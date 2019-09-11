China Oilfield Services: Single-Digit ROE Does Not Justify Valuation Premium Above Book Value

China Oilfield Services trades at 1.2 times P/B, which is unjustified considering that ROEs in the mid-to-high single digits are expected for FY2019 and FY2020.

The drilling business turned profitable in 1H2019, while the well services business doubled its revenue and operating profit over the same period.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed integrated oilfield services provider China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCPK:CHOLF) (OTCPK:CHOLY) [2883:HK] is currently trading at 1.2 times P/B, which is slightly lower than the stock's historical 17-year average P/B of 1.3 times since its listing in November 2002. I am expecting China Oil Field Services to deliver ROEs in the mid-to-high single digits for FY2019 and FY2020, so China Oilfield Services' stock price has already priced in most of the positives (mentioned in this article) trading at above book value.

The company used to generate ROEs in the mid-teens between FY2006 and FY2014. While China Oilfield Services could raise its ROE over time depending on the health of the oil services industry and the success of its transition into an asset-light model, it is not likely to register a double-digit ROE in the next two years.

I am waiting for an entry opportunity below book value or signs of a better-than-expected recovery in rig utilization or day rates before considering a position in the stock.

Company Description

Listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in November 2002, China Oilfield Services is an integrated oilfield services provider operating 38 jack-ups and 14 semi-submersibles as of end-June 2019. China Oilfield Services is majority owned by China National Offshore Oil Corporation or CNOOC Group, China's national oil company, which has an 81% stake in the company.

China Oilfield Services has four key businesses: the drilling services segment (provision of oilfield drilling services); the well services segment (provision of logging and downhole services); the marine support services segment (transportation of crude oil and refined products, and materials, supplies and personnel to offshore facilities); and the geophysical acquisition and surveying services segment (provision of offshore seismic data collection and marine surveying).

China Oilfield Services' 1H2019 Revenue and Operating Profit Contribution By Segment

Source: China Oilfield Services' 1H2019 Results Presentation

I am focusing on China Oilfield Services' drilling business and well services business for the purpose of my article, as these two businesses in aggregate contribute the bulk of the company's revenue (82%) and operating profit (90%) for 1H2019.

Drilling And Well Services Businesses Outperformed In 1H2019

Both the drilling business and well services business did very well in 1H2019, contributing to an overall 65% YoY increase in revenue to RMB13.6 billion for China Oilfield Services for the first six months of FY2019. China Oilfield Services also turned around from a net loss of -RMB375 million in 1H2018 to a net profit of RMB973 million for 1H2019.

China Oilfield Services' drilling business saw revenue increase 49.5% YoY from RMB3.00 billion in 1H2018 to RMB4.49 billion in 1H2019. The drilling business reversed from an operating loss of -RMB665 million in 1H2018 to an operating profit of RMB252 million for 1H2019. China Oilfield Services' drilling business has been loss-making since FY2016, so the return to profitability in 1H2019 is particularly significant. The drilling business's operating profit margin of 5.6% for 1H2019 was also better than the company's guidance of profit break-even for FY2019.

The improvement in the drilling business's performance in 1H2019 was the result of increased drilling activity, leading to higher utilization rates and day rates. The drilling business operated 38 jack-ups and 14 semi-submersibles in 1H2019. The overall calendar day utilization rate for the total 52 rigs increased from 64.1% in 1H2018 to 76.6% in 1H2019, while the utilization rates for the 38 jack-ups and 14 semi-submersibles increased 14.3 percentage points YoY and 7.9 percentage points YoY to 78.9% and 70.4%, respectively. Day rates for China Oilfield Services' jack-ups and semi-submersibles grew 19% YoY and 3% YoY to $68,000 and $151,000, respectively. The drilling business delivered higher utilization rates and day rates despite a 13% increase in capacity YoY with the addition of six rigs in the past year.

At the company's 1H2019 results briefing on August 22, 2019, China Oilfield Services guided that rig utilization rates should remain high in 2H2019, but cautioned that day rates might not hold up as well as rig utilization:

Looking at our backlog, we have confidence that we can maintain the utilization rate at a high level in the second half of the year...In the first half, it's true that there's a pickup in our industry. And basically, it's because of the national plan. And if you look at our utilization of our vessels and our rigs and all our services, there has been a pickup in all these areas, not only in China but also in our overseas market... About the day rate (transcribed incorrectly as "delay rate" in the transcript), it's true that there is some slight increase in terms of our day rate. However, you understand that the price is also different in different locations and the different vessels as well as the different depth of our wells...So actually, for those high-end vessels, the rate increased. By average, the overall, the rate increased. But actually, all in all, all the rigs are dependent on the demand and supply in the market...As for next year, it's all up to the market, depending on the market situation as well as what kind of vessels will be needed by our clients. So then, we will decide the price. Domestic markets and overseas markets are quite transparent to each other, and the market factor will be the decisive factors in terms of a price.

In addition to the strong set of results from the drilling business, China Oilfield Services' well services business also performed exceptionally well in 1H2019. The well services business's revenue almost doubled YoY, increasing 95% from RMB3.40 billion in 1H2018 to RMB6.62 billion in 1H2019. Operating profit for the well services business more than doubled from RMB519 million in 1H2018 to RMB1.19 billion for 1H2019.

