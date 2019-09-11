Greenblatt's Walk On The Wild Side (Podcast Transcript)

We try to figure out how this fits in to the special situation philosophy he's espoused so far, and whether this makes sense to us.

Introduction

Daniel Shvartsman: On this week's Behind the Idea we go to part three of our Joel Greenblatt, "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius" series. We're going through chapters five and six, which are a continuation of the hidden places that you can look for to find compelling Greenblatt ideas. While the areas, bankruptcies, stub stocks, re-capitalizations don't excite us as much, some of the principles Greenblatt lays out, for example, on leverage when to hold and when to sell, and company incentives caught our attention. This isn't a section that stays with everybody, but it still has some key parts that stick. Check them out on this week's Behind the Idea.

Podcast

Mike Taylor: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I am Mike Taylor.

DS: And I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: This is part three of our special series breaking down one of our favorite books, Joel Greenblatt's, You Can Be a Stock Market Genius." Last time, we talked about chapters three and four, the ones that everyone remembers spin-offs, rights offerings, merger securities, the classic Greenblatt special situation playbook. In this episode, we hit some of the more obscure parts of the market, bankruptcies, restructurings, stub stocks, leaps and options. We're going to try and pick out the patterns and lessons from these disparate hidden places and see what still applies to investors today, in 2019.

MT: Okay, thanks, Daniel. Ratings, rate us, you can give us -- give us honest ratings, that's fine. They don't have to be great ratings. We would love it if they were. Let's get into the episode though.

So chapters five and six, "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius." Let's start with chapter five. Daniel, what's chapter five about?

DS: So chapter five is less heralded as we sort of -- as you mentioned in the intro, people think, I think more about chapter three, and to some degree, chapter four. But chapter five is a continuation of the areas, the hidden areas of the market that Greenblatt talked about in the beginning of the book, he's going to some really dumpster diving situations, he called it slumming. At some point, we're talking about bankruptcies, we're talking about restructuring situations. And we're just talking about, again, ways to try to identify something that other people aren't seeing. I think just on the face of it, it's still interesting today, even when you think about quant-driven strategies that might not be able to pick up on this sort of thing.

So it's the idea of continuing to use your research to find opportunities that other people aren't seeing. And so I think bankruptcies we can start with first is interesting, because he essentially says that, bankruptcies are not, not things that you expect to hold for a long time, for the obvious reason that if a stock of a company goes bankrupt, it's unlikely to be one of the best companies in the world, let's put it that way. It's possible, you can be a decent company, and just over lever, or it's possible, you can get hit with a bad cycle, or there are other reasons that you might fall into bankruptcy, that don't mean that your -- the company has a terrible business. But it's unlikely to be a great business. And so you should be thinking about your holding time, accordingly.

And what's interesting about the lead to the chapters, he says, a lot of familiar things about the mismatches about how, for example, the people who end up with bankruptcy, post-bankruptcy, common stock, are bond holders who don't actually want stock. So you get that same sort of mismatch that you get in a spin-off. But at the same time, you can narrow it down to the better companies, you can look for companies that were temporarily over levered or whatever else.

And then he proceeds to go and look at the bad companies, as you know, as go slumming. And so I thought that was interesting. And so that's just sort of the approach to bankruptcy. So any thoughts on that before we go to into any of the specific examples?

MT: Yeah, and this might just be my own sort of level of experience talking. But he mentions don't buy stock in companies that have declared bankruptcy. I -- that's interesting to me. We had a situation earlier this year, where we covered Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG). And I think we actually bottom ticked covering it amid the bankruptcy filings, and then it -- the stock continued to rise. And it was sort of a puzzling situation. I think the main point there, though, is just that the common stock in bankruptcies is usually a very risky area.

What I wanted to get to though was he mentions buying bonds, buying bank debt and buying trade claims, my first question is, this book is aimed at the little guy, more or less. The book is aimed at the little guy, but my question is, are these bonds, I think of as being quite large chunks to chew up, to chew. And maybe that's different in bankruptcy. Bank debt, I also think of something as -- I don't think of these as being investable for the common man and woman. And so I was wondering, how big do you have to be to buy bankruptcy securities? Is this really as applicable for the aspiring stock market genius as common stocks are or some of these other securities? I just don't know.

