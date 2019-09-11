Cardinal Health (CAH) Presents at 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference - Conference Call Transcript

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Company Conference Call September 11, 2019 8:45 AM ET

Good morning everybody and welcome to our next fireside chat, Day 3 of the Global Healthcare Conference here at Morgan Stanley. I'm Ricky Goldwasser, I'm Morgan Stanley's Healthcare Services Analyst, and it is my pleasure to introduce Cardinal Health's CEO.

Lisa, for the Cardinal disclosures?

Lisa Capodici

During this presentation, we may make forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected here today.

Ricky Goldwasser

Great, thank you. So Mike, I wanted to pass it to you just for some introductory remarks to frame the discussion.

Mike Kaufmann

Great, thanks. Hello everybody. It’s good to see you all this morning. Many of the faces I recognize, so I’m guessing this audience knows a lot about us. But just in case you don’t, at a real high level we’re a $145 billion global healthcare services company. We have either leading or very significant positions in pharmaceutical distribution, medical distribution, nuclear pharmacy, specialty, at-home, lab, and we’re a very large products company both in the commodity space and to some degree the physician preference space. That’s who we are as a company and I’m excited to be here today and answer questions.

Ricky Goldwasser

Great, thank you Mike. Let’s start with specialty. Specialty was such a bright spot in the quarter and throughout the year. Can you just walk us through the business and what really contributed to this pick-up in the last 12 months?

Mike Kaufmann

Yes, specialty has been a real bright spot for us for several years now. It’s been growing significant double digits for several years now. In fact, the business this year did about $19 billion in volume and it’s a business that really is split into two pieces. We have a downstream piece which is the most significant from a revenue standpoint. It’s a business that is servicing acute care hospitals and various -ologists - oncologists, rheumatologists, nephrologists, etc. by providing services and drug distribution. That business has been the business that has been the key to our growth, is the downstream business.

Margins in that business are pretty similar to pharma distribution. The generic mix is obviously a lot less than normal pharma distribution because it’s high end specialty drugs, but overall the margin rates are similar and that’s been a business that’s been growing very nicely for us as we’ve continued to expand both in terms of services and customers. A lot of it is just coming from new product introductions and same store sales growth - you know, the physician’s offices volumes growing because of additional indications for the drug. That’s been our key growth piece.

We also have a segment of our specialty business that is upstream services to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Our biggest businesses in that space are going to be our scientific and regulatory services businesses, so we provide those types of services globally to various manufacturers. We also have a third party logistics business that close to 150 different drug manufacturers use us from everything to ship their product, to be their customer service arm, to collect charge-backs, contracts, receivables, etc. That’s a very hub business where we work to keep patients on products for the drug companies. These are all important businesses and we have some smaller ones in there that are growing and that we continue to do.

I would tell you that in that space as we look forward, there’s not really any acquisition opportunities on the downstream provider space, but upstream we continue to look for opportunities to continue to build out our portfolio.

Ricky Goldwasser

When you think about the future and you think about the pipelines and the manufacturers and their profile, what type of growth do you envision this business supports in a steady state longer term?

Mike Kaufmann

Yes, I won’t be able to give an exact percentage, but we still feel very good this is going to be a strong grower for us. All the indications are, as you guys all know in this room, is that there is a lot of specialty drugs in the pipeline. The specialty drugs tend to often go through a unique specialty distribution space because of the characteristics of those drugs. We feel really good about our position in the space and our service offering, so from a downstream perspective we feel very good that both the combination of new drug introductions, new indications, and our growth in the marketplace is going to continue to help us grow that business significantly, and we continue to see very good growth on our upstream service - again, a much smaller part of our overall earnings, but it also has a nice growth trajectory in an area where I think that, over time, we’ll be able to do some appropriate M&A to continue to complement that. So I feel good that that is going to continue to be one of our strong growth areas for us.

Ricky Goldwasser

Mike, you talked about the core specialty distribution, it sounds like the downstream part of it, its margins are about the same as distribution margins. If you think about the specialty contribution on a blended, both upstream and downstream, what type of margin profile does it carry?

