Retirement Advisor: Sometimes You Insure (Podcast)

The University of Illinois astutely took out an insurance policy against a declining population of Chinese students before the U.S.-China trade war reached its current dangerous level. The unique contract it fashioned with Lloyd's of London strikes me as akin to a disability income policy.
This podcast (6:06) suggests that advisors must know what kind of insurance is essential for their clients (like a disability policy), but above all, must make sure their clients understand that their advisor is their insurance.