DS: So the way I understood that was I think bonds, I don't know, I have trouble locating bonds through TD Ameritrade when I occasionally kind of look and try to single out individual, especially higher yielding bonds. So I don't know what the accessibility is. I think FINRA, you can pull up the pricing at least. But yeah, I think there's some accessibility to bonds. But the way I understood that section was more, don't read the idea of trading bankruptcy situations as by the Q, by the stock that has a Q at the end of its name, PCG, PG&E, doesn't have that yet. But it's in the pre-bankruptcy phase. They've declared bankruptcy, they're still working through it. I don't know what the legal reason is that you have to have a Q or don't have to have a Q. But you know, and that stock by the way has come back down quite a bit since, yeah, more or less doubling, when we covered it.

MT: And kind of -- it's kind of flat or slightly down since then.

DS: Yeah, depending on I can't remember the exact date we recorded. But it's -- yeah, it's bounced around. But I -- his point is, don't try to trade those. And if anything, he sort of alludes to something that I've heard from smart Seeking Alpha authors in the past, which is actually that's the time to short, because oftentimes, equity value sort of hangs around, even though it's very unlikely that the equity shareholders will be made whole.

MT: Under reacting bagholders, that kind.

DS: Yeah, well, and you know, SunEdison was an example I can remember from whenever they went bankrupt, 2015, or thereabouts. That was a bad case of people hoping that something would turn. And it never GT Advanced was another one, also solar related a little bit. But anyway -- I think what he's saying is after the bankruptcy, once, you know, they're not trading, and then they have to release certain types of statements, I can't remember what the form was. But there's a specific form that you can watch for. He even, I think, suggests that it's not one that at least at the time was filed through the SEC, talks about a registration statement. You can get it from a private document service.

Again, this is 23 years ago. So I don't -- we're not fully versed in what you can do now. But the idea is that you get to see what's going on after they come out of bankruptcy. And that's where that mismatch comes, because you'll have -- you know, let's say 98% of the remaining value of the firm goes to the bondholders who've had their debt deal restructured, and then they don't really want it, they want to kind of sell out so that they can salvage something of their original principal. And that's where if you step in, and you have the right sort of company, you can, you can do well, and so I think that's the emphasis.

I think it's probable that smarter investors can find a way to get bonds that, for example, have a good chance getting some recovery value, but that aren't being priced that way, but I think it's more of an emphasis. And he does throw in little bits about, for you more sophisticated investors, you might do this or that, but I think that's how I understood it. And that's how I understood where you can play bankruptcies.

MT: Okay. Yeah, I -- my reaction to the chapter is just kind of like, okay, that's interesting, I'm probably not going to explore these opportunities too often. But your explanation kind of puts it in a little bit clearer light, especially with the emphasis on the sort of forced selling dynamics going on. And the fact that the newly issued stock may well, sort of be under undue selling pressure. I don't have -- but I just don't have a lot of takeaways from this. I don't know for whatever reason, it didn't inspire me the way that spin-offs did. I think he was at his hottest, his best moment, then in the previous chapters.

DS: So let's -- I want to get to restructuring because I actually think that I actually liked the case study there quite a bit. But before we do, you mentioned that you had a story about his case study for bankruptcy listeners, his Charter medical, which I think is a psychological hospital.

MT: Yeah.

DS: Mental hospital company, which anybody listening now will be aware of companies like American Addiction Centers (AAC), and Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), that don't have the best reputations. But he points out, not a great company, he has a great line that I want to get to in a second. But before I do, what, what was your story here?

MT: Growing up in the Midwest, during the -- I guess how it fits into Greenblatt's narrative is after the restructuring. And as they kind of -- during the part of the story where he says that revenues grew, and the company actually wound up doing pretty well. That was accompanied by a series of TV advertisements airing in Southeastern Wisconsin, at least, and probably elsewhere, in the region, with slogans like Charter is there, and go to Charter. Charter is here for you. And that became -- was a less sensitive time and I was just a playground school kid. It was a catchphrase among my peers too, if someone had a bad idea of like, let's not play tag today, then someone else would say Charter is there for you. Or like, you're crazy, you know. And so that was a big catchphrase cultural phenomenon from my early 90s upbringing.