Mike Kaufmann

Well, it would be slightly higher than pharma distribution just because when you mix in--the upstream stuff tends to be very high margin, much like you would see with any service companies to pharmaceutical manufacturers. For instance, our 3PL business, that’s a business where the vast majority of inventory in most cases is held on consignment, so you have really very low revenue so it’s a very high margin rate business, unlike the pharma distribution where you’re recognizing the product itself and creating low margin rate. When you blend the two together, it’s slightly higher than our pharma distribution business.

Ricky Goldwasser

Outside specialty, how would you characterize the performance of drug distribution? Obviously you guided for next year. When we think about the components of it, what’s the trajectory for the business for the next 12 months?

Mike Kaufmann

We feel really good about FY19. As we think about that, FY19, we’re excited that, one, we’ve delivered on our overall commitments. I think that was incredibly important, and a big piece of doing that was our pharma distribution business exceeding our expectations for the year. A lot of that came from really good expense management, and we can talk more about that if you’d like; but we did a really good job not only within pharma distribution but across the company, and we had set a goal of $100 million of expense take-out and we delivered $133 million of expense take-out, so that was an important piece for the overall company. In pharma distribution, one of the areas where we performed better, besides in the pharma segment was specialty, but the other area specifically to pharma distribution was our generics program in our fourth quarter performed a little bit better than we had expected it to, so that was really our outsized performance above expectations in Q4, was our generics program.

What we were excited about as we saw some improvement in the overall program, particularly in the last couple months of the quarter, so a little early to call it trend when you only have a couple months under your quarter, but at least it was encouraging to see, particularly in areas of generic deflation on the sales side improving than where it was. You know as we’ve been saying, they’ve been consistent quarter to quarter. We started to see some improvement in that late in our Q4, but again a little early to call it a trend, but it was the right types of things that we wanted to see.

I think it’s been generally specialty business, focus on expenses, investing in some of our connected care businesses, which are services business to our provider customers. Those are some of the areas of growth that we see. 2019 really was a year, I think, of improving our foundation to set us up for beyond ’20. We’re going to continue to do that.

One of the ways I believe we improved our foundation in ’20 was that we renewed our contracts with both Kroger and CVS, so we signed at least four-year contracts with both of those. They do provide--create a large headwind for us in ’20 which we talked about openly, because they are essentially a complete year-over-year headwind for us, but we now have our three largest customers, which would be CVS, Optum and Kroger, now tied up for at least the next four years, which I think is an important thing to think about as you think about our customer base.

Ricky Goldwasser

You talked about the fact that one of the things that turned better in the last quarter was generic deflation, you said on the sell side. Can you elaborate a little bit more about that? Obviously the sell side and trends with your customers are a big area of focus for investors.

Mike Kaufmann

Yes. As you know, one of the things I try to stress for everybody is that you can’t get caught up in one side or the other. Getting caught in the euphoria that sell side deflation is getting better without understanding what’s happening on the cost side or on the launch side or the penetration side, which are the components of our generics program, is not a smart thing to do. That’s why you always hear us talk about it from our generics program standpoint and to emphasize that, again, we look at really four things that are going to drive our performance in FY20, and we talked about it the last couple years, is what is sell side pricing doing, what is our cost doing, which for us is always based on the performance of Red Oak because all of our key generics are obviously going through Red Oak, what is happening on launches, and what is happening with volume, which could be from either new customers wins or penetration of accounts.

So I get nervous about parsing it apart, but from a sell side standpoint, we did see sell side deflation to be a little better than we had in prior quarters, but if you don’t see your costs continue to drive, then it doesn’t really mean anything, you can still see your margins squeezing. But we’ve continued to see Red Oak perform well, particularly in the area of service levels. The environment has been more difficult lately in terms of service levels. In the generic space, a lot of the generic manufacturers are discontinuing products and things like that, which can make service levels difficult. I think Red Oak has used both its scale and superior analytics and a very experienced team to work with our relationships with generic pharma manufacturers to really help us on service levels. While they basically met plan on what we expected them to do on cost take-out, they did some really great things as it comes to service levels.

Ricky Goldwasser

Just for the benefit of the audience, when you talk about service levels, is that fulfillment rates, i.e. when a pharmacist asks for a product, it’s the ability to deliver?

