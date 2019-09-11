TLT Shorts Should Be Long This 10%+ Yielding Sector

I believe that there is little upside in TLT but plenty of underpriced BDCs averaging 10%+ yields that will benefit from a market reversal over the coming months.

TLT has an inverse relationship with BDCs as shown and discussed in this article.

TLT has had quite a run and will likely pull back over the coming weeks.

Potential Pullback in Treasuries?

For 2019, the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT) has almost outperformed the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) but that is likely coming to end and others agree as the open interest for the Sept. 20 TLT puts continues to increase:

Another bearish indicator is its relative strength index (RSI) which has hit overbought level, rising well above 70 and the highest level in the past five years:

Continued Flight to Safety or Risk On?

The recent inversion of parts of the yield curve and continued traded tensions have given investors cause for concern. However, stocks typically have 18 months of gains following inversion of the 2-10 spread until returns start to turn negative, Credit Suisse data showed:

Also, U. S. economic data throughout 2019 has been mostly positive. During a question-and-answer session in Zurich last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell mentioned:

The most likely outlook for our economy remains a favorable one with moderate growth, a strong labor market and inflation moving back up close to our 2% goal...

Treasury prices are influenced by the market's appetite for risk which is currently on the rise according to CNN Fear & Greed Index:

Source: CNN Fear & Greed Index

TLT and Business Development Companies (BDCs):

Business development companies (BDCs) were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher than average dividend yields (most between 7% and 13% annually, see details at the end) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

As shown below, TLT and ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS) a rough proxy for the average BDC, have an inverse relationship:

Source: Yahoo Finance

There are a few reasons for this inverse relation including 'flight to safety' which includes buying of safer bonds and selling higher-risk assets as well as potentially lower net interest margins. However, most BDCs and banks have recently reported and given guidance for maintained margins and profitability even with lower interest rates. Also, many of the higher-quality BDCs are using variable-rate credit facilities with the potential for lower borrowing rates.

As shown below, between June 2012 and January 2014 many BDC stock prices increased over 30% while TLT declined by 21%:

As shown below, between July 2016 and April 2017 many BDC stock prices increased over 15% while TLT declined by 15%:

TLT has already started to pull back and the average BDC is rebounding:

Are BDCs Currently Overbought or Oversold?

I closely watch the yield spreads between BDCs and other investments, including the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index (Corp B), that previously increased to 8.45% on Dec. 26, 2018. However, these yields have been declining in 2019 and are currently around 5.89% compared with the historical average of 6.50%. This is meaningful for many reasons but mostly due to indicating higher (or lower) yields expected by investors for non-investment grade debt.

Yield spreads are important to monitor, as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold compared with other yield-related investments. However, general market yields can change at any time. Also, spreads change depending on the perception of risk and these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs.

The following chart uses the information from the previous chart showing the average yield spread between BDCs and Corp B. I consider BDCs oversold when the yield spread is 4.0% higher and overbought when it is 3.0% lower.

As shown in the chart below, the BDC sector is in oversold territory as the current yield spread is around 4.4% (the difference between 10.3% for BDCs and 5.9% for Corp B).

Summary and Recommendations

Personally, I'm not a fan of shorts but I do believe that there is little upside in TLT but plenty of underpriced BDCs that will benefit from a market reversal over the coming months.

As mentioned in "Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs Currently Yielding 10.6%," investors will continue to need equity investments (stocks) to generate an adequate portfolio yield. BDCs pay higher-than-average yields with the average BDC currently yielding over 10%. Safer BDCs are closer to 9% annual yield but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility (and underpriced BDCs).

As shown below, the average BDC yield is currently around 10.3% with TCG BDC (CGBD) above the average as discussed earlier this week in "TCG BDC: 11.5% Yield And 17% Below Book".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.