I also changed schools and some mean kids at my school started a rumor that I went to Charter. Not that I changed schools, but that I had been committed to a private mental institution. And so I just wanted to share kind of my personal experience with the Charter phenomenon. And the fact that the booming business did definitely, I mean, awareness of the thing must have skyrocketed during that ad campaigns with commercials run all the time. So just an interesting way that this kind of financial world stuff does bleed out into the real world in these bizarre ways. Charter is there for you, God, what a…

DS: It's tough growing up in the Midwest, oh, boy.

MT: And I heard, can I have your chocolate pudding? Charter's there for you, man, no, just like, in 2019, that's definitely something we -- though teach kids not to say, I think for the most part, but at the time, it was a common phrase among all the school kids really, and kind of, a little bit clever, in that sort of mean spirited, childish way.

DS: Man, that is a cultural legacy.

MT: Yeah, yeah. So look, I don't endorse that joke. I wouldn't make it but -- uh, I thought it was -- it would be nice to add some color to at least the bankruptcy section with a little bit of personal experience, with Charter.

DS: Yes, thank you. That was -- I just -- we had Bob's Discount Furniture and Bob Stores. We did not have -- lots of Bob's in New England.

MT: Bob's Discount Furniture is there for you?

DS: Not, not quite. Anyway…

MT: Let's say.

DS: We could spend a long time down there.

MT: Yeah, yeah, restructurings?

DS: No, so the one thing on bankruptcy, I want to say is just using that example. Greenblatt says, this isn't -- he says, I'm going slumming, he says, got it off my conscious that you should go to good stocks. Now I'm going slumming.

MT: Right.

DS: And he basically just plays a relative value play. He just said it looks really cheap on relative value. Even if you discount for the amount of leverage they still have coming out. But then he says he was able to sell the stock for a large gain, but then got lucky to get rid of it before it pulled back. And I did a little very trivial research and found a New York Times article about the company going bankrupt again in 2000, or 2001 or thereabouts?

MT: Yeah, I think that there's -- maybe that gets to my earlier point, on a more serious and specific level about how there's less momentum here in this chapter. That's a kind of recurring pattern, among all the case studies here is Greenblatt says, I got lucky here, this broke my way. And I think there is a bit more of a speculative aspect to this. And maybe that's partly why this is in a separate chapter sort of rhetorically and structurally in the book, that they're -- these kinds of opportunities are sort of separate and distinct. Everything feels a bit riskier in this section, and there's more of a speculative aspect.

I also wonder whether Greenblatt did more homework in that more edged, then it was either left on the editing room floor, or then he felt like it was valuable to go into here. There's a bit of false humility in Greenblatt's presentation. I wonder if that's part of the story here, or whether he did just kind of get lucky. That's certainly a possibility as well.

DS: Yeah, I buy -- I don't think that part is false. I buy that he views himself as a lucky here, maybe disciplined. And I'll get to a bigger point that he makes in a second. But also I do think he is under selling the amount of research he probably did, especially given this is a period where he runs a really concentrated portfolio. I bet he was aware of their commercial plan of their advertising plan, for example, like those are things of -- I imagine that he does a lot more research on the companies then he gives away in this book, and not that it invalidates the book. But yeah, I think that's a worthy caveat.

MT: I think there's a bit of a lower conviction here or a bit of him not giving up the entire goods. And maybe it is trading discipline. I don't think it's an accident that he mentions his selling strategy in this chapter. And that…

DS: Andthat's -- that's what I wanted to get to is that he says, and this is something we've talked about -- referenced in the past. I know you've referenced it with respect to the AdvanSix (ASIX) investment on a…

MS: Answer to a question, yeah.

DS: And just the idea of trade the bad ones, invest in the good ones, which is an interesting strategy. Like when you sort of come right down to it, it's essentially, if something's really just a value you can't turn away from and there's a catalyst or there's some reason to think the value might appreciate, get it but wait for the catalyst and then get out. Whereas the invest in the good ones, if you think it's worth holding after it reaches fair value?

I don't know. Do you -- what do you make that just dichotomy does it make sense -- are investors able to do that? Or do you think it's like, one position that would be contrast is just look for the good one. So like, why bother with this trading stuff, if you can just look for the good ones? What do you think?

MT: Yeah, I don't know, I -- taking a weird sort of client factor investing approach. I wonder if it's something along the lines of stocks that are just cheap, are mostly just exposed to the value factor, and outperform on the basis that they're cheap. But better businesses have higher earnings quality, and some other additional factors that are not fully correlated with value. So you just have a portfolio of risk factors that's more robust, if you invest in good businesses that are cheap, versus you only have really one opportunity to win, if it's a just a more concentrated and riskier proposition to own a cheap stock. And when it's no longer cheap, there's really no more justification to own it.

