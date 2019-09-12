Clarke Inc.: Trading At A Substantial Discount Post-Acquisition

This transaction added a lot of value to Clarke that has not been reflected yet in its shares, even with a substantial dilution that came with the transaction.

Clarke Inc. (OTCPK:CLKFF) is a small-cap investment vehicle, based in Nova Scotia. The company has largely taken stakes in small-cap private companies with a large-enough stake to have influence on management, either through their share presence or through positions on Board of Directors. The company has also ventured into other areas, owning private stakes in companies, as well as operating a small ferry service in Canada. The company has traditionally traded at a discount to its book value, as many conglomerates do, as a penalty for the ongoing costs of the business.

I have always had a soft spot for Clarke as it was the first article I ever had published by Seeking Alpha, almost 4.5 years ago. I eventually took profits on the company about a year later and have kept tabs on it over the years. The company recently entered into a transaction to take one of its holdings, Holloway Lodging Corporation (OTC:HLLOF) private, which I believe is giving investors an opportunity to invest in Clarke at a greater discount than has been recently available.

The Holloway Lodging Go Private Transaction

Clarke has long held a large position in Holloway Lodging, which has provided Clarke with dividend income as well as share appreciation for most of its time as an investment. Starting in January 2019, Clarke began to aggressively increase its stake:

On January 9, 2019, it announced an increase in investment in Holloway’s debentures

On March 21, 2019, it announced a further increase to its investment, with a controlling stake now topping 51%

These two transactions made Holloway a controlled subsidiary, with its results now rolling up onto its books. This led to the August announcement that Clarke was going to takeover Holloway completely, with an agreement with another large Holloway shareholder to tender its shares to Clarke at a converted value of $8.46 per Holloway share, a 14% premium to recent trading.

I believe the timing and nature of the deal are very instructive. If we look at Clarke’s trading compared to book value over the recent years, we can see that its shares have traded as close to book as they have in almost a decade. In fact, Clarke had a very active share buyback in place up until this year due to the ongoing discrepancy between its share price and its underlying asset value.

Source: 2019 Q2 Clarke Inc. MD&A

The Holloway deal is an all-stock deal; the timing of the deal is certainly partly due to Clarke’s shares being a relatively cheaper source of financing to use to take over a business management clearly felt was undervalued.

At first blush, Holloway would seem an odd fit as it is an operating business rather than a passive investment. It isn’t clear how much experience Clarke has with running a hotel business, though Clarke CEO Michael Rapps and Clarke Chairman George Armoyan both sit on Holloway’s Board, so have gained keen knowledge on the business. Holloway is also not really a pure hotel operator, but more like a hotel “flipper”. The company acquires hotels, invests in improving them, both on the surface and in its operations, and will take profits if it can find value. The company has a history of extracting value through this manner:

Source: Holloway Lodging Company Presentation, May 2019

This is very similar to how Clarke has viewed its investments, which also include TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTC:TRRVF).

Having Holloway as a wholly-owned subsidiary will allow this process to continue. Shortly after the announcement, Holloway cancelled its dividend, which is somewhat irrelevant but means the money will stay in the Holloway entity to help to reduce its debt load. Holloway has continued to take profits on its investments, announcing a sale on August 6, 2019, just prior to the takeover, generating a gain of $2.5m CAD and another sale on August 22, 2019, of its Thunder Bay hotels, generating a further gain of $3.4m CAD. The company clearly indicated that these transactions are to help reduce its debt load. With Holloway no longer subject to the public markets, it can continue to rationalize or acquire assets without regard to meeting market demands as Clarke has never been driven by operating results so much as it has been with shareholder yield and book value. Clarke has a history of driving shareholder yield, including by debt reduction. In a quote from my original 2015 write-up of Clarke:

In 2009, with the company stock in the $2-$3 range with a market cap in the $30-40m range, it was loaded down with debt of $136.8m. However, fast forward to 2014, and not only was all this debt retired, but they are now sitting on a war chest of $76m.

I believe that Clarke will be spending a great deal of time reducing the newly assumed debt from Holloway over the coming year, either through rationalizing Holloway’s assets or from the cash flow it expects to generate from the ongoing operating business.

The timing of the transaction also is an indication Clarke felt Holloway was trading at a discount to its book value. As at June 30, 2019, the Non-Controlling Interest (NCI) of Holloway was recorded by Clarke at $70.215m. With the transaction taking place and each shareholder of Holloway receiving 0.65 of a Clarke share, the cost to Clarke was to acquire 7,600,297 Holloway shares x $8.46 consideration per share = $64.3m. This is paid for the issuance of 4,940,193 shares. Even this is a discount to the NCI component on its books, generating a $5.9m gain on its acquisition. This type of “discount buying” is why the market barely shrugged at a company that diluted its previous shares outstanding by over 40%. Combined with the relatively high discount to book value, Clarke clearly felt this was an opportunity too good to pass up. The subsequent hotel sales further illustrate that there may be value above the acquisition price in Holloway’s holdings.

The three Houston properties appear to be a focus of Clarke management going forward. These were relatively recent acquisitions by Holloway in May of 2019. These are located in the Greenspoint area of Houston, on the ring road surrounding the city:

Source: Google Maps

The area is attempting to be gentrified, but according to some still has a ways to go as well as some issues with public perception. The crime rate has been improving, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has opened a distribution centre nearby, which should help to improve the business. It is certainly a buy-low opportunity; other office space for rent in the area go for around $11-12 USD per square foot. This would bring in roughly $4.8m USD annually or $6.2m CAD, should they be able to fully rent it, which is admittedly an if at this point. However, a potential cap rate of over 36% gives a lot of room for lucrative returns. Clarke indicated in its acquisition press release that these assets would be a priority going forward. Holloway has been working to develop its Management Services business, which would fit well with this goal. I suspect Clarke would not hesitate to flip the properties, should the right price be offered.