Mike Kaufmann

That’s right. It would be--you can look at them either raw or adjusted, so raw service levels would be when we order from a manufacturer, what do they ship us, and then adjusted is what our customers would see when we adjust for manufacturer outs and those types of things. But our raw service levels, which I think is ultimately the most important, have been getting a little bit better than they have been over the last year or so, which is an important thing. A lot of it has to do with incredibly hard work being done by the Red Oak team.

Ricky Goldwasser

If we think just about the basics of supply and demand and what you’ve guided to in the past, manufacturers exiting the market would suggest improved generic deflationary environment. What type of environment are you seeing there?

Mike Kaufmann

For us, it’s interesting. I don’t want to say the two are disconnected, but in some ways they are. For us, Red Oak has one job and one job only - get us the best cost, so they have no insights to selling price, there is no information provided in the sense of they wouldn’t know what the margins or CVS and Cardinal and all those are. We just say, you’ve got to get us the best cost, so some of the things they do when manufacturers do leave the market, they’re out aggressively trying to find those manufacturers that may have shelved ANDAs to get back in the market. With our scale and breadth, we can commit our volume for periods of time that we have been able to find manufacturers that are willing to make product just for us, so that we can maintain our cost. Some of these items, as you know, have become very cheap over the years and significant increases in them can be very damaging to overall margins, so Red Oak constantly is aggressively looking for opportunities to keep our costs low.

On the flipside, we have a team that we’ve been investing more and more in both artificial intelligence, data analytics and people to really look aggressively at how can we price most effectively in order to maximize our margins and at the same time provide customers the right type of pricing and mix. We are constantly working on the two, and while the pricing side is never informed, we may take costs down and take price up if that’s what the market bears. The two are really independent.

But what we are seeing is a little less pressure for reduction on the sell side, but again be careful that you could have 5% deflation and you could say, is that good or bad, and I would tell you unless you know what you’re doing on your cost deflation, it’s really hard to put that in perspective to tell you whether that’s a good trend or not.

Ricky Goldwasser

If we can touch more on the customer side, obviously we’re hearing Wal-Mart was closing stores, some of the midsize regionals [indiscernible], you have independents that are talking about pressures, and yet the drug distributors as a group are saying things are stable. How do we reconcile the different messages or signals that we’re getting from the two sides?

Mike Kaufmann

I think a lot of it has to start with the fact that what we do matters as an industry - it’s incredibly important, and while some of our customers are having some challenges themselves, I think they look to us to help them solve those problems. Particularly the retail independents and the regional chains know that if they’re going to be able to compete effectively going forward, they’re going to need us to help them manage their inventory effectively to keep it as low as possible but very high service levels, to provide them services so that they can compete against a chain, such as being able to set up websites and allowing customers to order through them that want to order electronically, to provide them with medication therapy management services so they can earn extra revenue streams and do that, to help patients with packaging solutions, to help them be able to compete with folks that are doing compliance packaging. As our customers, some of them do face challenges, they do look for us and we’re constantly pushing ourselves to say, what can we do to help those customers survive in this marketplace?

Yes, there is obviously some price pressure, but a lot of it is just asking us to help make them more efficient, and those are things that I think we, as an industry and we at Cardinal, really pride ourselves on being able to do, to help them continue to compete.

Ricky Goldwasser

Moving over to the medical segment, could you update and remind us where are you in terms of resolving the issues that were pressuring that core medical business last year?

Mike Kaufmann

Yes, absolutely. First of all, I feel really good about our new leader of the medical segment, Steve Mason. He’s someone that I’ve worked with at Cardinal for 20 years, I’ve known him for a really long time, one of the most well respected leaders in our entire company, a real true advocate for diversity and inclusion as well as many other things within the company, so a lot of really good excitement about having Steve in the role. He’s delivered in every role he’s been in. He was the person that took over Kinray when we first bought it and did a great job there. He was the person that took over our home business when it needed turning around, and that’s been a really nice growth driver for us, so a really nice track record. I think it starts with talent and Steve’s outstanding.

Then we’ve brought in over the last year and a half, we’ve brought in some significant manufacturing experience which has been important. We’ve always been a global manufacturer, but as we added in the patient recovery business and more than doubled our number of plants we had globally and our footprint, we really needed to beef up our overall manufacturing skill set because many of these plants had not been invested in, in a long time. We’ve brought in some really skilled folks there that have been doing a great job at making us more efficient in those plants, really doing some good work around our supply chain and how we can also drive efficiencies and cost out there, so fell really good about that from a talent standpoint.

