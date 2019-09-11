Align Technology: Not Putting A Smile On Investors Faces Yet

Despite shares having lost more than half of their value, I am still not seeing appeal just yet.

Align Technology (ALGN) has seen a real boom and bust cycle in recent times. Trading at just $100 in early 2017, and having seen decent returns in the years ahead of that point in time already, shares did spike to $400 in autumn of 2018. Shares feel back to $200 at the start of thesis year, recovered to $330 again in May, and now trade at just $175 per share again.

The last time when I checked on the prospects for the firm was the final day of 2018 in this article called "Align Technology: Grinding Teeth?" I noted that the 50% pullback seen at the time should be considered together with the crazy momentum in the period before, as the valuation was my main concern, although some competitive concerns are appearing as well. Despite the huge pullback seen at the time, I did not see real appeal at levels just below the $200 mark in December.

Beautiful Teeth, Beautiful Investment?

Align was founded in 1997 as a producer of teeth clear aligners. The initial Invisalign system was cleared by the FDA in 1998, as the company went public at levels in the mid-teens two years later at levels in the mid-teens.

For patients with mild misalignment of teeth, the solution might be less effective than braces, but they are certainly more comfortable with the "invisible" effect being a key positive point for many. Despite the promise, shares fell to just $2 in 2002 and actually were range-bound between $5 and $15 until 2011, before seeing nearly a parabolic advance to $380 in September of 2018.

At the end of 2018, I noted that Align grew its 2017 sales by 36% to $1.47 billion, through the sale of nearly a million Invisalign cases at average prices of around $1,400. The company reported net earnings of $231 million, equivalent to $2.83 per share. Tax reform depressed earnings quite a bit, with adjusted earnings totalling $4 per share, while the company held $9 per share in net cash as well.

The company has seen solid momentum through 2018 with first quarter sales up 41% and second quarter sales growth reported at 37% on an annual basis. This pushed up the share price to nearly $400 as third quarter sales growth of 31% was disappointing and was the trigger for a decline in the shares, certainly as fourth quarter sales growth was seen at just 20-22%.

With full year earnings surpassing $4.80 per share in 2018, while shares traded at $200 at the end of 2018, the multiple still came in at 40 times earnings, despite a net cash balance of $8 per share.

The Thesis, The Developments Ever Since

At the end of 2018, I worked with a $5 earnings per share estimate as I would be willing to pay 25-30 times earnings based on the earnings power of the business. This was based on the still >20% growth rates and net cash holdings, translating into a $135-160 targeted entry point.

As shares have retreated to $175 per share currently, and this is still above the high end of my targeted entry point, there have been enough developments warranting an update on my thesis.

First quarter sales growth of 25.6% was rather solid if you ask me with Invisalign volumes up 28.3%. GAAP earnings of $0.89 per share were down from $1.17 per share in Q1 of 2018. Results were hurt by a nearly $30 million impairment charge. Adjusted for that earnings were essentially flat year-on-year. The charge was the result of the decision to close the Invisalign stores in the US following an arbitrator's decision amidst a conflict with SmileDirectClub.

The outlook called for second quarter sales growth of 20-22% and earnings per share around $1.47-1.54. Shares dropped from $275 to $200 when the company announced the second quarter results in July even as revenue growth of 22.5% came in at the high end of the guidance. Reported earnings of $1.83 per share were driven by a $0.57 per share one-time benefit, with adjusted earnings only totalling $1.26 per share otherwise. This is much lower than the guidance and compares to earnings of $1.30 per share in the second quarter of 2018. Worse, the company sees third quarter sales up just 16-19% and margins falling towards the 20% mark. This results in anticipated earnings of $1.09-1.16 per share, down from just $1.24 per share reported in the third quarter of 2018.

With earnings trending at just $5 per share in the best scenario, while net cash balances approach $10 per share, it is no surprise to see investors reacting so negatively to a somewhat broken growth story, at least regarding the short-term earnings developments. At $200, the operating asset valuation of $190 works down to 38 times earnings. Trading at $175, this multiple still stands at a lofty 33 times earnings.

The Issue, The New Thesis

Align attributes slower growth to slower growth in China and slower adoption of its solutions among teens in the US. Very disappointing in the second quarter release is the comment that $50 million was spent on buybacks in May at more than $300 per share; a very disappointing capital allocation decision, if you ask me. While I appreciate the accelerating buybacks at these current levels, it still is disappointing to see nonetheless as management is spending so much money on arguably an overvalued stock.

The bigger concern is the combination of slower revenue growth and continued pressure on margins due to pressure on average selling prices. This is a real risk, certainly as competitor SmileDirectClub is going public as well with very competitive offerings, at least in terms of prices.

Hence, I am sticking to my 25 times multiple based on the current annualised earnings power as an entry target, while adding back the net cash holdings. Given the reduced performance, this only works down to $135 per share at this point in time, making me still very cautious on Align despite the promise of the beautiful outcome and despite the huge setback seen already in the recent past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.