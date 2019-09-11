Hudbay Minerals: Taking A Reverse Gear From Its 52-Week Lows

Thesis

In a previous article, I highlighted that Hudbay Minerals (HBM) did not make a wise move by selling its 30% stake in the resource-rich Rosemont (or RM) property. The stock has plummeted by ~30% since then. However, I believe the drop was also attributable to depressed copper prices that have plunged near their 52-week lows. In the prevailing situation, I expect HBM to build an upward trajectory from here, principally due to three factors.

First, HBM's RM project will become operational in the near term. This will combine with expected higher grade recoveries at the Pampacancha deposits to improve HBM's long-term mining dynamics. Second, due to a strong industry demand copper is likely to recover, and has a favourable 5-year price forecast. Finally, HBM's technicals also indicate that the stock may well bounce back from here.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining-Technology)

Q2 at a glance

HBM's Q2 2019 revenues shrunk from $371 MM and resulted in a $0.30/share decline in EPS y/y (from positive $0.09 to negative $0.21). The company also suffered on account of lower y/y production together with declining metal prices. Have a look at Table-1 that shows the y/y decline in quarterly production for copper, gold, silver, and zinc.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Operational profile and key considerations

Peru: HBM is principally a copper miner. Its Constancia mine in Peru is HBM's flagship copper/silver property. The Peruvian mining operations have recently been impacted due to mining from areas that have a relatively higher stripping ratio and therefore, lower ore grades. Lower ore grades, in turn, affect the production levels, as well as production costs. Moreover, the Peruvian operations have also been impacted by anti-mining protests that led to the blockage of export shipments from the Peruvian port of Matarani. Fortunately, the Peruvian government has resolved the issue and the protestors have ended their demonstrations. Nevertheless, low-grade recoveries continue to haunt HBM's copper profile at Constancia. The Pampacancha deposits appear to be a near term solution as these are generally expected to contain higher-grade deposits than Constancia's existing grades (Figure-2) and would also help improve Constancia's average mine grades. However, this improvement will take some time since the first ore from Pampacancha is expected somewhere in FY 2020.

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

United States: The RM project is an 'ace in the pack' for HBM's mining portfolio. Its reserves tonnage exceeds the reserves tonnage at Constancia, and expected average grades are stronger than Constancia's existing grades. The RM project has a 19-year LoM and is expected to produce ~127 kT of copper during the first ten years of production. Assuming a long-term copper price of $3/lb of copper, the RM project is expected to generate an after-tax IRR of 15.5%. However, there are a few key considerations relating to RM. First, RM's initial CAPEX is estimated at ~$1.921 BB out of which HBM has to pay ~$800 MM. HBM reported ~$490 MM in cash at the end of Q2 2019. The funds are sufficient to mobilize the project development and we may expect HBM to provide for the remainder of the required CAPEX through operating cash flows (at ~$100+ MM per quarter). Instead, if HBM goes for raising additional debt for mine CAPEX, I believe this would further aggravate the debt/equity ratio from the current multiple of ~0.5x ($977 MM LTD/ $2.13 BB equity). Second, the availability and usage of water for the RM project is a key concern. Previously, HBM obtained Section 404 Water Permit for RM from the US ACOE, and this decision was subsequently challenged by the opponents of the RM project. HBM's arrangement for replacement of 100% of the water used at the mine seems to be a suitable way out. Nevertheless, the RM project development is flagged with issues on account of approval, arrangement and usage of water for the project.

Copper price outlook

Finally, the copper prices are a key factor that could favourably steer the development of the RM project. As mentioned earlier, RM's 15.5% post-tax IRR is based on copper prices remaining at or above $3/lb during the mine's period of operations. At present, copper is barely above $2.6/lb but recently recovered from its 52-week lows of less than $2.5/lb. However, the future of transportation lies in electric vehicles (or EVs) and copper is a major component of EVs. Moreover, it is assumed that over the next ten years, global copper demand is set to increase by ~1,700+ kilotons on account of demand generated from EVs alone. This provides for suitable upside in copper prices over the long-term (say, the next 5 years) and this expectation is reinforced by Wallet Investor's 5-year copper price forecast of ~$3.16/lb.

Investor Takeaway

HBM's 52-week price range lies between $3.00 and $7.83. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at ~$3.50 and this value was significantly below the mid-point value of its 52-week range (at ~$5.4/share). The technical price chart also indicates that the recent upward momentum may find resistance at ~$4.50 (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

At present, HBM is cruising on the recent copper rebound. I see that while precious metals (gold and silver) have recently recorded drops after having a prolonged rally, copper has bagged sizeable gains after having suffered a prolonged depression (Figure-4). Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

In my view, we could reasonably expect this trend to continue for some time since a strong US economy will likely put downside pressure on the precious metals. Consequently, copper might recover some of the losses it had sustained during the recent PM bullish run, and HBM would follow suit. Nevertheless, the timely development of the Pampacancha deposits (expected in FY 2020) and the RM property (expected in FY 2022) remain the key near-term and long-term growth catalysts that could derive sustainable share price growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.