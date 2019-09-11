American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Call September 11, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. Thanks again for joining us. I am Jay Gelb. I lead the insurance equity research effort here for the North American insurance stock. Before we get started, I would just like to have folks join me in a moment of silence to recognize or remember those whose lives were lost on September 11, 2001. Thank you.

I am very pleased to have with us, AIG’s CEO, Brian Duperreault. AIG is among the world’s largest property casualty insurers and also has the substantial U.S. life insurance and retirement savings business. Brian joined AIG in 2017 following an already phenomenal career, including CEO of Marsh & McLennan, where he led that company’s turnaround and also the CEO of ACE, which is the predecessor company to today’s Chubb. In that role, he transformed ACE from a small niche insurer into one of the few global multi-line property and casualty insurance and reinsurance organizations. Interestingly, Brian began his insurance career at AIG and rose through executive leadership positions during his initial 20-year career at the company. Since becoming AIG’s CEO, Brian has brought in top industry talent, improved the underwriting results of AIG’s property, casualty business, and acquired Validus, which is regarded as the leading property focused insurer and re-insurer. I am excited to hear what Brian has planned next for the company. So, Brian, thank you for joining us today. I will turn it over to you for some opening remarks.

Brian Duperreault

Thanks, Jay and thanks for just recognizing 9/11. I get – and I do a lot of town halls and I am always asked what are your proudest moments and that time after 9/11, when we were all hurting with loss of friends and we went back to work as insurance companies in a time where risks seem to be completely out of control and we stepped in and did our job and I have never been prouder of the industry than that time. So thanks for bringing that up and it’s always good to remember.

So, let me just make a couple of comments and then I know you want to get into a lot of questions and some of the comments I might make will touch on them, but I am sure you are going to follow-up. Well, first of all, it’s – we are in September of 2019, we haven’t finished our third quarter, but I am pleased with the progress we have made to-date with all of the work that we have been doing and the targets that we set. We are getting there. So I am confident that we will make those targets, GI in particular, where we said we would have an underwriting profit for the year with appropriate net charges for CAT on the side. And through two quarters so far we have done that and so I am very proud of the team, I think if you look at GI in particular, the work that we have done to find the risk appetite that we have – appropriate risk appetite sizing properly the limits that we are willing to take, the selection process has improved. We have really improved our talent in GI. I would say we have the best team and there were good people at AIG. There were good people there, but the bench was very thin, we had to add to it. We have coupled the great talent that was already there with great talents that’s come in. So that mix, that D&A mix that we just created I think has really starting to payoff, because it takes a little while for a team to gel. And I think we have really now have the strong, strong team with great leadership and I think that’s probably one of the most important aspects of what’s going on, it’s the leadership that’s now in place in GI. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that we have lots of tailwind with the pricing environment considerably improved from this time last year. Well, I am sure you want to talk more about that. And we have a better – we just have a better reinsurance program structure than we have had in the past. And so that risk management where you take the volatility out, I think just gives you more confidence in the results as they are being published just jumping to L&R for a second, we…

Jay Gelb

The life and retirement.

Brian Duperreault

The life and retirement sorry, but I probably should call the retirement and life since it’s more a retirement unit than a life unit, but we do so on life. And of course the headlines are lower interest rates, which certainly will put pressure on us over time, but we were confident that the ROEs that we set low to mid-teens and the investment income guidance that we gave we will meet this year. So that’s – we can talk a little bit more, I am sure about the life and retirement business, but it is a great ballast, great compliment to the GI. I think the only other thing that I just want to talk a little bit about, the balance sheet is strong, certainly stronger than when I came into the company and it’s supplemented by good cat reinsurance, where you have to recognize the balance sheet is good, but if you have a very large cat, you take a big hole out of that balance sheet.

And I think our cat reinsurance program was much more solid than it was certainly in 2017 and even the improved one in 2018 needed more work and we have done that added – we have added a better per risk down at 750 in the U.S. we have got an aggregate program, we have improved the international component of it, we brought some other specific cover. So, we have really done, I think a very good job, hats off to those guys and the reinsurance in general has been much, much better. This time week or so ago, Dorian would have been a bigger topic I think it’s a significant storm, but it’s nothing like we thought. It takes a while for us to get adjusters into the Bahamas, but I think generally speaking, we have managed our cat exposure both ways. We have taken our gross exposures down and we have supplemented that with reinsurance and that’s certainly true in the Bahamas where both of those have occurred. So, we will see where it goes, but nothing like we thought it would be a week or so ago.

