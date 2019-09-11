With Ford Now Junk-Rated, The Company Has More Issues

Ford (F) has been downgraded to junk by Moody's. This is a statement that some investors have been waiting for and others have been fearing. It brings back memories of 2008, but in an entirely new and uncertain landscape. While I don’t think many investors believe the current situation is as dire as it was over a decade ago, this is a monumental development in Ford’s story. The stock traded down just 4% following the news, which I believe is a rather contained response by investors. This company is deceptively highly leveraged, which given the complexities of its balance sheet constituents, is an easy takeaway to miss. I believe there are multiple issues the company will face in the next two years that will keep it at junk status and lead to disappointment for shareholders.

Source: Bob Moore Ford

Moody's Stands Alone in the Downgrade of Ford

Moody’s downgraded Ford’s credit rating to Ba1 from Baa3. This places Ford in the infamous “fallen angel” basket and for the mass of debt that comes with this downgrade, it’s going to have a significant impact on the high yield market at large. Moody’s specifically cited that there are operating and market challenges facing the company that influenced the downgrade of the credit profile. As a consequence of these, weaker earnings and cash flow prevent a proper turnaround amid a costly plan to do so. All the while, the significant balance of debt creates a headwind for management’s growth strategy.

Below are some of the key statistics that the company put forth following Q2, so investors can get a sense of current issues. For example, wholesale units are down 12% on a YTD basis and the company is losing market share (50bps). All the while Ford is dealing with a contraction in the net income margin, which is already thin to begin with. In Q2 2018, it was 2.7%, but has since contracted to just 1.6%. The YTD contraction is worse, with the bottom-line margin has declined 180bps.

Source: Investor Presentation

Moody’s noted that the current restructuring plan is expected to extend for several years, costing ~$11 billion, with the cash portion being $7 billion. This isn’t an easy task for Ford to accomplish because Moody’s also recognizes that the cash flow generation potential of the company is currently insufficient relative to peers. Thin margins directly prevent the company from generating a high level of free cash flow that can give the company breathing room. This weakness is expected to persist through 2021, according to Moody’s. There are consequences to being downgraded to junk, the first being increased collateral requirements, but this may not occur until S&P downgrades the company. That downgrade is not yet a given.

Thus, it’s really important to remember here that S&P and Fitch have not yet downgraded Ford to junk. They retain their investment grade ratings on the company. S&P and Fitch both have BBB ratings on Ford, but with negative outlooks. These ratings are both two notches away from downgrade, rather than one. However, with a negative outlook and Moody’s being the first mover, it’s possible that these two will follow suit and create incremental downside for the shares. I believe Tuesday’s contained reaction to the downgrade is investors not fully willing to sell as just one of the major credit ratings agencies has downgraded the company--not all three.

To begin walking through the leverage profile, there are two pockets of debt: Ford Automotive and Ford Credit. Currently, Ford Credit has over $88 billion in debt on its balance sheet. Ford Automotive has long-term debt that amounts to $11.2 billion. However, these figures oversimplify the actual debt balance of the company.

The company marks the fair value of its Automotive debt at $13.32 billion, which can be found in Note 17 of the latest 10-Q. This includes short-term debt of $2.31 billion and various adjustments. Ford Credit is where the primary balance of debt for the company exists. This segment effectively enables Ford to lend to consumers so that they can finance cars and drive them off the lot. The automotive financing market is massive and Ford is just one link the chain. Ford Credit has a debt balance of a whopping $140 billion. That includes unsecured debt of $52.4 billion and asset-backed debt of $36.8 billion. The short-term portion of Ford Credit is $51.2 billion. That amount is split three ways: $22.13 billion asset-backed, $14.37 billion unsecured, and $14.7 short-term that is unclassified, as well as a few small adjustments for the group.

This is where it gets somewhat complicated. If you were to include the entire $140 billion sum of debt as part of its leverage, you’d wind up with a company that has a leverage ratio comparable to most highly-distressed companies, if not worse. Asset-backed debt has collateral that can be seized and effectively provides an insurance policy for the company in the event of borrower default. It shouldn't be weighted fully as debt because if the customer defaults on the auto loan, the company can seize the car and resell it, applying the proceeds against the former loan. Unsecured debt, however, is indicative of true debt, as there's no collateral backing the loan. I use a 25% cut to recovery of collateral in my projection of the company's total debt balance.

I believe Ford’s debt is the following: Automotive Debt (Total) + Ford Credit Unsecured Debt + Short-Term Unclassified Debt + Discounted Asset-Backed Debt. Then, leverage would be found by netting the cash balance against this total and using adjusted EBIT as the denominator to find the corresponding leverage multiple. That sum equates to $57.4 billion. Net of cash and marketable securities, the debt falls to $23.5 billion.

Source: Author Derived from Financial Statements

The Debt is Preventative of a Turnaround

With the debt totaling $57 billion, we look to the company’s current liquidity profile for more information. Ford has $16.7 billion in cash on its balance sheet, as well as $17.2 billion in marketable securities. The company listed its liquidity at $38.2 billion at the end of the second quarter, which combines cash, as well as marketable securities, restricted cash and the total amount available under existing credit lines.

This is one thing that Ford has going for it. It’s massive size gives it access to a significant amount of capital that it can draw down rather rapidly through revolvers, should any short-term needs arise. That really can’t be understated as numerous companies run into issues with short-term liability management issues when operating challenges unexpectedly increase in severity. If investors are looking for a silver lining today, it likely is the liquidity position.

The company is targeting a cash balance of $20 billion on a through-cycle basis in order to be prepared for any challenges a recession might bring. Additionally, this company needs to retain a high cash balance because the business has multiple cash needs. These range from capital expenditure to growth opportunities to pension contributions and restructuring needs. This is a business in constant flux that can’t afford to drain its cash balance.