As far as most importantly, I think, if you step back, do I still feel the strategy is right? Absolutely. I think that it is very difficult in today’s medical distribution business, if not impossible, to be a distribution-only business, that you need to be both a product and a distribution company. Essentially, you need to have your own access to generics in a way, if you think about it related to the pharma side, and our ability to have the broadest portfolio in commodity products, I think is a key driver for us over the last year and a half or couple years, and will be going forward. I think the strategy is sound and the people are sound.

We’ve had some execution issues in this past year - we said we stubbed our toe, particularly as we came off the TSAs, transition service agreements on the patient recovery acquisition. We started having what would have been in the December-ish timeframe through the March-April time frame, we had some real struggles in execution related to getting off of those. That has been worked through, our service levels are back to where they were prior to that period of time. There’s still things that we want to get better at because we want to be world class in terms of service levels and that, and we’re not there yet where we want to be; but as far as compared to the industry and compared to where we were, we feel good about where our service levels have come, so that’s been a very important part of it.

Like I mentioned related to the pharma segment, that team has also done a very nice job of getting cost out and looking at things. They’ve been, I’d say, a little more cautious in taking cost out just because we’ve been working through some of those challenges, but as we’ve worked through those and the team is getting to understand both each the individual manufacturing plans and our supply chain, we believe there’s a lot of opportunity over the next several years to take significant cost out.

As we said publicly, we would expect to take $500 million of cost out, and this isn’t just one time, this is sustainable cost out, permanently out. This supply chain component is an important part of that within medical.

Ricky Goldwasser

You’ve been publicly very vocal about reinvesting in technology in order to be able to get these efficiencies and supply chain cost outs. Can you give us specific examples of where do you see the opportunities to incorporate these new technologies into the process?

Mike Kaufmann

Yes, that’s a great question. I think there’s a lot of opportunities across the company. I would say the three that pop out to me the most, first of all, would be in the finance, accounting area. I think this is an area where the technology is now where I feel comfortable us implementing it. I think a few years ago, it was a little too early to do that. We feel good that the timing’s right to use robotic process automation and AI to help us not only be more efficient but also to actually do some of the processes themselves that people are doing today. We know that we will be having some headcount reductions in a few different areas in the company, and that’s an area where we believe that we can get after cost savings by being more efficient in the way we process transactions, the way we produce reports, standardizing our reporting much better, and getting very focused on it, so that is one area.

Another area would be the customer area using, say, voice analytics and technology related to that area and self service in terms of our website to help customers be more efficient, to get customer service they want to get customer service. When they want a human, we will make that available, but when they don’t, we’ve been investing in the technology for them to be able to self-serve. That is an area again where we can take both cost out through being more efficient and also rightshoring, so we’ve done a significant amount of that to drive our cost structure down.

I’d say a third area is in the pricing and analytics area. We have invested in both technology and people to advance our analytics on how we price our products and how to look at our data to be more efficient, to run our inventory more efficiently, to take--continue to be aggressive on our working capital, because obviously cash flow and working capital is an important component of our business.

Ricky Goldwasser

On the last one where you say you run data analytics to think about how to price the product more correctly and the inventory, is this already part of what’s bee bearing fruit and what you’ve seen?

Mike Kaufmann

Yes, we have started to see it bear fruit. When you can get more real time data and understanding the marketplace, you can test and get feedback quicker and understand where you have the ability to raise price and where you need to reduce price but how much do you need to reduce it by, and being able to get quicker feedback, you can adjust things quicker and be more effective as you price in order to do--you know, maximize your margins as best as possible.

Q - Ricky Goldwasser

Let me just pause here for a second to see if there are any questions. One over there?

Unidentified Analyst

Mike, you mentioned Kroger, CVS. I assume your customers at the key account level have evolving needs. Can you talk about what they’re looking for that’s new, and what the cost impacts will be?

Mike Kaufmann

Yes, so one of the things that I’m excited about, when you think about our customer base, I think we’re really--we’re really happy to have the customers that we have. When you think about it, we have the largest retail chain that’s growing and doing a lot of good things. We have the largest insurer with Optum and the largest grocery chain, so one of the things that’s nice is we feel like we’re partnered with the people that are more likely to be consolidators than consolidatees, so I think that’s an important piece.

