Comcast: Blue Chip Compounder, Best In Class Management, 30-40% Upside

With cable video representing only 17% of the company’s EBITDA, and faster High Speed Data growth, there should continue to be years of growth.

While many non-cyclicals like REITS and utilities are trading at all time high multiples, surprisingly recession resistant Comcast is trading at an historic low.

Comcast is an incredible compounder, growing EPS by 19% per year going back to 2007, and only trading at 12x 2020 earnings today.

Comcast (CMCSA) is a stock that has performed inline with the market over the past two years, up 12%. However, EPS has grown just in two years by 47% (from $1.73 in 2016, to $2.55 in 2018), meaning CMCSA has gotten quite a bit cheaper.

Overall, amidst the auction of the Fox assets in early 2018, fears that Comcast would overpay for Fox’s entertainment networks crushed the stock. Comcast dropped from $42 to $31. Eventually, Disney won, and Comcast ended up purchasing Fox’s 39% stake in Sky Ltd (and tendering for the balance of shares publicly). They paid $48BB, a somewhat pricey 13x EBITDA multiple.

With fears of their cable business in secular decline, the market has repriced Comcast from a 17.2x average P/E multiple, to a 13.7x multiple today. But the story here is far more complex. The company is a diverse mix of media and entertainment assets, from NBC to Universal Studios theme parks to high speed data.

The reality is that the video cable business today is only approximately 17% of total company EBITDA. Even as video subs decline at the current 2% per year rate, high speed data subscribers are growing 5%, and are far higher margin. In addition, HSD subscribers are twice as profitable as video subs, so growth looks assured even in a streaming world.

Overall while it is not easy to model such a diverse empire, earnings should continue to grow 10-12% per year as high speed data growth far outpaces cable losses. I estimate 2020 EPS at $3.56 next year, with FCF per share of over $4.

At roughly $46, the stock is a bargain at 13x forward earnings and a generous 8.8% FCF yield. I would be surprised if the market didn’t eventually re-rate Comcast back to a 15x multiple of FCF again once the cable video business falls to sub 10%.

That would take CMCSA stock to $60 a share in a couple of years, upside of 35% including dividends.

Of course Comcast is an incredible Compounder, with credit to the management team led by the very capable Brian Roberts.

EPS has compounded at an incredible 19% growth rate from 2007 through 2018

The trend has not decelerated yet, with 2018 growth in EPS of 24% and 2019 EPS expected to grow by 19%

The stock is trading over 1.5 standard deviations cheap to its historic norms

Earnings revisions continue higher, as the company has beaten Street estimates every quarter dating back to Q4 2015

Summary Financials

Source: Author Spreadsheet, company financials, figures in MM's except per share data

Businesses

Cable Communications. 67% of EBITDA. Their largest segment provides high speed internet, video, and voice to mostly consumers but also businesses. They cover mostly urban high quality areas as seen below.

Source: 10-K

NBCUniversal, made up of Broadcast Television, Universal Studios, Cable Networks and Filmed Entertainment. NBCUniversal makes up 26% of EBITDA. These assets were purchased from GE in two separate transactions at an insanely cheap multiple in 2012 and 2014. Universal Studios includes the company's four theme parks with two in Orlando, one in Hollywood CA, and one in Osaka Japan. Filmed Entertainment produces and distributes movies worldwide under the Universal Pictures, Dreamworks, Illumination and Focus Features names. Cable Networks includes a variety of cable news, sports and entertainment assets such as E!, USA, Syfy, CNBC, Bravo, the Golf Channel, and MSNBC.

Sky. Sky is 9% of EBITDA. The company’s European cable and high speed data business, with operations in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy and Austria. This business is heavily driven by its ownership of Sky News, its soccer broadcasting rights and exclusive access to distribute HBO channels in Europe. With 23.4mm retail subscribers and growing 4.4% last quarter (with EBITDA up 20% currency adjusted), this is actually a great business with a huge moat (as long as Europeans continue to like soccer). They also produce high quality content like Chernobyl aired earlier this year. Comcast purchased Fox’s 39% stake in SKY and then tendered for the balance of the publicly traded shares last November 2018.

The EBITDA balance of negative 3% is corporate overhead.

Concerns

Overall, the only segment here with a secular decline issue is the US Video business. But overall, as subscriber fall 2-3% per year, they are likely able to raise prices by a similar amount.