The impressive growth of China Oilfield Services' well services business in 1H2019 was the result of years of research & development or R&D spending in building up the company's technical capabilities. China Oilfield Services elaborated on this point at the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 22, 2019:

It's true that the company has been investing quite a lot of resources in our R&D for new technologies. And we have also adopted a lot of new technologies compared with that from 3 years ago. And currently, it is actually our -- the harvest season after so many years of investments in technologies. The company will continue to put in more resources in R&D to perfect our technologies and enhance our technical capability. Currently, in terms of our R&D capability, we are among the first in the industry, and we will definitely work harder to industrialize all those technologies to improve our capability...We believe that new technologies will contribute more to our growth of the business in the upcoming years.

The well services business's achievements in 1H2019 are a validation of the management's comments above. Firstly, the company successfully conducted high-temperature well operations with its logging equipment in Bohai, China. Secondly, China Oilfield Services completed the first far-detecting sonic operation for offshore wind power projects. Thirdly, the company's ultrasonic Lamb wave logging tool developed in-house completed its first drilling operation. Lastly, China Oilfield Services applied film-filled polymer particle filling process technology for the first time in offshore oilfields.

These "multiple firsts" for the well services business have not gone unnoticed, as it won multiple new contracts internationally in 1H2019. New contracts won by China Oilfield Services' well services business in 1H2019 included a two-year well cementing and repairing service contract and a three-year land conventional well cementing and well productivity service contract in Indonesia; a two-year wire-line logging service contract in Mexico; a cased hole logging service project in Canada; and a contract for wireline logging and perforating services for offshore projects in Myanmar. In China, the company has a backlog of over 40 high-temperature, high-pressure or HTHP wells planned for drilling and exploration.

Multi-function Ultrasonic Imaging Logging Tool - One Of The Well Services Business' New Technologies

Source: China Oilfield Services' 1H2019 Results Presentation

Looking ahead, China Oilfield Services targets to grow revenue contribution of the well services business, as a percentage of total revenue, from 49% in 1H2019 to over 50% in 2020 and more than 70% by 2025. As a comparison, the well services business only contributed 30% and 37% of the company's total revenue in FY2015 and FY2016, respectively.

Going forward, China Oilfield Services' strong growth momentum in 1H2019 is expected to be sustained till 2H2019 at the very least, supported by CNOOC Group's capital expenditure guidance of RMB70-80 billion for 2019, representing an 11-27% YoY increase from 2018. CNOOC Group, together with its subsidiaries as a whole, is China Oilfield Services' largest customer, accounting for 80% of the company's 1H2019 revenue.

Shift Towards Asset-light Model And Tighter Cost Control To Improve ROE

China Oilfield Services continues to shift toward an asset-light business model and exercise effective cost control to improve its ROE, while waiting for a gradual industry recovery over time.

The company's asset-light model is driven by two key initiatives.

Firstly, as mentioned earlier, China Oilfield Services targets to increase revenue contribution of the well services business, as a percentage of total revenue, from 49% in 1H2019 to over 50% in 2020 and more than 70% by 2025. The higher revenue contribution of the asset-light and higher ROE well services business vis-a-vis the asset-heavy and lower ROE drilling business should help to improve the company's overall ROE in time to come.

Secondly, China Oilfield Services is trying to make its drilling business "more asset-light" by increasing the proportion of leased equipment and relying less on owned equipment. In 1H2019, the drilling business operated 38 jack-ups and 14 semi-submersibles, of which 13 rigs are leased. Going forward, the company plans to have a greater number of leased rigs for its drilling business.

With regards to cost control, China Oilfield Services' revenue increased by 66.7% YoY for 1H2019, while operating expenses only grew by a lower 41.5% YoY over the same period. Looking forward, future cost reduction and margin expansion will be driven by lower material costs with greater control over its procurement and reduced subcontracting costs with the development of its own technologies.

China Oilfield Services highlighted its cost control efforts at its 1H2019 earnings call on August 22, 2019:

Actually, cost control has been our focus in our data operations all these years, and it is also a strategic task for us. So that's why we have been very stringent in controlling all the costs and expenditures. As for the material cost, we took active measures to control the procurement. And meanwhile, we also conducted dynamic controlling of our warehouses. And a lot of our services were done by ourselves, for example, maintenance. Meanwhile, the cost utilization overseas was also stringently controlled and monitored. So that's why we were able to reduce the material costs in the first half...Through the implementation and adoption of more and more self-developed technologies, particularly, those high-end technologies, we believe that a lot of our work will be done by ourselves instead of looking for a third party. So therefore, the -- in the high-end technology sector, there will be less need for outsourcing in the future...We have been trying very hard to control, even reduce, the labor cost through different ways of labor utilization models in the future...So a quick comment on the cost control on raw material. Since last year, we started building up our own global supply chain. So if this supply chain network is put into place, we will be able to control our raw material cost even better in the future.

While China Oilfield Services is expected to deliver a respectable mid single-digit ROE for FY2019 on the strength of its 1H2019 results, it is still a far cry from the mid-teens ROE the company achieved between FY2006 and FY2014.

Valuation

China Oilfield Services trades at 1.2 times P/B based on its share price of HK$9.72 as of September 9, 2019. This is slightly lower than the stock's historical 17-year average P/B of 1.3 times since its listing in November 2002.

The stock offers a trailing 0.8% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for China Oilfield Services include lower-than-expected rig utilization and day rates due to low oil prices and little growth in upstream capital expenditures, a delay in CNOOC's capital expenditure plans and increased competition resulting from a further opening up of the domestic oilfield services market.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.