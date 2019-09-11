U.K. GDP Rises In July - No Recession As Growth For Q3 Likely

July shows growth of 0.3% meaning that output for the rolling three months is flat, not in retreat.

The June GDP figures showed no growth at all; perhaps this was, finally, that Brexit and uncertainty recession?

There was a worry that Britain might enter recession on the eve of Brexit - this looks unlikely.

Brexit Uncertainty Sure Is Damaging

It's a standard macroeconomic point that uncertainty is damaging to an economy. The most variable component of GDP, business investment, is heavily affected by Keynes' "animal spirits." We've been uncertain about Brexit for some 3 years now - not just when or how, but even whether.

The thing is, we seem to have some underlying strength in the economy that keeps powering it along.

Index of Services

The service sector had a decent amount of growth:

In the three months to July 2019, services output increased by 0.2% compared with the three months ending April 2019.

Note that UK statistics are on a time period basis, not annualized as with US numbers. This is significant growth on that annualized basis.

(UK services index from ONS)

Index of Production

We've the numbers for the other part of the economy, production (aka industry, or manufacturing plus mining and energy):

Production output fell by 0.5% for the three months to July 2019, compared with the three months to April 2019; falls in manufacturing (1.1%) and mining and quarrying (1.2%) were partially offset by rises in electricity and gas (2.8%) and water and waste (1.7%).

This isn't a great surprise. UK manufacturing is significantly export oriented. It is of course the trade terms that exports will face which is the major Brexit uncertainty. Further, the major export market of the EU is significantly subdued at present.

(UK Index of Production from ONS)

Trade

To complete the trio we have the trade numbers:

The total UK trade deficit (goods and services) narrowed £14.9 billion to £2.9 billion in the three months to July 2019; this was largely caused by a narrowing of the trade in goods deficit by £14.9 billion to £29.3 billion, predominantly from falling imports.

Or:

(UK trade from ONS)

We can argue about whether the trade deficit should be seen as a drag upon the economy but in the official statistics it is of course. A falling in that deficit is thus a boost to GDP.

Put The Three Together

Production continued to fall, services grew - but services are a very much larger portion of the economy than production. Like 6 or 7 times larger. Thus the impact of the services growth more than covers the production fall.

Add in the impact of trade and we've very decent growth.

GDP

Which gives us the GDP numbers:

The services sector was the only positive contributor to GDP growth in the three months to July 2019, growing by 0.2%. Stronger growth in July 2019 in each of the main components of GDP, along with the weak production growth in April moving into the base period, meant that rolling three-month GDP growth was no longer negative, at 0.0%.

Yes, I know, that doesn't look that strong, But as Moody's Analytics points out, look at the final month of the numbers:

U.K. monthly GDP figures showed activity grew by 0.3% m/m in July after no growth in June. The details were stellar, with all three main sectors of the economy expanding over the month. The key upside surprise was that service output rose solidly following four months of stalled growth on the back of strong gains in nearly all subsectors, which suggests that the economy still has some underlying momentum despite the prolonged uncertainty.

My View

The big concern was that uncertainty over Brexit was going to really damage the UK economy. There seems to be some underlying strength to it which is limiting said damage. As a result I'd not expect any Bank of England loosening of monetary policy unless the act - rather than anticipation - of Brexit can be seen to be doing serious damage. Further, given the expansion of fiscal policy recently announced BoE action is further unlikely.

The Investor View

It is still true that Brexit is the major determinant of the values of sterling, of the FTSE100 and so on. It's also obviously an influence on the greater economy.

The great worry was that we knew what had boosted matters in Q1. Stockpiling for the then listed Brexit date of 29 March. We also saw the obvious weakening as that unwound after Brexit didn't happen. The question was, well, what would happen next? As it appears we've had continued growth. Rather to the surprise of many.

The UK economy seems to be in reasonable health despite the uncertainty. As investors it's time to concentrate on specific opportunities, as the macro situation seems stable enough - until anyone works out what is actually going to happen about Brexit, of course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.