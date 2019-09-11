Concho Resources: The Share Buybacks Are Reckless

I would prefer to see this cash retained within the company or if returned to shareholders, done through a special dividend.

This situation is further amplified by other challenges facing their industry, such as the transition away from fossil fuels and capital markets losing interest in shale oil and has companies.

Introduction

Whilst a company shedding assets is fairly routine, I was rather surprised that Concho Resources (CXO) plans to use the proceeds from their recent sale to fund a share buyback program. This choice is downright reckless given their current situation and the outlook for their industry, both in the short and long-term.

Why I’m Against Their Share Buybacks

I’ll begin by clarifying that I have nothing against share buybacks in general, although I strongly believe their effectiveness depends on the individual situation and the long-term future for the company. A share buyback is effectively an investment in the company’s long-term future, however, shale oil and gas companies aren’t necessarily solid long-term investments given the transition away from fossil fuels, plus the general difficulties of operating in a tough industry.

Regardless of the long-term merit of shale oil and gas companies, these share buybacks are still reckless even in the short to medium-term, largely due to their current financial position that is lacking liquidity. Aside from carrying zero cash, their current assets of $860m is significantly outstripped by their current liabilities of $1.403b and thus their current ratio of 0.61 is quite weak for a company that barely produces any positive free cash flow.

Currently their net debt stands at $4.35b, which gives them a gearing ratio of 19.50% and whilst this isn’t particularly high it’s still material leverage given their lack of free cash flow. To make matters even worse, they’re operating in a highly cyclical industry that is heavily impacted by macroeconomic conditions, the risks to which aren’t in short supply these days. To top it all off, after years of disappointing results and broken promises capital markets are quickly losing patience with oil and gas companies, especially those involved in shale production.

Alternative Ways To Allocate Capital

I would prefer to see the proceeds from the asset sales retained within the company, which would lower their net debt whilst more importantly, boost their liquidity. Given the current risks to the macroeconomic environment, I believe keeping the cash ready to provide a financial safety net through improving their liquidity would be far more prudent.

Admittedly this may not necessarily suit a large portion of their shareholder base who are likely comfortable with risk and are more interested in shorter term rewards, since shale oil and gas companies aren’t known for being long-term blue chip investments. Hence a onetime special dividend would still provide their shareholders a short-term return and still be far a superior choice compared to share buybacks.

Using nothing more than the $925m of proceeds from the asset sale, at their current share count of 201,078,813 this would amount to a dividend of $4.60 per share, which equates to a onetime special dividend of 6.54% at their current share price of $70.36. Whilst their shareholders would likely have to pay tax on this dividend, it’s actually providing them a guaranteed tangible and quantifiable return, which is far more than can be said for their planned share buyback program.

Conclusion

If they had virtually zero debt or zero other liabilities then I could reluctantly support their share buybacks even though I believe there are superior ways to allocate the capital, however, this clearly isn’t the situation. The approach taken this time is one that gives share buybacks a questionable reputation with financial markets and the broader community. I believe that their choice is substandard for both short and long-term investors and thus I would avoid owning their shares.

