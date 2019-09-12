The British Pound Hates The Notion Of A Hard Brexit

I have had various degrees of luck with the US dollar versus the British pound exchange rate over the years. When I attended University in London in 1981, the rate was around two US dollar to one pound sterling. The 2-1 rate created more than a challenge for a struggling student on a severe budget.

In 1988, I moved to London to run the precious metals trading desk at Philipp Brothers. The exchange rate dipped to below the $1.70 level at that time. When I moved back to the US in 1991, it was close to the $2.00 level, creating a windfall on my savings in the UK. Murphy's law in the US or Sod's law in the UK made it so I faced the worst rate as a student and the best of both worlds as a trader when I could afford to absorb a loss in the foreign exchange market.

The last time the pound traded at the $1.50 level against the dollar was the night of the Brexit referendum in the UK in June 1016. Since then, the priced trend has been lower. On September 3, the pound dipped to a new low against the US dollar at $1.1965. On September 9 at $1.2281, it recovered but remains not far above the lowest level in many years. The last time the pound traded near parity against the dollar was in 1985. Depending on the events over the coming weeks, it could be heading in that direction to the lowest level in almost three and one-half decades. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) replicates the price action in the dollar-pound relationship.

Since 2016, the prospect of a departure with no deal has weighed on the pound

The Brexit referendum in June 2016 sent shock waves through the UK, Europe, and the world. Markets across all asset classes reacted with shock to the result that would cause a divorce between the UK and EU. In the aftermath of the vote, the pound versus the US dollar currency relationship moved from $1.50 to $1.20 when it reached a low in early 2017. The pound suffered under uncertainty of a future for the UK on its own. A pattern had developed since the 2017 bottom in the pound-dollar exchange rate. Like all currencies, the British pound hates uncertainty.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart dating back to the time of the referendum in June 2016 shows the initial reaction of the pound-dollar exchange rate. As the market attempted to process the meaning of Brexit, the value of the currency dropped. However, the pound rallied from early 2017 through mid-April 2018 as the new Prime Minister, Theresa May, worked furiously with the leadership of the European Union on a deal that would create a smooth transition during Brexit before the initial March 29, 2019 deadline. The pound signaled that a deal that would outline the economic and political futures of the UK and EU in a post-Brexit world offered the necessary certainty for a stable pound. The currency rallied back to a high at $1.4413 in mid-April 2018 as optimism over an agreement peaked.

Meanwhile, as opposition in the British Parliament to Prime Minister May's deal increased, the pound turned south. With time for an agreement running short in late 2018, the pound versus dollar exchange rate fell to a low at $1.2479. Many market participants, including me, believed that the two sides would come to a deal acceptable to the Parliament at the eleventh hour, causing the pound to rally to $1.3385 in mid-March. When the deadline passed, the selling intensified. Prime Minister May made many attempts to renegotiate a deal with the EU and members of the UK legislature. Failure caused her to resign her position, and the Tory Party selected Boris Johnson as her replacement. Johnson pledged that the UK would exit the EU with or without a deal by the new October 31 deadline. The increased potential for a hard Brexit sent the pound to a low at $1.1965 in early September.

Boris Johnson loses a battle, which lifts the British currency

Prime Minister Johnson pulled out all of the stops to put pressure on the EU to compromise on a deal acceptable to the MPs. Meanwhile, to herd the cats in the Parliament, he decided to suspend the legislature for five weeks leading up to the deadline. The move blew up in his face when the Parliament overwhelmingly voted not to allow him to exit the EU without a deal. At the same time, the Prime Minister's request for a snap election before the deadline failed. The move to reduce or eliminate the chances for a hard Brexit caused the pound to recover to the $1.2324level against the US dollar on September 11.

The history of the pound-dollar relationship since 2016 shows that a hard Brexit is likely to trigger selling in the pound that could take it to parity against the dollar. A deal would send the pound higher, and a decision to remain within the EU could cause an explosive move in the British currency. The bottom line is that market participants want to see certainty without a hard Brexit when it comes to the value of the British pound.

The Parliament wins round one, but the future rounds could be another story

The British Parliament went on a forced vacation on September 9, but it put a giant roadblock in front of the Prime Minister. Just as it did with Prime Minister May, the Parliament acted to send Boris Johnson back across the English Chanel to negotiate with the EU leadership with his tail between his legs.

The EU is not likely to yield to the Prime Minister's requests and demands. Since the UK is the first member of the EU to leave the union, any deal will set a precedent that countries could choose to follow in the future. The last thing the EU wants is to make it easy for members to change when a political shift occurs. As the five weeks of vacation for Parliament and hard work for the Prime Minister passes, the pound is likely to sit around the current level between $1.20 and $1.25 against the dollar. Parliament's move to deny the Prime Minister a snap election was strategic. If Boris Johnson won an election on October 15, he would almost certainly lead the UK out of the EU without a deal. However, that prospect could have caused some compromise from the EU leadership that also fears the consequences of hard Brexit. Meanwhile, that is now off the table, and an extension to the end of 2019 or later could be in the cards.

When the Parliament returns, and the deadline passes with another in a long series of extensions on Brexit, the Prime Minister will likely receive the no-confidence vote that will trigger a general election.

A Tory victory in a general election depends on a marriage of convenience

The next election in the UK will be a highly contentious event as it will serve as a second referendum on Brexit. Boris Johnson's Tory party has been weakened, but so has the Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn. In the most recent election for MPs to the EU Parliament, Nigel Farage's Brexit party emerged victoriously. Mr. Farage, an MP to the EU and pro-Brexit leader, put the party that won the election together in only six weeks. In any upcoming election in the UK, Nigel Farage will be a kingmaker. If the Brexit party does not support the Prime Minister, it could split the vote and allow Jeremy Corbyn to become the next Prime Minister. A marriage of convenience between Johnson and Farage could lead to a hard Brexit.

UK politics will become a high-stakes chess game once the Parliament calls for an election. The politicians will look for support from voters after failing to fulfill their will after the 2016 referendum. Mr. Johnson may have no choice but to team up with Nigel Farage if he wants to remain Prime Minister for more than a few short weeks. His victory in a general election will likely lead to a take it or leave it offer to the EU, and if they leave it, a hard Brexit.

FXB tracks the pound-dollar currency relationship

The ongoing political saga in the United Kingdom is likely to lead to lots of volatility in the pound-dollar relationship and well as the pound-euro exchange rate. Over the past almost three and one-half years, we have learned that a hard Brexit is bearish for the pound, a deal is bullish, and a decision to remain a member could be explosive for the pound.

The fund summary for the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $147.62 million, trades an average of 44,212 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound rallied from $1.1965 on September 3 to a high at $1.2391 on September 9, or 3.56%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXB rose from $116.57 to $120.00 per share or 2.94%. The slight difference could be the result of time differences as FXB trades during US stock market hours and the pound-dollar trades around the clock.

The British currency does not like the prospects for a hard Brexit; it would prefer to see a deal or for the UK to remain in the EU. As the political contest in the UK heats up in the coming weeks, we could see lots of volatility in the British pound against both the US dollar and the euro currency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.