KalVista: An Early Stage Company Doing Things The Right Way

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) is a small-cap pharmaceutical company seeking to develop and commercialize small molecule protease inhibitors to treat diseases with significant unmet need. The company's initial focus is on Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME). The stock price is currently near 52-week low, while annual stockholders meeting is scheduled for October 2, 2019. We take a look at its investability on a member's request, although our IOMachine method is used to only review stocks with drugs having efficacy data, and this one doesn’t have a phase 2 trial yet.

Catalysts

Data is expected from the phase 2 trial of the lead candidate KVD001 for DME in 2H-2019. Data is also expected in 4Q-2019 from the phase 2 trial of the company's second lead candidate KVD900 for HAE. KVD824 and KVDYYY are two other early stage candidates targeting plasma kallikrein inhibition in prophylactic HAE or DME - the company is yet to take a call on which indication to target for phase 2 trial anticipated in 1H-2020.

Pipeline image source: company website.

Trial Data

KVD001

KalVista conducted an open-label phase 1B study of Intravitreous KVD001 in patients with center involved DME and reduced vision. A single intravitreal dose (1µg, 3µg or 10µg) of KVD001 in the study arm was given to each of the total 14 patients in the trial. No dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported. Improvement of retinal edema and vision occurred to some extent in most study eyes. The study was accepted for publication in Ophthalmology Retina.

KVD900

At C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop and European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress, KalVista announced KVD900 phase 1 data from trial of KVD900 that showed rapid and nearly complete suppression of plasma kallikrein activity. It was also well tolerated for potential use as an on-demand treatment for HAE. At the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting, the company provided additional data from the "phase 1 single ascending dose study of KVD900, evaluating the efficacy and safety of tablet and capsule formulations of the drug in healthy adult males, with a food-effect crossover study." The data showed that a single 600 mg dose of KVD900 provided 98% inhibition of plasma kallikrein at 20 minutes of dosing. The inhibition was sustained up to 12 hours. Food had no significant effect on the pharmacodynamic profile of the 600 mg KVD900 tablet in fed and fasted states. KVD900 phase 1 data may make it look better than competitor BioCryst's (NASDAQ:BCRX) HAE candidate. However, BioCryst is in an advanced stage with phase 3 trial on patients, with safety and efficacy data readout due 4Q-2019.

Financials/Execution

KalVista's fiscal year ends April 30. Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $100.8 million as of 4/30/2019. This includes the gross proceeds of $78 million raised through a public offering in September 2018. The company expects the funds to carry its operations through 2021. For the year ended 4/30/2019, KalVista earned revenues of $16.1 million, major portion of which was the upfront payment from Merck (NYSE:MRK) related to their agreement of October 2017.

Market & Competition

DME has over $1 billion market potential with approximately 900,000 patients in the United States having active DME and at serious risk of vision loss. Worldwide, 21 million people are estimated to be afflicted by DME. Currently, no oral treatments exist for DME. Standard of care is anti-VEGF injected into the eye. There is significant unmet clinical need with inadequate response in 40% patients who continue to have impaired visual function and macular edema. KalVista's KVD001 is developed initially as an IVT therapy. The company is also working to develop an orally delivered plasma kallikrein inhibitor therapy for DME, which is the basis for its collaboration with Merck. Announced in October 2017, as per the agreement, Merck will provide $37 million upfront payment to KalVista, and there will be $715 million in potential additional milestone payments depending on certain data points. (Source: company presentation). HAE has over $2 billion estimated market by 2020. All the currently approved therapies are either injected (IV) or infused (SC). There is a high unmet need for on-demand oral therapy. BioCryst is the major competition for oral therapy in HAE, whose time to approval and commercialization is at least one year ahead of KalVista. Attune Pharmaceuticals is another developer of oral PK inhibitors. BioCryst is also conducting clinical trials of a liquid, orally delivered formulation of BCX7353 for use as on-demand therapy in acute attacks. (Source: SEC filing)

Verseon Corporation, a US-based company but listed on AIM-LSE, is developing plasma kallikrein inhibitors for DME as eye drops, and for HAE as oral therapy. They are at a pre-clinical stage.

Risks

Merck acquired a 9.9% stake in KalVista concurrent to their agreement. The pharma giant will take a call with respect to its options on KVD001 in 1H-2020. That is a major binary event. Also important to note, Avisol Capital Partners does not recommend a company for investment without efficacy data - which usually comes in after phase 2.

Opinion

The game-changer for KalVista is the collaboration with Merck for the lead candidate KVD001 in DME, and the oral therapy candidate KVD824. Now, with stock price being near 52-week low, would be an appropriate time to start getting interested in KalVista.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.