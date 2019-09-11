Best And Worst Q3 2019: All Cap Blend ETFs And Mutual Funds

SHE is our top-rated All Cap Blend style ETF and HILGX is our top-rated All Cap Blend style mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 115 ETFs and 812 mutual funds in the All Cap Blend style.

The All Cap Blend style ranks second in Q3'19.

The All Cap Blend style ranks second out of the twelve fund styles as detailed in our Q3'19 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the All Cap Blend style ranked third. It gets our Attractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 115 ETFs and 812 mutual funds in the All Cap Blend style. See a recap of our Q2'19 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all All Cap Blend style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from four to 7,946). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the All Cap Blend style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Our Robo-Analyst technology[1] empowers our unique ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our rigorous analysis of each fund’s holdings.[2] We think advisors and investors focused on prudent investment decisions should include analysis of fund holdings in their research process for ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

13 ETFs are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Four ETFs (BKPIX, AQCIX, AQCYX, AQCPX) are excluded from Figure 2 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

State Street SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is the top-rated All Cap Blend ETF and Hennessy Cornerstone Large Growth Fund (HILGX) is the top-rated All Cap Blend mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (UYM) is the worst rated All Cap Blend ETF and Upright Assets Allocation Plus Fund (UPAAX) is the worst rated All Cap Blend mutual fund. Both earn a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance. Don’t just take our word for it, see what Barron’s says on this matter.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all All Cap Blend ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

This article originally published on July 16, 2019.

Disclosure: David Trainer and Kyle Guske II receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

[1] Harvard Business School features the powerful impact of our research automation technology in the case New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts.

[2] This paper compares our analytics on a mega cap company to other major providers. The Appendix details exactly how we stack up.

Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts. Deliverables: 1. Daily - long & short idea updates, forensic accounting insights, chat 2. Weekly - exclusive access to in-depth long & short ideas 3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios This paper compares our analytics on a mega cap company to other major providers. The Appendix details exactly how we stack up. Harvard Business School featured our unique technological capabilities in “New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts”. See the difference that real diligence makes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.