The denominator for the leverage calculation is dependent on what investors want to use. I normally don’t give leeway like this when conducting credit analysis, as most leverage ratios are a simple net debt/adjusted EBITDA. It gives a rather strict view of the company’s balance sheet. Ford, however, is no walk in the park and, given its size, has very different reported metrics. It’s non-GAAP metrics include company adjusted EBIT and company adjusted free cash flow, not to mention Ford Credit Managed Leverage. The latter is Ford Credit’s debt-to-equity ratio that excludes cash and marketable securities, but also factors in derivative accounting.

The company’s outlook this year is interesting. They’re targeting an “improvement” in adjusted free cash flow, adjusted EBIT in the range of $7.0 billion-$7.5 billion, and adjusted EPS of $1.20-$1.35. Let’s take a look at some of the potential leverage scenarios. If we assume the company hits the top end of adjusted EBIT guidance at $7.5 billion (not adding in D&A since it is not a listed item of the company), net leverage currently is 3.13x. Should they come in at the low end of guidance at $7 billion, the leverage will be 3.35x.

I will note that the asset-backed cut that I applied is a large assumption and it’s one the credit ratings agencies have to make as well. I assumed that 25% of the value of the collateral that is backing the asset-backed loans within Ford Credit will not be recovered. This is due to a mix of costs actually spent to obtain the collateral and resell it, as well as resale value, which can’t be assumed to be at peak market conditions. If I increased that to 50%, leverage would become 5.09x on a net basis, assuming the company hits the top end of its guidance for adjusted EBIT.

The final comment I want to make here is that the restructuring plan brings with it $7 billion in cash costs over the next two years. That’s effectively a turn of leverage. The company needs to find a way to reduce these cash costs as it will increase the leverage of the company. This also creates a strain on funding for other items, such as the dividend. Turnaround plans are long processes that typically don’t fit to company guidance. I’m not confident Ford can come in under budget on this.

Source: Investor Presentation

Do You Take The Leap of Faith?

Given the massive underperformance that Ford’s equity has delivered for shareholders since the financial crisis ended, most investors try and rationalize a long position with Ford in two ways. First, they’ll state that the valuation is compelling, yet completely forget that the stock has traded at low earnings multiples since the crisis ended. Second, there’s the non-rational bias of “it can’t get much worse.” That’s where investors are painfully wrong, in my opinion. Being downgraded to junk by one of the main ratings agencies is a significant piece of bad news and I do not envision this company digging itself out of the current hole it is in any time soon.

We can look at the valuation, but I fail to see how it is supportive--other than being nominally cheap. Again, this is a stock that has been cheap for years. It trades at a forward earnings multiple of 7.2x and an EV/EBITDA of 2.7x, not to mention an EV/Sales of just 0.2x. With the auto sector trading at 4.9x EV/EBITDA and 9x earnings, as well as 0.5x EV/Sales, on average, there’s room for the company to trade higher. Yet, I’d be in awe if the company actually traded up to 9x forward earnings, let alone double digits given the problems at hand.

Source: StockCharts

Investors also have to wonder if the dividend is at risk. That’s one of the primary reasons that investors who have been long-term holders have stuck with the stock and absolutely ignored the underpeformance, especially relative to close peer General Motors (GM). Ford currently yields 6.3%, which is a yield you want to leap at, considering the lack of yield generally in the marketplace. The company spends $3.4 billion on dividends annually, which, while covered by free cash flow historically (~$10 billion in free cash flow in 2018), is a large source of immediate liquidity the company can pull if operating fundamentals worsen and leverage starts to spike, prompting downgrades from the other agencies. I don’t believe it’s at risk today, but that may very well change in the short term.

I have to say that the automotive trends in the U.S. for financing are not encouraging, which makes the downgrade of Ford by Moody’s all the more concerning. The company often provides a slide in its presentations that show relatively positive metrics for financing. It looks to show auction values for cars being returned improving, lower charge-off rates, and low repossession ratios.

Yet, I think there’s one statistic they forgot to mention, which is the percentage of auto loans that are over 90 days delinquent, seen below. This metric is near post-crisis highs. How can we trust the cash flow “stability” of a company like Ford when its base of borrowers for auto loans is seeing the near-highest delinquency rates since the financial crisis? It’s also concerning to see more articles like this, which Bloomberg published late last week, that show that banks have poor underwriting standards for auto loans. The uptick in subprime borrowing for auto loans continues yet again, which doesn't help provide support for the borrowing base of Ford Credit.

Source: Bloomberg

Ford responded to the cut with a statement of confidence, saying that they have “plenty of liquidity” to invest in their strategy and create future growth. I think it’s ironic because the response also contained several new growth avenues and initiatives for the company. The company announced Tuesday morning that there will be a new smartphone application that will provide access to over 118,000 charging points in Europe for electric vehicles.

Additionally, Ford announced it will partner with six different suppliers to create home charging wall box installation services. The largest announcement, however, was that the company will launch eight new electric vehicles in Europe this year (17 by 2024). The company is trying to shift the narrative away from balance sheet issues and toward positive goals. It’s the correct response, but difficult to provide merit to considering the gravity of the situation.

Conclusion

Ford is a highly complex company when it comes to its balance sheet and debt profile. There are several components that make up leverage, few of which are traditional. While the leverage itself is not an astoundingly high multiple, the difficulties the company will face over the next two years may compound their problems, especially since there are significant cash needs associated with the turnaround. The dividend is not in jeopardy, but may be if the company needs a source of short-term liquidity. I'm highly bearish and believe this is a time to sell Ford, rather than cling to a high dividend yield.