The other side of the coin however is the high speed data business. They are much higher margin (generally 2x the margin according to a variety of cable operators), and growing subs by 5% per year. Comcast’s HSD business in fact grew revenue 10% last quarter, as pricing remains firm in addition to growing subscribers.

Overall, Comcast grew its total customer relationships (video, HSD, voice) in the Cable segment last year at a 3.6% rate and 3.4% in Q2 this year. EBITDA per customer expanded by 5% year to date (first half of 2019). I see the trend in high speed internet growth continuing, as Comcast has only 48% penetration today of homes passed. That is up from 44.5% two years ago.

Segment Financials

Source: Author Spreadsheet and estimates, Company financials

Comcast operates an impressively high margin business, with pre-tax FCF margins at 30% in Cable, and 22% overall. Note that this is after ALL capex including growth projects. It shouldn’t be surprising that the stock has returned 21.5% per year to investors since 2009.

Growth in Cable Communications

You can see the contribution of Video above at 17% of total EBITDA. Note that I plugged in the margin required to back into what a 2x margin would be approximately (per management commentary). As a check, I have heard that HSD customers run at roughly 60% EBITDA margins. Here we assumed 57%.

Even if Video EBITDA falls by half in the next 5 years, that is only a $3BB hit to total EBITDA, less than 10%. That would be quite a dramatic drop for that segment, but not overall. There does appear to be some acceleration of subscriber losses in 2019, and that could continue, but cable TV customers opting to stream video then typically upgrade their HSD packages to faster speeds.

Net net, Comcast probably continues to grow its data subscribers by 4-5%, losing probably 2-3% on the video side going forward (actual declines were 1.6% in 2018).

Add in EBITDA per relationship continuing to grow by 4-5%, and you get a company organically growing EBITDA 5-7% per year on the cable side alone. That matches up quite well with 2017 and 2018.

Source: 10-K

NBC Universal Growth

Below are Comcast’s 3 year NBCUniversal segment details. The business follows a lumpy cycle, with even numbered years generally higher ad years with Olympic sports/World Cup revenue as well as elections. That bodes well for 2020. I fully expect a solid year next year with the Presidential election likely to be hotly contested.

Source: 10-K

It is worth pointing out that Comcast has really only done two acquisitions in the past decade. They bought NBC from GE in two stages. The first 51% closed in January 2011, and the remaining stake closed in February 2013. Overall the deal valued NBCUniversal at $30BB. The EBITDA multiple range was 6.3x 2013 EBITDA, or 8x 2011 EBITDA depending on which year you want to look at.

At the time this was considered a solid deal for Comcast. In hindsight, given the growth in NBCUniversal, this was a homerun. NBCUniversal did $3.7BB in EBITDA in 2011, and last year they did $8.6BB. This year, runrate EBITDA is over $9.0BB. With $1.7BB in capex at NBC, it’s a cash flow beast. Comcast has more than doubled NBC EBITDA in 6 years, quite an impressive feat.

The only NBC segment with secular risk are the Cable Networks. As subs migrate to streaming services there could be weakness in cable fees. The offset should over time be made up as content is sold to streaming services, but it is a risk.

Taken as a whole, NBCUniversal should continue to grow in the 5-7% range. The trends in Q2 were impressive with EBITDA up 8%, despite a weak box office and tough advertising comps with the 2018 Olympics.

Source: Company presentation

Adding it up

With both cable and NBCUniversal growing EBITDA roughly 6-7% per year, even with video declines, and Sky showing 20% growth (13% even after factoring in currency weakness), then a 7-8% growth rate on a consolidated seems quite doable.

EPS in 2019 is expected to be $3.04 in 2019, up 20% year over year. 2020 should be a solid year as well.

The last element is the company’s buyback plan. Since 2011 the company has reduced its share count through buybacks by 2.5% per year. That has been part of the driver to the company’s EPS growth.

While the Sky acquisition will mean de-levering for a couple of years instead of buybacks, the reduction in debt should accrue directly to shareholders dollar for dollar.

Overall, 6-8% growth, coupled with buybacks of 2.5% per year point to an EPS growth rate in the 8-11% range.