I kind of get the rationale from that perspective. I also think it's just part of Greenblatt's overall disposition, and probably one of the better edges that he's had as an investor is more, I'm just going to sell this when I'm ready. If I think -- if I made money, then I'm just going to move I'm just going to move on. He doesn't I think there's a mental flexibility there that we've talked about before with, this is a good idea. But now it's done. And I'm done. I'm getting out. And I think that that's actually a pretty valuable insight. And I think that there's something really -- your selling strategy has to match your overall investment philosophy on one hand.

On the other hand, Alex Imus a economist -- shout out to Alex Imus. He was at UCSD when I went to grad school there. He wrote a really interesting paper that was published earlier this year about how active portfolio managers are good at picking stocks to buy, but then their selling behavior is worse than random. Like you're better off as a stock picker, picking your stocks based on security selection, but then for whatever reason, psychological or otherwise, selling is just so hard that I think one of the things Greenblatt's doing here that's maybe effective is to just systematically sell when you reach a certain threshold for a lot of the opportunities. And if you're systematic instead of discretionary, then you're maybe less likely to make the mistakes that make a lot of investors sort of lose whatever advantage they had on when they bought the security at the right time. So those are the things I kind of think of.

DS: Okay, fair enough. So I want to go into restructuring. Because I think what's interesting to me about restructuring, and what his point here is that companies will remodel their business for whatever reason, and then you can take advantage of that he has two great case studies here. When we say remodel, we mean selling off poor performing or non-core units, it can mean like a pre-spin off situation, it can mean a lot of similar things. It's -- reminds me of sum of the parts investing, which I think Greenblatt's point here is that you should be looking for some sort of catalyst. But I like the examples he has, because they're, I think, really compelling, and I think you can see how they would work.

Greenman Bros is the first one. And this is more of the hidden asset approach, right. He makes a humorous comment about how it was his wife who spotted this great new kids store called Noodle Kidoodle. And that happened to be owned by Greenman Bros. But Greenman Bros' main business was this toy distribution business that was losing money, but trading well below book value. And so you've got sort of a cigar butt leading business and then this strong growth business that's going to need capital. And so you put two and two together, and you can see how they might sell the money loser to then fund the growth of the other business. And indeed, that's how it played out. And it's just kind of a -- it's again, it feels so easy in retrospect, but it's not an easy thing to look for.

MT: Yeah, I'm skeptical, I just am going to come out and say, I'm skeptical. That's I think of a lot of opportunities where this just goes the other way. He mentions in fairness to how, you know -- that this could easily have not happened that the bad business could have overtaken whatever value was available in the good business.

DS: Yeah, there's certainly a bit of luck there. But I think it's also just as a funny footnote for a lot of the companies there's sort of the Greenblatt curse on a lot of these companies. Noodle Kidoodle was bought by Zany Brainy in 2000. And then -- for $35 million, I can't figure out whether or not that was above…

DS: The 90s, like, and also I was reading, like Power Rangers was a major feature at Noodle Kidoodle. And they were big on non -- they at the time weren't necessarily pushing towards here are the girls toys, and here are the boys toys, but I did a little reading about this. But then Zany Brainy itself went bankrupt in 2001. So end of the story is not so great for Noodle Kidoodle, even though it was a growth story.

I think it pulls another great Greenblatt line, again, more for his mindset. But he says something along the lines of -- and this is probably my favorite quote from these chapters. Something like I probably won't invest in the next Microsoft (MSFT) or Walmart (WMT). I figure since I'm no Wizard of forecasting, the next big retail or technological trend, I probably missed out on a pile of losers too. For me, this is a fair trade off. And I just -- again, this is sort of goes back to he's consistent in this book. In chapter two, he talks about Peter Lynch, and Warren Buffett and how they're geniuses essentially, and he's not. And I think, in the bigger picture, not the stock market genius sense. But I think that's -- yeah, I don't know, I thought -- so I thought I like that case study. And just, I thought this was intuitive, even if it is hard to replicate.

