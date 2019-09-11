Investment Thesis

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) delivered a strong quarter with mid-single digit revenue growth and double-digit operating income growth. The company should continue to thrive in the next few years thanks to (1) continual popularity of passive investing over active investing, (2) greater emphasis on ESG investments, and (3) strong interest in private-asset investments. However, its shares are trading at an expensive valuation right now. Therefore, we do not view the current risk and reward profile as attractive. In fact, we think investors should wait for a pullback.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

MSCI delivered a solid quarter as the company saw its operating revenues increased by 6.2% year over year. Thanks to its economies of scale, the company was able to deliver a growth of 10.9% in its operating income. As can be seen from the chart, its operating margin increased from 47.8% in Q2 2018 to 49.9% in Q2 2019. The company also delivered quarterly retention rate of 95.5% This was the best we have seen in the past 10 years. The high retention rate and operating margin expansion are signs of the strength in its business.

Source: Q2 2019 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We continue to like MSCI for the following reasons:

The shift towards passive investing continues to provide a long-term tailwind to its business

MSCI has benefited from the growing trend of passive investing in the past decade. In the past decade, passive management assets under management has increased from less than $1 trillion in 2009 to over $3.5 trillion in 2018 (see chart below).

Source: CNBC via Morningstar

In fact, AUMs in ETFs linked to MSCI’s indexes have increased from $744.7 billion in Q2 2018 to $819.3 billion in Q2 2019. This was an increase of 10% year over year.

Source: Q2 2019 Report

The good news is that this trend towards passive investing appears not to stop anytime soon. According to a report by Moody’s, the firm projects that market share of passive investing AUMs will surpass the market share of active management AUMs in 2021. Therefore, we expect MSCI to continue to grow its revenue at least in the next few years. In addition, we also expect operating margin expansion in the next few years because operating expenses do not increase proportionately as the revenue increases.

Source: Thereformedbroker.com

The increasing popularity of ESG in investing will become the next strong growth driver

We think MSCI’s entrance into providing ESG (environmental, social, governance) analysis is a big plus because according to a survey done to a group of attendants to an investing conference, more than a third of the asset managers said they expect to see the share of global assets operating on ESG principles to more than double from about 25% today to between 50% ~ 65% in the net five years. In addition, about 31% of the audience believe a lack of high-quality metrics is the biggest barrier to integrating ESG into mainstream investment. Therefore, we think MSCI is well-positioned to benefit from this growing trend in the next few years.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Private asset opportunities

Another huge opportunity that MSCI can capture in the long-term is in private asset investing. This is because institutional investors are increasing allocations to private assets to achieve desired returns. MSCI is uniquely positioned as it has built an investment management decision making tools (mostly in the real estate market) to help its clients to allocate their capitals.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

This opportunity is huge as the AUMs by private asset class is expected to grow from $6.8 trillion in 2017 to $11.5 trillion in 2023.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Although MSCI managed to increase its revenue slightly even in the time of the Great Recession, we think things will be different in the next recession. This is because funds flow into passive investment strategies have increased significantly in the past few years. Passive investments represent over 45% of the market share in the U.S. equity today. At the beginning of the bull market (2009/2010), active investments still had a nearly 3 to 1 advantage over passive investments. As a result, MSCI benefited greatly from this passive investment trend, as many ETFs today track MSCI’s indexes. Now that passive investing has gained a sizable share, it will likely be inevitable to see revenue decline in a market correction or an economic recession. In such a scenario, investors may redeem capitals out of these passive and active funds. This will reduce the AUM of these ETFs that tracks MSCI’s indexes as well. This will negatively impact MSCI's revenue as the company's subscription and licensing revenue depends on the size of these AUMs.

Valuation Analysis

Shares of MSCI have surged by nearly 64% since the beginning of this year. As a result, its forward P/E ratio has expanded to 38.48x. This is significantly higher than its 5-year average of 26.39x. Therefore, we believe its shares are richly valued.

Data by YCharts

A 1%-yielding dividend

MSCI currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 1%. The company has consistently increased its dividend in the past 5 years since it started paying a dividend in late 2014.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We continue to see MSCI to thrive in the next few years thanks to several trends that we have outlined in our article. However, we do not see the current price as an attractive entry point. Trading at a forward P/E ratio of 38.48x, MSCI is over 12x multiples above its 5-year average. We think investor should wait for a meaningful pullback before initiating a position.