We work with them each in very different ways. As you know, we have the 50/50 joint venture with CVS on Red Oak, but because we have that joint venture, we’re able to do that and we can provide generics to our other customers, so we work with the other large chains in that area. We have worked with them on service level types of projects, inventory reduction types of projects, front end store projects with certain categories to be able to provide them so they no longer have to carry those products and we can deliver them, take-back programs as it relates to drug take-back programs. We work with each customer in the way they want to be worked with, that we can find beneficial, and they look to us to have a dedicated person to work with them to help understand their exact needs.

Ricky Goldwasser

Question for you on opioids.

Mike Kaufmann

Okay.

Ricky Goldwasser

You added to your risk disclosures last quarter, potential for material adverse effect on the opioid litigation. First of all, what happened that you decided to change the risk language?

Mike Kaufmann

I think it’s just really good hygiene from the standpoint of your disclosures, is to really take a look at the environment and how it’s adjusting, and as it said, it said it could be a material adverse. We’re not saying that it will be, we’re just saying that it could be and that it’s just something that as this continues to develop and it’s something that’s very hard to predict, that we thought it would just be better to make sure that we had and let the readers know that there could be a material adverse effect.

We continue to feel that we have done things really effectively over the years. We’re going to vigorously defend ourselves, but if we do see a path to resolution that makes sense for our shareholders, we will absolutely look at those types of things. But there’s going to need to be--it’s going to need to be global, it’s going to need to be clear and concise on what that settlement means, and those are some of the important things that we need to understand before we would enter into some type of resolution. But when you really look at our minor role in the overall component of opioids, we feel very strong about both our case and plan to vigorously defend ourselves.

Ricky Goldwasser

Then a lot of regulatory headlines coming out of Washington around branded inflation. We’re waiting to hear whether President Trump--what he’s going to say about IPI. When you think specifically about IPI, and the devil’s in the details, but how do you think it could impact the specialty business?

Mike Kaufmann

As you say, it’s really hard right now. The details are pretty sparse and changing. I would say a couple things about branded inflation in the marketplace. I know when you and I were catching up [indiscernible] and you were wondering about the elections, for me I’m not sure the elections are going to make a lot of difference, because if you think about it, what has happened over the last couple years is the price inflation has--first of all, it’s come way down, we know that. We’re now into that mid-single digit area. We also know that all of it has almost been concentrated into January quarter, so it used to be while the January-February-March quarter was always the strongest quarter, it’s now almost 100% in there. I mean, it’s well over 80% of the dollars are coming in that one quarter, and since it’s concentrated in that quarter, it’s either going to happen in January of this year, which is too far before the election probably to have much impact - I don’t think people are going to be all that worried about the election in January, and then the next January it’s going to be after the election, so it will be done and I think we’ll have more clarity then.

I don’t think the election itself is going to have much of an impact on the rate of inflation that people choose to take. I think people in the branded pharma space have self-regulated and they kind of are comfortable with where they’re able to be.

As we’ve also said, we also now have over 95% of our inflation is--our agreements are non-contingent to inflation, so whether inflation goes to zero or not has become a very small component of our overall business. Now, it’s small but it’s all concentrated in one quarter, so as I’ve said before, over a full year if it were off by a couple percentage points, it’s something we could manage within our guidance range. However, if it goes to zero all in one quarter, it could be a struggle for one quarter.

But even in that case, what we’ve seen recently, which I think has been positive, which is a good indication, which kind of goes back to IPI and some of these other concerns about WAC prices coming down, is we’ve seen some instances recently where branded manufacturers have introduced lower priced branded products. In all of these cases, we’ve been able to work with that branded manufacturer to maintain the appropriate rates, so I continue to feel strongly that the DSA programs we have are still the most effective way to work with branded manufacturers. We need to get paid for our value. It works efficiently for both of us, and I think regardless of how those things change, those can still work effectively.

Ricky Goldwasser

Great. Mike, I see our time is up. I had a lot more questions but I’ll ask you offline. Thank you very much.

Mike Kaufmann

Absolutely, thank you. Thanks everybody.