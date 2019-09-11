AT&T Is Challenged, But Will It Change Things

Now that these questions have been acted upon, investors need to closely watch how the battle proceeds because there area a lot of other companies in positions similar to AT&T.

Questions have been raised concerning whether the current leadership of the company really has a workable vision of what a corporation needs to do in the 21st century.

Elliott Management has now purchased shares of AT&T and is challenging the direction executive leadership has taken the company.

Several times recently, the latest being in June, I have written about AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T), and their efforts to become a “new” Modern Corporation.

Like many other legacy corporations, AT&T has made efforts to assume some of the ideas of the “new” Modern Corporation and move into the 21st century as a major new era model - an entity that is competitive with all the Amazons (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apples (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) of the current time.

One of the latest efforts to advance the cause of AT&T came in July. At that point the telephone conglomerate moved, as I wrote in my post, “all of its cloud business to IBM (NYSE:IBM), bringing all its business service applications to IBM's cloud.”

I added, “The hope is that this transaction will signal that both companies have now moved on from their "legacy" business model into something closer to where the real competition is.”

Unfortunately, I have not been impressed.

AT&T was not building an ecosystem comparable to other major “new” tech corporations and it was adding little value connected with its attempts to modernize.

The dividend yield was one that investors highlighted, but the stock price of AT&T lagged, even though management offered up its share of stock buybacks. Furthermore, the vision presented by the leaders of the corporation, one based upon acquisitions, has gotten stale and out of date and leaves one wondering if they really knew what they were doing.

Now activist investor Elliott Management, led by billionaire Paul Singer, has reached out. The firm has purchased $3.2 billion in AT&T stock and seems to be moving in to stimulate some changes in the company.

The attempt by AT&T management to create a new and modern media company, an organization that was considered to be a networked advertising powerhouse, was languishing at best.

Elliott Management called out the AT&T senior leaders and called them to task for a lack of vision and “years of poor deal making,” as The Wall Street Journal noted.

Elliott was particularly critical of the price AT&T paid for DirecTV and also lambasted the effort of AT&T to purchase Time Warner and the regulatory battle that accompanied it.

But the basic thrust of the Elliott Management attack was the direct aim it took on the business strategy of AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson. Elliott called for a complete rethinking of what AT&T could become and an "overhaul of the sprawling conglomerate's structure", in the words of The Australian Financial Review.

To me, this effort was a long time coming. AT&T was not really transforming itself into a 21st century company, and the efforts that were being made to change the company were lodged in thinking from past decades. AT&T was not becoming a “new” Modern Corporation.

Board members were not calling for change. Shareholders were not calling for change. So we get someone from the wealthy elite set to ruffle some feathers.

Do I support this move?

Yes, I do.

The world has changed. The management and the board of AT&T have not changed - or have not changed sufficiently.

The stock market has reacted favorably to this move: AT&T stock has risen in price since the announcement.

So, the battle begins. Things need to change and one hopes that AT&T shareholders do not lose too much value in the events that take place in the future. But, investors need to watch what happens in this situation because there are many more “legacy” companies out there that have managements that do not have a vision of what a “new” Modern Corporation is like. They need to watch how this AT&T confrontation works out so that they can beware of similar situations in other investments.

Personally, I am happy that Mr. Singer and Elliott Management have stepped up and challenged the AT&T management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.