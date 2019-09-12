Oil Products Reflect Seasonal Factors - Marathon Petroleum In The Buy Zone

The driving season is the time of the year when demand for gasoline peaks in the United States. The peak season begins in late May each year. The gasoline futures market tends to move higher in the months leading up to the time when drivers put more clicks on their odometers and consume more of the fuel. Meanwhile, gasoline prices often move to the downside before the summer ends. Therefore, gasoline is a seasonal commodity.

When it comes to distillate products, seasonality has less of an impact on prices. The heating oil futures contract on the NYMEX division of the CME serves as a proxy for other distillate products such as diesel and jet fuels. The price of heating futures tends to be less volatile than gasoline prices as the distillates are year-round oil products.

Since mid-July, the price of gasoline processing spreads has declined significantly. While heating oil crack spreads have also moved lower, the trajectory of the decline has been lower. Marathon Petroleum Company (MPC) together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. MPC has traded in a range from $43.96 to $88.45 over the past 52 weeks and was at $53.99 on Wednesday, September 11. At the current price level, MPC offers value as both the shares and dividend are at attractive levels.

The gasoline crack spread under pressure

The end of the driving season and the peak time of demand for gasoline consumption in the US has weighed on the price of the fuel.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the NYMEX gasoline processing spread highlights, the economics of processing crude oil into gasoline has deteriorated since early July. The crack spread fell from $24.75 to $7.51 per barrel and was trading at the $10.06 level on September 11. The crack spread is a real-time indicator for the profitability of refining crude oil into gasoline. The decline of the crack spread weighs on the profits of refiners like MPC, but seasonal factors are the primary reason for the decrease in the refining spread. At the $10.06 level, the gasoline crack is below last year's low at the same time, which was at $13.73 per barrel. During the same week in 2017, the low was at $18.32.

Distillates hold value

The distillate crack spread has been declining throughout 2019, but the recent price action has not been as bearish as in the gasoline processing spread.

Source: CQG

At $23.83 per barrel, the distillate crack spread has improved from the low at $20.70 in mid-August but remains near the lower end of its trading range in 2019. The high for the year came in mid-February at $29.34, and in mid-November 2018, the spread traded up to $32.53 per barrel. Last year, the low in the heating oil crack spread during the same week was at $23.78, and in 2017 it was at $24.31. At $23.83, the distillate spread is just a bit lower than in 2017. However, MPC shares are substantially lower compared to the past two years at this time.

Source: Barchart

At $53.75 per share on September 11, MPC shares are significantly lower than at the same in time 2018. Last year they were at a low at $81.71 at the end of the first week of September. However, in 2017, the low at the same time was $52.59.

WTI vs. Brent when it comes to refining spreads

The Brent-WTI spread is both a location and a quality spread. Brent-WTI is often an indicator of political risk in the Middle East, but it also reflects the demand for the two grades of crude oil. WTI is a lighter and sweeter crude oil meaning it has a lower sulfur content than Brent. WTI is a superior grade of oil when it comes to refining into gasoline. Brent is better suited for processing into distillate products. As the summer is over and winter approaches, the Brent premium over WTI has moved higher since August 20.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the premium for Brent increased from $3.46 to $5.43 per barrel since late August, which could reflect the increased demand for distillate compared to gasoline. Over the recent weeks, inventories of both gasoline and distillates have been falling according to the American Petroleum Institute and the Energy Information Administration. For the week ending on August 23, the API said gasoline and distillate stocks fell by 349,000 and 2.1 million barrels respectively. As of August 30, the declines were 877,000 and 1.2 million barrels for the gasoline and distillate.

The EIA reported for significant declines for the two weeks. During the week ending on August 23, gasoline and distillate inventories each fell by 2.1 million barrels. The following week they declined by 2.4 and 2.5 million barrels, respectively. Falling stockpiles of oil products could be a ray of sunshine for refiners when it comes to processing spreads over the coming weeks. The latest data as of September 6 was that gasoline stocks dropped by 4.46 million barrels and 700,000 barrels according to the API and EIA while distillate inventories rose by 618,000 barrels and 2.7 million at the end of last week. The fall in gasoline and rise in distillates reflects the seasonal switch at refineries.

Mixed signals for crude oil

The WTI crude oil futures market has been trading in a range from $50 to $60 per barrel since late May. Brent futures have been mostly between $55 and $65 per barrel. As of September 11, WTI futures were at just under the $56 level with Brent at around $61 per barrel. The oil futures were drifting around the middle of their trading ranges.

The trade war between the US and China has been bearish for the global economy, which weighs on the price of crude oil. Last week, news that the negotiators on both sides would continue to talk and work towards ironing out differences injected a bit more optimism into markets lifting the price of crude oil. However, protectionism and the threat of a global recession continue to hang over the oil market.

US sanctions on Iran have increased tensions in the Middle East, which is home to more than half the world's crude oil reserves. While the Iranians have not made any provocative moves over the recent weeks, that could change. Any hostilities or an increase in incidents near the Strait of Hormuz or other areas in the region could cause supply fears to rise, leading to upward pressure on the price of crude oil. However, now that the US is the world's leading producer of the energy commodity, the upside potential for prices could be far less than in previous years. Meanwhile, the departure of John Bolton from the Trump administration could open the door for US-Iran discussions.

The bottom line is that bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the oil market in opposite directions, and range trading is likely to continue throughout the rest of 2019.

MPC shares are too cheap, and they pay an attractive dividend

Most oil-related equities have suffered, as they have underperformed both the price of crude oil and the overall stock market since the late 2018 lows.

Crude oil hit a low at $42.36 per barrel in late December last year. At $56.10 on September 9, the price has moved 32.4% higher. The S&P 500 SPY has jumped from $233.76 to $299.50 over the same period or 28.1%. Meanwhile, the XLE ETF that holds shares in many of the top oil-related companies moved from $53.36 to $60.70 or 13.8% as oil stocks have been underperforming both the commodity and the equities asset class.

Marathon Petroleum Company fell to a low at $54.29 at the lows in December 2018, and at $53.75 it has lost ground. MPC trades at a P/E ratio of 12.15 times earnings and pays an attractive dividend of 3.89%.

In Q2, earnings came in at $1.73 per share, 41 cents above consensus estimates at $1.32 per share. At its current price, MPC offers value, and the dividend will pay investors and traders while waiting for capital appreciation.

Refining spreads are not all that bullish these days. If they hold around the current levels, MPC will continue to earn profits at levels that should support a higher share price for the company. At under $55 per share, MPC is in the buy zone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.