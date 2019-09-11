Why Intel Could Be The Perfect Tech Recession Stock

While the current combination of dividend yield and dividend growth isn't satisfactory for dividend investors, shareholders should strongly consider holding on to this tech position.

Its performance during the last quarter of 2018 suggests it could perform a lot better than the overall market during a recession.

Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Intel (INTC) was one of the leaders of the tech bubble in the late 90s. In the 21st century however, it has been a laggard. During the current business cycle, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), returning 157% against 185% for the index.

Yet, Intel is now in a position to beat the index over upcoming quarters. It combines good valuation, financial strength and momentum. Be warned that concerns over a secular decline in the PC industry could undermine this bull case, if 10nm chips don’t deliver the results the investment community is expecting throughout the next holiday season.

Intel has a dividend yield of 2.47% & trades around $50.92. Based on my M.A.D Assessment INTC has a Dividend Strength score of 84 and a Stock Strength score of 93.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors who currently own Intel should hold their shares, yet those who are on the sidelines shouldn’t participate because of an unsatisfactory combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

This article will first consider Intel's potential as an income producing investment before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is one that can generate sufficient earnings and cash to cover its dividend and leaves room for future increases. It also offers an attractive dividend yield given the stock’s dividend growth potential. The higher the dividend yield, the lower the required dividend growth. However, while there is a trade-off between required dividend growth rate and dividend yield, investors should never compromise on dividend safety.

Dividend Safety

29% of Intel's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 65% of dividend stocks.

INTC pays 20% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 64% of dividend stocks.

Intel has a free cashflow payout ratio of 41%, a better ratio than 54% of dividend stocks.

Intel's payout ratios are satisfactory according to these 3 metrics.

27/06/2015 02/07/2016 01/07/2017 30/06/2018 29/06/2019 Dividends $0.9400 $1.0000 $1.0500 $1.1400 $1.2400 Net Income $2.34 $2.06 $2.62 $2.78 $4.29 Payout Ratio 41% 49% 41% 42% 29% Cash From Operations $3.93 $3.91 $4.64 $5.73 $6.25 Payout Ratio 24% 26% 23% 20% 20% Free Cash Flow $2.22 $2.44 $2.43 $2.67 $3.02 Payout Ratio 43% 41% 44% 43% 41%

Intel has generated ever growing amounts of free cashflow throughout the cycle, which has pushed the payout ratio lower despite the dividend increasing over the cycle.

With that in mind, it would seem that INTC’s dividend is very safe. Investors should keep in mind that while management has a long history of increasing dividends, between 2012 and the end of 2014, the dividend remained unchanged for 10 quarters. Between 2008 and 2009, the dividend also remained unchanged for 7 straight quarters.

Management therefore has a history of temporarily halting dividend hikes. However a dividend cut seems extremely unlikely.

Dividend Potential

Intel's dividend yield of 2.47% is better than 51% of dividend stocks. For sub 2.5% yields, I need double digit dividend growth potential to get excited. These numbers are derived from my personal income goals. You can learn more by reading our article “Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You & Me”.

This last year, the dividend grew 7% which is in line with their 5 year CAGR of 6%.

Over the previous 3 years Intel has seen its revenues grow at a 8% CAGR and net income by a 25% CAGR. Intel has managed to increase both earnings and revenues throughout the business cycle.

However, revenues and earnings were down year over year during the first half of 2019.

Despite the reduction in revenues, INTC’s dividend has decent potential to continue growing its dividend at the current rate given the overall low payout ratios.

Yet a 5-7% yearly hike isn’t sufficient for me to get excited in a sub 2.5% yielding stock which has a history of temporarily halting dividend increases.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives INTC a dividend strength score of 84 / 100. The long term trend has been very good for INTC’s dividend, yet the current yield is slightly too low for me to get excited. Given the 5-7% dividend growth potential, INTC would need to yield more than 3% for me to consider initiating a position.

Stock Strength

If I wouldn’t initiate a position at current prices as a dividend investor, what should INTC shareholders do with their shares? To answer this question, I’ll assess the stock’s potential for capital appreciation by looking at four fundamental factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality. I combine these factors to give the stock a Stock Strength Score which assesses the stock’s potential to outperform the median US stock and the indices during upcoming quarters

Value

INTC has a P/E of 11.87x

P/S of 3.27x

P/CFO of 8.14x

Dividend yield of 2.47%

Buyback yield of 4.72%

Shareholder yield of 7.19%.

These values would suggest that INTC is more undervalued than 87% of stocks, which is very encouraging. INTC trades at very low multiples of earnings and cashflow relative to the market. Furthermore, the high buyback yield should enhance the stock’s potential returns.

The chart above suggests that INTC is trading below its 5 year average PE. A regression to the mean would suggest a 16% increase in stock price. However if earnings continue to erode, the perception of value could disappear in upcoming quarters.

Value Score: 87 / 100

Momentum

Intel's price has increased 12.90% these last 3 months, but is down 3.83% these last 6 months, yet remains up 7.74% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $50.92.

INTC has better momentum than 73% of stocks, which I find to be encouraging. The stock has had a choppy past 12 months, doing very well throughout May until a weak quarterly report pushed the stock down rapidly. The market seems to be uncertain of INTC’s ability to continue to deliver value to shareholders, and has swung multiple times from optimism to pessimism.

One point investors might want to note is that during the last quarter of 2018, when the S&P 500 took a nose dive, Intel continued to trade sideways, suggesting its low valuation sheltered it from the latest stock market correction.

Momentum score: 73 / 100

Financial Strength

INTC's gearing ratio of 0.7 is better than 73% of stocks. Intel's liabilities have remained flat this last year. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 50.7% of liabilities, which is phenomenal. This makes INTC more financially sound than 95% of U.S. listed stocks. This contributes to the recession resistant case. Intel’s financial position is extremely desirable, it generates heaps of operating cashflow relative to liabilities.

Financial Strength Score: 95/100

Earnings Quality

Intel’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -15.1% puts it ahead of 73% of stocks.

It depreciates 1.4% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than only 1% of stocks. Each dollar of INTC's assets generates $0.5 of revenue, putting it ahead of 50% of stocks. Based on these findings, INTC has higher earnings quality than 37% of stocks. The extremely low depreciation is somewhat worrying, but other than that its asset turnover and amount of negative accruals are encouraging.

Earnings Quality Score: 37 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 93 / 100 which is very satisfying. The stock’s combination of momentum, value and financial strength set it up perfectly for outperformance in the next few quarters. However this could easily be disrupted if the rollout of 10nm processors isn’t as successful as expected.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 84 & a stock strength of 93, Intel

Corporation is a great hold for current dividend investors. It can afford its dividend, it can afford to grow it and most likely will continue to do so. However, uncertainty remains over the trend in the company’s revenues and net income. For me to be confident in investing in Intel, I would need a 3% yield, which currently isn’t on offer. In that respect it is a shame that I didn’t consider INTC in 2016 when it last yielded that much. At a sub 2.5% yield, INTC’s dividend growth rate potential of 5-7% isn’t enough for me to get excited. I’ll be passing on adding shares of Intel to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.