Trican Well Services Investment

Clarke has also waded into another beaten-up sector with an investment in Trican Well Services (OTCPK:TOLWF). In April 2019, the company disclosed it has taken a 29.4m share position or 10% of the company. It should come as no surprise at this point, one of the key reasons Clarke invested in Trican:

Source: Trican Company Presentation, September 2019

The company has dramatically reduced its leverage over the last several years, through both cash flow and asset divestitures. It is no secret that the oil and gas industry, especially in Canada, has suffered over the last several years, partially due to low prices, partly due to regulatory and political hurdles, and partly due to oversupply. Trican has been restructuring its business through this downturn:

Source: Trican Company Presentation, September 2019

The company has also been buying back shares, reducing its share count by 18% over the past 23 months. All of this points to a company that is looking after its capital to the point it is now at a net debt level of 0, meaning its cash on hand is equal to its outstanding debt load. This should make Trican more robust to a continuation of the oil downturn, though the company does not appear finished by any stretch. This type of approach is exactly in line with Clarke’s view towards business valuations. Shares have struggled since their investment:

Source: Trican Website

I would not be surprised to see Clarke increase its stake in Trican at these valuations.

Vested Insiders

One of the issues with Clarke has always been a very low float of shares, combined with a large controlling shareholder. The negative of this concentration is that is very hard to get price discovery in the broader market. We can see this below in the shareholdings of key insiders:

Source: April 2019 Management Information Circular

Prior to the Holloway transaction, George Armoyan had over a 60% stake in the company, making him very vested in its success. In the past, this also translated into a nice dividend for shareholders. An added benefit of the acquisition of Holloway is that Clarke’s float will increase by the 4.944m shares issued as part of the acquisition, which should provide some liquidity. The Holloway transaction will also bring Marc Staniloff onto the Board of Clarke, whose experience in the industry will support their business going forward.

Valuation

Clarke has a lot of moving parts to its valuation. As noted earlier, a key focus of Clarke is the book value of the assets it acquires. As of June 30, 2019, these assets are at $14.79 CAD per share, well above its last trading price of $12.80 CAD. I am going to take a blended approach here to see what the operating business of Holloway, and some of its other assets may potentially bring value to shareholders. The company has the following sources of value generation:

Passive Holdings, including TerraVest, Trican, and other investments

I will assume the Trican amount is the bulk of the Energy Securities portfolio in the company MD&A.

Source: Clarke Q2 2019 MD&A

At the current trading price, the 29.44m shares have a value of $30.9m. The TerraVest stake of 7.95m shares at the current price of $12.40 per share has a value of $98.6m that brings this portion of the company assets to $129.5m. The ferry business is quite small and is not broken out in a material manner in any company documentation, so I will exclude that from this analysis.

Holloway’s ongoing operating business

This is a bit trickier to look as I believe Clarke is going to continue to deleverage its balance sheet, making quarterly comparables hard to accomplish. Per Holloway’s June 30, 2019, MD&A, this operating group has $142.3m CAD in debts outstanding. This is on top of $21.9m CAD that Clarke already had at this point.

Source: Holloway Q2 2019 MD&A

Since the end of Q2, Holloway has sold properties for net proceeds of $21.2m that have been earmarked to bring this debt load down. These would obviously also impact the revenue line as well; based on the communicated cap rates, this would drop annual revenue by roughly $2.2m. I will reduce the below results to reflect that.

Source: Holloway Q2 2019 MD&A

If we knock off $0.6m in revenues from Q2 and reduce the adjusted cash flow in line with the trend between Q2 2019 & 2018 (17%), the revised quarterly revenue comes in at $20.6m CAD and an AFFO of $3.1m. Annualizing this out, we get a projected annual revenue of $82.4m and cash flow of $12.4m. I’m going to apply a multiple of 10x to this number, which is in line with American Hotels REIT (OTC:AHOTF), another operator of hotels. American Hotels REIT is a little larger company with slightly higher end hotels, but trades at a substantial discount to other hotel REITs, so I think this is a decent approximation for a multiple. This gives a market cap valuation of the business at $124m. As a check, if we look at the book value of Holloway prior to its consolidation into Clarke, its book value (including its hotel assets) was $144.2m. I believe this further illustrates the value that Clarke saw in acquiring 100% of Holloway.

Houston office assets and others

As I noted above, the projected cap rate is very high for the Houston properties. However, there is potentially work to be done on these properties to bring them up to speed as well as to get them rented out. The upper bound would be to look at a potential cap rate of closer to 10% rather than the 30+% that I projected above. This would give these properties a value of over $60m. With this much uncertainty, I am going to keep with the carried value of $19.5m CAD that Holloway has them valued at.

Pulling it all together, we get the following:

Description Valuation Passive Investments $129.5m Holloway $124m Houston Properties $19.5m Add: Cash Proceeds from Recent sales $21.2m Less: Clarke Debt pre-acquisition ($21.9m) Total Valuation $272.3m

Sources: Author Assumptions

Clarke will have 16.96m shares outstanding post-acquisition, which, at the current price of $12.80, gives a valuation of $217m. Considering this dilution, Clarke is still trading at a 20% discount to its valuation above.

There are several operational catalysts. The Houston properties could start to bring in income, further hotel sales, and debt reduction, and a turnaround in the oil sector could lead to gains in Clarke’s passive portfolio. The increased share float may help to generate more interest in the stock. I think the focus will be rightsizing its balance sheet in the near term over return of capital to shareholders either via dividend or share buyback. If, after that, the company remains discounted, expect to see continued strong capital allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLKFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long through the marginally more liquid TSX ticker CKI.TO