I think General Dynamics (GD) is easier to kind of spot, though again, you have to kind of pull it together. What was interesting about it is there was a Dutch Auction tender. The management team wasn't selling any of their shares in the tender. So you have that insider Q. And they were trying to sell off non-core businesses to focus on their core businesses. And he made a couple of -- he sort of was able to back out the math to see what the core businesses should be trading for, and figure out that if you sort of dividend out the proceeds from the non-core, you do well.

But I think more to the point -- he again, for all of Greenblatt's sort of quantitative or catalyst driven points, I think the point of incentives where the insiders were going with their money, and also this idea of -- this is in the context of the end of the Cold War and a defense company trying to reorient itself a little bit. his point was, I figure if they're focused on their core businesses, those core businesses will probably do well, will probably close whatever valuation gap they have with their peers, et cetera. And so I thought that was a really -- that, to me feels more replicable.

We talked about Honeywell (HON), for example, which we've both invested in their spin-offs, and I used to own the parent. And that's a company that does a nice job of sort of shedding non-core businesses and kind of refocusing on what they do, and getting better at it. And so I think you can still spot that sort of thing. And so that was -- those were the interesting things for me from the restructuring section.

MT: Yeah, I guess, feels a little bit more like we're just at company level fundamental analysis, just a little bit, and then the restructuring, especially if you're uncertain that it's going to happen. That just seems like a very speculative thing. But I'm probably not giving enough credit for the evidence gathering process there.

DS: Well, it's just interesting to think of how I think your point is, this sounds like fundamental analysis, is how does this fit into the special situations bucket? Can we -- is a -- it's essentially hidden asset event investing. But yeah, the balance between sum of the parts and sit there and wait versus is there a catalyst that will unlock this? Is it likely that catalysts will play out et cetera? I think those are good. I think that's a good point, and a good question about how this section fits into the book, and the style.

MT: Right? Well, I guess I -- sorry to suck the air out of the room, but I just didn't -- I'm coming down a little bit. Like this chapter wasn't as exciting.

MT: Maybe if we go to chapter six,

DS: I just want to say for me, chapter six is one of the odder chapters of the book. I don't know if you felt the same way.

MT: I think that -- I don't know I think it has one of the more intriguing insights about the whole, the whole Noodle Kidoodle. Basically, I think here is where Greenblatt confesses to a critical aspect of his strategy that he kind of alludes to in previous chapters, but really gets into here, which is the importance of leverage in magnifying positive returns. And I think it -- he's just much more enthusiastic in embracing leverage than other notable great investors, especially Warren Buffett, at least in the way he speaks about investing is very bearish on the concept of leverage. Now, in practice, he does use leverage pretty substantially. But at least the sort of dogma and mythology around Buffett is that leverage is bad. Greenblatt is completely the other way. He seems to just like eat leverage up, he loves it.

And I think it's -- maybe boils down to a very simple phenomenon, which is that if you're focused on intrinsic value, you can tolerate volatility, better. If you haven't defined buy and sell strategy, you can exploit volatility to your advantage. And there is a fundamental reality about stock investing, which is that your downside is capped at a total loss of principal, and your upside is unlimited. And so leverage opportunities that preserve that limited loss structure, like leaps and warrants and options are potentially very attractive for accelerating your path towards upside performance, versus what you would get if you bought just underlying assets. So I think this is interesting, because it's a bit unorthodox to be this sort of pro leverage. And I think there's a rationale there that makes sense, especially if you just look at stock returns as having an attractive return distribution overall.

So yeah, the chapter is basically about balance sheets on companies and levering up and how that can magnify returns. It's about leaps. It's about various ways to achieve a kind of levered portfolio, whether it's the companies you invest in, or it's the securities you select. What do you think Daniel? Is this -- Are you buying leverage as a potential return magnifier? Does it always work in investors' favor? What do you think?

DS: I think it's -- I think, your last question, it certainly doesn't always work. But yeah, I think the options, sort of the way you were saying bankruptcies don't appeal to you, options I just haven't had the patience to kind of go through the process of learning how to use them in my own portfolio, how they would fit. To me, it reduces you to a timeframe where I feel like one of my advantages that I don't have a timeframe. I can just kind of sit there. And so warrants…

MT: And you do.

