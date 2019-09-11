Ryanair: Weathering The Storm

Since beginning of the year, Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) went through turbulent times, as the airline showed a poor performance for the three-month period that ended in March of 2019. In addition, the company was forced to cut 30000 flights that were scheduled to take place in 2019-2020 due to the Boeing 737MAX malfunctions and the looming Brexit crisis continues to negatively impact its stock price. I have been covering Ryanair here on Seeking Alpha occasionally from April of 2018, constantly reiterating my bullish thesis. Unfortunately, due to various circumstances, some of which happen outside of Ryanair’s control, like the price of oil, the company’s share price drastically depreciated in value and as a result my position is currently in red. However, after reading the latest earnings result another time and analyzing all of the risks that are associated with the stock, I continue to be cautiously optimistic about Ryanair and stick with my bullish thesis.

I would like to start my analysis by looking at a bigger picture and try to understand the strengths of Ryanair. As an investor, I always try to find out whether the company that I look to invest in has some edge in its industry that could be leveraged in order to gain an additional market share. After looking closely at Ryanair once again, I would say that the airline in fact has an edge that helps it to fend off its competitors and keep its dominant position in Europe unchallenged.

First of all, Ryanair continues to have the biggest coverage inside Europe among its competitors. In Q1, the company reported that its total number of routes is now over 2100 and during that period it also managed to transfer close to 42 million guests, up 11% Y/Y. In addition, revenues increased to$2.55 billion, also up 11% Y/Y. However, profits were down 21% to $269 million, mostly due to the fact that the company wants to keep the lowest fares on the continent intact and is willing to take a loss in a short-term to establish a stronger presence in the industry in the long-term. According to the Ryanair, fares of its closes competitor Wizz Air were 27% higher in Q1.

In addition, Ryanair has been on a buying spree recently. As airlines slowly go outs of the business in Europe, Ryanair is able to buy assets cheaply and integrate them into its own business model. At the beginning of this year, Ryanair completed the acquisition of Austrian Laudamotion, it announced the rebranding of Polish Ryanair Sun, which will become Ryanair Buzz and it also plans to facilitate its North African and Middle East routes to Malta Air, which is a joint venture between Ryanair and the government of Malta. All of this is done in order to achieve its major goal, which is to start transferring more than 200 million passengers per year starting in FY24. Today that number is around 150-155 million passengers per year.

While Ryanair certainly has ambitious goals, there are three major risks that I see that could disrupt the company’s plans and negatively impact the future price of its stock. First of all, the price of oil is something that is out of the control of Ryanair. Because of it, the company constantly hedges jet fuel against the rising oil prices, which not always is a good idea, as the oil market itself has been quite volatile in the last two years.

Another problem is European economy and its unstable political environment. Unlike the United States, the EU economy is relatively weak, as in Q2 Eurozone economic growth was only 0.2%. In addition, the never ending Brexit saga continues to threaten the airline’s day to day business operations, as neither UK no the EU are able to reach a deal.

In addition, I don’t want to downplay the Boeing issue, as I have already made that mistake in the past. Just recently, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said that it wants to make its own 737MAX tests before lifting the ban in Europe, refusing to accept FAA’s test results. Ryanair expects to receive 30 new planes before 2020, down from the original number of 58 planes. The overall 737MAX order consists of 210 planes, 135 of which are confirmed and 75 are optional.

As an investor, I need to be rational and pragmatic, when building a portfolio and obviously all those risks make it harder for me to make a final decision of whether to continue to hold my long position or to take a loss and move on. However, after looking at the current stock price, I will say that I believe that Ryanair has reached its bottom. The company’s forward P/E ratio is 12.8x, while its operating and net margins are 11.62% and 10.32%, respectively. Despite the recent hurdles, Ryanair is on track to deliver €750M (~$830M) to €950M (~$1050M) in profits by the end of the year, as it expects to have a successful performance Q3. While FY21 passenger growth decreased from 162 million passengers to 157 million passengers, mainly due to the 737MAX problems, I believe that this information is already priced in into the stock and there should be no more serious negative news that could force the stock to depreciate in value even more.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

Considering all of this, I would say that even though Ryanair’s stock has been volatile recently, there is finally a chance for a recovery. Despite being present in nearly every European country; I still consider Ryanair to be a growth company that has every chance to transfer additional 50 million passengers in the upcoming years thanks to its strong presence in the European aviation market.

EPS consensus for the current quarter that ends in September is at $4.04 much higher from Q1 EPS of $1.19. However, that makes sense, considering that summer is the most profitable period for the airline industry in Europe, as vacation season kicks in and people of different backgrounds and nationalities travel throughout Europe. Because of that, I have decided to continue to hold my long position in Ryanair, as I believe that Ryanair’s stock has a real chance to recover in a foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.