Model and Comps

Source: Company Financials and Author Spreadsheet

The best comps are Disney, AT&T, Fox and CBS, plus CHTR and DISH on the cable side. Overall, at 9.0x 2019 EBITDA, Comcast stacks up quite nicely to DIS (17x), FOX (9.1x), and CHTR and DISH at 10 and 12x each. Dish owns a ton of spectrum, so that skews numbers a bit. But at least a Charter multiple seems justified. AT&T has its own problems on the wireless side and DirecTV side, and is the only peer cheaper than Comcast at 7.9x EBITDA. (AT&T has no HSD business to offset DirecTV subscriber losses).

At just 10x 2019 EBITDA, Comcast would be worth $54. That to me is a fair value today. Looking out to 2021, EPS should grow to over $4, at which point 15x would imply a $60 target. Using its average 17x multiple implies a $68 stock.

I like the fact that capex is dropping here too. Their FCF figures should be better than EPS figures, as cash taxes can be reduced by capital spending.

By the way, below is my favorite chart:

Source: Company Financials and Author Spreadsheet

Quite an incredible track record. Management deserves a ton of credit for achieving this kind of growth. Note that 2020 are Street estimates, a bit lower than what I expect the company to do.

Conclusion

Brian Roberts has always impressed me as a manager. Comcast ranks in my opinion too as a best in class cable/media company. Viacom/CBS is a mess and I am not impressed with Sheri Redstone. AT&T lacks great leadership and real synergy between Time Warner and their wireless assets. Plus their DirecTV purchase was a monumental disaster.

Charter is too popular, and trades rich compared to Comcast, despite having inferior cable subs, no content or must-have media asset ala NBC. DISH is a bet on spectrum, which may or may not ever be monetized. Fox is cheap on a cash flow basis, but has near term cost issues not baked into the stock yet. In 6 months after tough comps, Fox could be a buy.

Overall, you cannot beat Comcast’s track record and near term growth outlook. When you invest, management is critical, and here I give best in class management kudos to the Comcast team. Yes, video subs are declining, but quite slowly (especially compared to DTV), but it is not enough to slow down the company’s overall trajectory. Even though Comcast lacks a catalyst, recent underperformance (on a multiple basis) makes this a buy as a solid long term value and growth investment.

Risks

Downside Risk to Stock. Comcast is somewhat cyclical in terms of advertising. A recession would impact ad rates and demand. If earnings fail to grow after 2020 due to advertising weakness or lost cable subscribers, then a 10x multiple of earnings would imply a $35 stock next year including dividends. That’s down 20%. Q3 will also be a tough quarter, given higher ad revenue last year.

On the plus side, the company will reduce debt in two years by $25BB, or $5.50 per share give or take. So a flat EBITDA multiple would add that much value to the equity.

Streaming. Comcast intends to launch its own streaming service in April 2020. They have incredible content, and recently announced plans to take back the Office from Netflix next year, which was its number one most viewed show. HBO (owned by AT&T now) also is taking back Friends from Netflix for its planned streaming service in the Spring of 2020. Competition is heating up, and cable losses could accelerate. I view Comcast as a latecomer to this party however, with Disney+, Amazon, Hulu and Netflix the likely big winners. And Apple also intends to throw a cool $6BB into content soon and create its own channel. Still, with such a valuable content library and in addition to new programming and sports, CMCSA can increase its licensing revenue even as its best shows move from video to streaming.

Hulu. Comcast struck a deal to sell its 33% stake in Hulu to Disney in 2024. I suspect Disney wants to keep Comcast as an owner in order to ensure that their library of content is available for Hulu subscribers. The deal guarantees $9.2BB to Comcast in 2024, but they might have to fund losses in the meantime, either with cash or via having their share diluted. I expect them to be immaterial to Comcast.

5G and High Speed Data Saturation. With Verizon and AT&T launching 5G services in the next couple of years, with promises of 20G download speeds (vs Comcast today at 1G on 100% of its network), there is risk that a home antennae could offer broadband that competes with Comcast. Comcast insists that they will have an upgraded data service that will compete with these speeds, and given the general lack of wireless reliability, I don’t expect any real near term competition for at least 3-4 years. That is plenty of time for Comcast to continue to improve its network.

Leverage. Debt assumed to buy Sky totaled $39BB, taking debt from 2x on a debt/EBITDA basis to 3x. Total debt is today is right at $100BB. The company should throw off plenty of FCF to quickly de-lever back down to 2x. I estimate over $16BB of FCF in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.