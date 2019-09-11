Long Ideas | Tech 

Apple's Product Refresh: Top 3 Reasons To Be Bullish

About: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Includes: DIS
by: D.M. Martins Research
D.M. Martins Research
Long/short equity, value, contrarian, long-term horizon
Summary

Apple announced its long-awaited iPhone refresh, but the Fall event was not all about smartphones.

In this article, I share my top three reasons why Apple's product and service updates will be a positive for near-term financial performance.

I believe Apple's Fall event will set the company on the right path for much-needed top line growth in fiscal 2020.

On September 10, Apple (AAPL) announced its long-awaited iPhone refresh. Along with it, the company also unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 5, the seventh generation iPad, as well as pricing on