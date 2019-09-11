Fire & Flower: Trying To Grow In A Challenging Market (Initiating)

We are standing on the sidelines as the company tries to fight challenging macro trends, leaving too much uncertainty in its near-term outlook.

Introduction

Fire & Flower (otcpk: FFLWF) is a Canadian cannabis retailer that received a lot of attention lately due to a strategic investment from Couche-Tard. We think Fire & Flower is likely the most promising Canadian cannabis retailer now. However, our view of the cannabis retail sector is neutral to slightly negative. As a result, we are initiating with a Neutral on Fire & Flower until there is evidence of sustainable improvements for the whole industry.

Company Overview

Fire & Flower is a Canadian cannabis retailer that is emerging as one of the leading consolidators in the sector. There have been quite a few public companies coming to market but most of them have made very little headway. Due to the strict limitations imposed on market share by most Canadian provinces, the sector has struggled to achieve scale and profitability. Fire & Flower is now looking increasingly like an industry leader after it received an investment from renowned convenience store operator Couche-Tard.

What differentiates Fire & Flower from the other cannabis retailers, according to the company, is that it is a "pure-play" cannabis retailer. The company doesn't have other legacy businesses such as Alcanna's liquor retail business and National Access Business' network of medical clinics. Fire & Flower also doesn't intend to engage in cannabis cultivation like many U.S. cannabis companies and select Canadian companies.

Fire & Flower currently operates 13 cannabis stores in Alberta with 2 additional locations completed and waiting for approval. The company operates 6 stores in Saskatchewan and it also licenses its brand to 2 locations in Ontario. Additionally, it received one license in Manitoba. The company is allowed to use its proprietary Hifyre platform to sell to customers throughout Saskatchewan and Manitoba but Alberta and Ontario only allow online sales through provincial platforms. The company has also submitted two applications for licenses in British Columbia. With 21 stores open or under license as of Q1, the company is projecting additional store openings through the next few years to eventually reach 135 stores by fiscal 2021. It's unclear where the new stores will come from and it certainly looks very idealistic based on the current retail landscape in Canada.

Management

It is worth noting that the CEO of Fire & Flower is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in the legal cannabis market. Trevor co-founded Mettrum which was a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis sector and was later sold to Canopy Growth (CGC) for $430 million, arguably the first large M&A deal in the legal cannabis sector. The CFO is also experienced and held finance roles at well-known Canadian companies. Overall, we think Fire & Flower has a strong management team and the strategic investment from Couche-Tard provided further validation and governance support.

Strategic Investments

Both Aphria (APHA) and HEXO (HEXO) invested in Fire & Flower during the $27 million capital raise in August 2018. Both companies each invested $10 million into the cannabis retailer through convertible debentures which are convertible into Fire & Flower shares at $1.15, or 16 million shares if converted.

Fire & Flower became one of the most promising cannabis retailers in Canada when it announced a major investment by global C-store operator, Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF). Couche-Tard will provide $26 million in the form of convertible notes that are convertible at $1.07 per share for a 9.9% interest in the retailer. Couche-Tard also received warrants that could give it a 50.1% ownership in the cannabis retailer. The company did not disclose the warranty exercise prices but it said that a total of $380 million could be raised if all warrants are exercised.

We believe the Couche-Tard investment is the highest-profile investment in the cannabis retail sector thus far. This investment provided further validation to the entire sector and future growth capital to Fire & Flower through warrants.

Financials

Fire & Flower completed its RTO on the TSX in February 2019 and it raised $36.5 million at $1.50 per share. The stock is now trading just slightly below RTO price and the investment from Couche-Tard was done at near its all-time low. The company has a market cap of $133 million and trades at 2.8x EV/Sales based on 2019 Q1 sales of $9.5 million, which only included sales from 2 open stores in Alberta. We think the company will see significant revenue increase in the next few quarters but the elephant in the room remains whether the company could achieve profitability.

Fire & Flower's closest competitor is National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF) which reported total sales of $16.7 million during the three months ended on May 31, 2019. NAC had 24 retail locations open during the latest quarter which doesn't bode well for the industry as per store revenue appears very low (23 of the stores were opened for the entire quarter). Alberta is a small market and most of the currently opened retail stores in Canada are located in Alberta, including Fire & Flower. NAC trades at 1.9x EV/Sales but we think the premium is warranted given the significant runway of growth for Fire & Flower and its significant funding and support from strategic partners.

Looking Ahead

Fire & Flower is an up-and-coming cannabis retailer in Canada that gained credibility and dry powder through a recent strategic investment from Couche-Tard. The retail landscape in Canada is improving but remains challenging given the lack of supply and very limited access to the biggest markets. We don't recommend Fire & Flower as an investment now due to our pessimistic view of the entire Canadian retail sector but we think it has overtaken National Access Cannabis to become the most promising retailer in Canada.

