panels, there are more than $10 of debt + NCIs; which is rather a lot.

Source: Company Filings, Noster Capital

The attempt to try and work out ‘Leasing EBITDA’ does not provide a full current picture, however, because of the way the company recognizes revenue and costs.

For revenue recognition, RUN estimates the total value of a customer lease contract, and then books the revenue evenly over the length of the contract.

Source: RUN, 2018 10-K

This is not necessarily an unusual approach - however, because each contract has a price escalator built in, the company will book more revenue than it actually receives until several years into each contract. This escalator is normally 2.9%; although many customers buy-out part of this escalator meaning that the weighted average escalator on the portfolio is about 2.0%. The charts below illustrate the effect of this 2.0% escalator on a hypothetical contract that charges $100 in the first year.

Source: Noster Capital

This means that calculating an EBITDA figure from the reported revenue is flattering, (and makes the fact that it trades on 5x EV/Sales is more worrying – as the revenue figure is higher than actual cash receipts). Because we don’t know the mix of 20 and 25 year contracts, and can’t confirm the exact weighted average escalator, we can’t neatly adjust our ‘Leasing EBITDA’ for this – but we know for sure that it is flattering compared to the actual situation – that is, the claims against each dollar of EBITDA are something greater than $10.

This is compounded by the fact that a material portion of the ‘cost of customer agreements and incentives’ is depreciation on the installed systems (55% in 2018) – but whereas the company is booking revenue over the 20/25 year contract life, they are depreciating the solar energy systems over 35yrs. The fact that revenue is being booked over a shorter period than a material portion of the costs we are using in the ‘Leasing EBITDA’ calculation means that it is doubly flattering.

Conclusion:

If the equity story that the company puts forward doesn’t stand up to scrutiny, then what are we left with?

RUN is a roofing contractor with a large financing arm. It appears to be earning very low returns on its installed base of assets; and the EBITDA generated by these assets has a large pile of obligations standing between it and equity holders.

The company may put out press releases talking about the potential opportunity for its battery business, or for its assets to become ‘virtual power plants’ – but it should surely be difficult for investors to get excited about optimistic claims like this when claims about the current business are so unconvincing.

For this, investors are currently paying almost 5.0x EV/Sales – as if the company is a high-performing tech business. There is a clear risk that the market will come to realise the disconnect between the story the company is telling (and the valuation multiples this brings with it) and the reality, and when that happens, the shares are likely to fall.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.