DS: I sit a lot, I say, unhealthy amount of sitting. But the warrants I think is interesting, you know, all of the -- for example, TARP warrants for the banks, I think they're interesting plays out there. Leaps, you know, it just didn't -- that didn't appeal to me. I thought the aspect of that was more interesting to me. But this was how it related to the corporate finance, because he also -- he walks through, and I found this to be the best explanation of the process of what is it, optimizing your balance sheet and actually taking on debt by so that you can, in essence, by paying interest, it ends up not paying taxes. And so you end up being able to dole out more money to your bondholders on one side and to your shareholders on the other on a per share basis. So he talks about recapitalizations.

And I thought that was really interesting. And I think it's because the way I think about leverage is on the company level. And I think about companies that have leverage. And then when things go wrong, John Hempton has a great blog on this somewhere about the idea of, it's hard to average down when you dealing with a company with leverage. And that's where I -- that's where I have more of my philosophical struggles and -- or actionable struggles is when a company has leverage on their balance sheet. And their income statement, of course, and if anything goes wrong, all of a sudden, that can spiral out badly, even if it means just loss of capital, that's still, if I try to -- I don't quite emulate six to eight positions, but I'm rarely over 20 positions, and maybe half of them are more concentrated.

So I'm not looking to -- I'm not super eager for one position to go down badly. And I struggle with how to deal with that and so that's where -- that's the part that's more interesting to me is that sort of balance sheet optimization and what it means for the stocks you invest in.

MT: But I think you hit on something that's -- that's actually partly an argument for looking for investments that have cleaner balance sheets. One thing I think about a lot that I see debates on Twitter occasionally about whether you should have a mortgage, which is effectively leveraging your own personal asset base, and whether to pay it off and just pay rent and then invest the difference in the stock market or whatever. Or sorry, rather, whether or not to pay off your mortgage and what's the optimal thing for an individual investor to do.

And I keep coming back that like, if you have a mortgage, you're -- you get close to exhausting your borrowing capacity for a lot of households. If you don't have a mortgage, then you can still borrow at some time in the future. I feel like that preserves your optionality. And that's an attractive thing. I say this as someone who has a mortgage. But I think that people may undervalue the absence of a mortgage or absence of leverage already on your balance sheet as an opportunity to lever up in the future. And I think that's the Greenblatt's argument about the power of leverage and adding leverage to the balance sheet means that in a lot of cases, you're looking for companies that are below their debt capacity now, that have the opportunity to borrow additional money and take advantage of some of these opportunities.

So in a weird way, he's comfortable with leverage. But I also think that there's a takeaway here, that's more to the tune of under levered companies may be presenting some of the better opportunities given this sort of generalized analysis about what leverage does in corporate finance.

DS: Right? It's not a card you can play a lot, right? I mean, that's sort of what you're getting at. And that's in that -- yeah, I agree with you. That's why I try to look for clean balance sheets, because I know that it gives that optionality where then something good can happen. I think it also harks back to the restructuring a little bit, which is, what's interesting about the restructuring part is in part, trying to get into the heads of what might happen. I agree it's fundamental analysis, but it's where might they go with their current asset portfolio. And so I think that's something here, as well as just recap is one way to do that. And it can be an opportunity for people to get a payout. But to me that's also where things feel short-term oriented, where like you -- like I said that you can only play this card once.

And it's sort of like -- it's the same as with upping you know, going more leveraged, do more of a stock buyback, it feels good. But at the end of the day, let's say a recession's coming, is that really what I want my portfolio companies to do? Or would I rather them -- like, not be super optimal right now, but still have a ton of cards to play if things go down?

And so I don't know. It's a really -- I think it's a wider scope than what Greenblatt is getting at in this chapter. But it's interesting to me that an investor I really respect is so comfortable with this sort of situation. And I guess that was -- so I do agree with you, that, that is an interesting insight. And a key point of this chapter, even if I don't care as much about going into the leaps examples or anything else.

MT: Yeah, I think it's more probably whatever you read or can take away from this chapter is there's a range of different opportunities and risks associated with leverage, and probably each person has their own sort of -- should have their own approach to leverage whether it's via derivatives like leaps and options, or whether it's through corporate balance sheets, you should be aware of the positives and negatives of different levels of leverage, and make sure that you understand your own sort of position with respect to that.

I think people may get into trouble, not knowing that source of -- sources of their returns may be derived from leverage, not understanding the downside characteristics of call options or leaps, not understanding how a corporate balance sheet affects the earnings potential of a given common stock. So that to me is kind of -- it's good, that Greenblatt demonstrates this kind of flexibility about the issue, because I think it gives readers an opportunity to evaluate for themselves how they feel, and whether or not they want to or to what extent they would use the tool of leverage in their own investing, arsenal, arsenal of tools, to a box of tools, you get it.

DS: Ithink your toolbox, your arsenal of tools, either works…

MT: Clever tool, clever.

DS: Tool clever.

MT: I got a tool, whatever. We all got one. Greenblatt's got one.

DS: Yeah. All right. Well, that -- yeah, I think it's -- again, I think there's all -- there's takeaways there. And it's just an interesting, I think, what just you know what, we've still got an episode left to kind of wrap things up, but I think he does a nice job. You get a sense of -- we've joked about how much you get a sense of his humor, and his humility, and his sort of corniness, et cetera. But also you get a sense of his investing philosophy in a way that you have to come with some maturity to not just say, do this, like this is not a literal, apply this step by step by step and you'll be a genius, but a way of thinking. I think it's quite good and chapter like this gives more background on how he does it and whether it fits for you or not. So…

MT: Yeah, I think you're right, Greenblatt stands out as a good instructor, a good coach, a good teacher in these chapters and gets people to sort of consider the possibilities which is great. But I think what I sense from our reactions here is that we are sort of in a more of a mixed bag in episode three of the Greenblatt experience, and I think that's okay, but I think it's also a reason to keep this episode a little bit tight. So Daniel, my suggestion is that we leave it right around here.

DS: Any favorite jokes or quotes you want to save -- share before we hop off?

MT: Yeah, sure. The Ginsu knives joke I thought was just -- such a -- are both a sort of, obviously, not going to last, not going to stand the test of time is sort of topical joke. Also just like, is the joke really there that the name is Ginsu and that it's funny to sell knives? It's just like a very -- it's just it's peak dad joke, I think. Filling in a -- some free Ginsu knives with this Chapter is actually -- there's a bit of an absurdist flavor to it. It's a high leverage, opportunity, a lot of risk, lot of potential upside in the joke and the fact that he typographically created a coupon for the Ginsu knives.

DS: That was really the extra mile.

MT: Yeah,

DS: I remember Nico or Veeco or something like that. That was a nice -- cut maybe was Cutco.

MT: My school buddies sold Cutco knives?

DS: Yeah. I don't know if my brother ever did or if his friends ever did. But yeah, that was around. I think for the joke, the last, he does the quick summary. And at the end of restructuring, he says, because he had listened to his wife about the Greenman Brothers, and Noodle Kidoodle opportunity, he said, listen to your spouse, parentheses, following this advice won't guarantee capital gains, but the dividends are a sure thing, which -- I don't know, man, maybe I've just -- there seems to be a lot you can break out of that. It's just a funny like slip it at the end of the chapter. That's all.

MT: The bro-y-ness of Wall Street, the bro-y-ness of investing and the role of the wife, we see this in Seeking Alpha articles a lot, as a kind of weird troupe of investment writing that I think probably owes something to Peter Lynch and to Greenblatt. I don't know. There's probably a good academic essay to write about the wife message and gender roles on Wall Street. I'm not accusing you of any of that, Daniel, but I just find it odd that wives have a very, like particular role in these men's experience of the world. And it's not necessarily an egalitarian approach. I don't know. It's like listen to your spouse, like you didn't know that already. I don't know.

DS: Well, I think there's -- yeah, I think we don't need to go too deep here. I think there is what's normal. And then what you're talking about, you'll see a lot on like, articles about Limited Brands (LB), or about women's clothing companies or whatever, where it's, well my wife likes it in -- as in, most of you won't be familiar with this, because most of you are man, and I'm not familiar with it, because I'm a man, and I don't do that sort of thing. But my wife and so I think there's a little bit of that, but yeah, it's weird, it's a challenge because you just get stuck in your own head or in the community around you.

Not to make excuses for it, but I understand what you're saying. But I thought that…

MT: But you get requests, listen to your spouse for sure.

DS: Regardless of the capital gains nor the dividends. Okay, maybe we should…

MT: Non-GAAP accounting joke. I feel like it's an investment, capital gains dividends.

DS: Yeah, that's sort of where I fall. So…

MT: You did Daniel.

DS: I did…

MT: I was right. We should cut this one at a nice concise 45.

DS: All right, let's cut it there.

MT: All right, Daniel.

DS: Looking forward to…