And the last thing I thought just looking forward I said we would reach a double-digit ROE by the end of 2021 and I believe we are well on track to do that. And so there is an aspect of that goal, which is encapsulated, incorporated in what we call AIG 200, so just a brief comment on AIG 200, I mentioned it in the earnings call, Peter followed up and so did Kevin, because it’s an AIG wide effort. And I simply put it this way, we can get into a lot, I am sure you want to get into it, Jay, but AIG has always been known for on the GI side underwriting excellence. We lost our way for a while, but if you look at the long history of AIG, underwriting excellence has been our hallmark. It’s made us what we are a great company. On the life and retirement I think it’s they are known for their products, diversity, construction, management of investment risk, but I don’t think anybody would have ever considered us operationally excellent.

And so if we are going to be a great company, then we need to have both the excellence that we are known for coupled with operational excellence. Meaning, we attend to the details of the business whether it’s how we go about the underwriting in an efficient way, what’s the customer experience or the use of shared services and purchasing all the things go into making a company truly operationally great. That’s what we are after now. And if you look at it is not an expense effort, it’s an effort to make us a better company, more efficient or capable, but it will produce improvements in our expense levels, it’s a natural consequence of doing the right thing. Now, everybody wants to know okay, quantify it for me. And as we develop the plans, we certainly will begin to quantify what that means, in terms of what the investment is, what the returns would be etcetera, etcetera, but it’s – to me it’s essential for AIG to achieve this last piece, something we have never been known for before that will truly make us great. So, just to wrap, we are feeling good about the progress we have made in GI, confident about this year in terms of our underwriting and we believe our trajectory is very achievable for our 2021 goal.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jay Gelb

Fantastic. Thanks for that lead-in, Brian. It’s really helpful. And I think it’s been pretty amazing, the progress AIG has already made with you at the helm and also with that of your team. You provided an overview of a lot of important topics that AIG is tackling and looking ahead on, the company has faced a number of challenges that were already in place when you joined. And as I mentioned, results have clearly begun to improve, especially based on the results of the past two quarters, are there any other major actions you have taken so far that you feel are leading to these foundational improvements, essentially why in the first half of 2019 is becoming so evident where that may have not been the case prior to that?

Brian Duperreault

Well, we had – using agriculture, I mean it was a process of planting and then actually getting the results of fruits of your labor. So in the first year or so, we had to do some fundamental restructuring. We had to change the way we organize the company. We had to change partly the leadership in the company. We had to bring in talent, so we had to change our approach to risk. Our risk appetite had to be refined. We had to get that across to our intermediary partners and to our clients what we are trying to achieve. We had a reinsurance program that was ineffective so that takes time to probably create a reinsurance program that’s effective. We get a lot of questions about, well, aren’t you, you are buying a lot of reinsurance well, no, we didn’t buy any reinsurances, we are buying an appropriate amount of reinsurance, so the delta, yes, goes up, but I mean, this brings us to a position we should have been in all along, but getting that reinsurance program, getting your reinsurance partners to accept the changes takes some time. And I am really proud of the way we have gone about that work. So, we had to change how we were pricing the product, how we were – particularly how we were making decisions around selection and all that takes time. When you write a policy, it takes a year for it earn out, we have got – we have premiums earning in during the fruit of time we are making a change and so they were really reflective of past activities. We had to buy lots of reinsurance to protect the very high limits that we are being put in even if you get rid of them. Today, you still had exposures from the past you had to recognize. So in some ways, we had to buy a lot of reinsurance for limits that were under-priced, that’s a delta – that’s a negative delta as well, but once we have cleared through for the most part, the excessive limits that we are putting up, we don’t need to buy that kind of reinsurance. So it just needs – there were a lot of different things. Each one had to come into play and it takes a while. And of course, you have a couple of difficult years from cat point of view etcetera today to add to it. So it’s just the nature of the beast, it takes a while for our ability to turn this massive ship, but we are turning it now.

Jay Gelb

Okay, right.

Brian Duperreault

And now we are very confident where we are going, because I just love the structure of the team and the approach.

Jay Gelb

Your stated strategy is to reposition AIG as the leading insurance company in the world, what do you envision AIG eventually looking like and how far along are you in that process?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I mentioned earlier about underwriting excellence. We are far along there. And the operational excellence needs to come. So I would say those two actually, one a little further ahead, we are much further ahead, of course, getting back to where we were as an underwriting group or a product development group on the L&R, but this operational excellence will take 2 or 3 years. So, within 5 years, I think you would say who has the best operational capabilities and I want AIG be in that list, who is the best at what they do for living, which is taking risk. AIG, I want to be at the top of that.

Jay Gelb

Right, right. So 5 years from when you joined, 5 years from now?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I got 2 years, so that means 3 years from now.

Jay Gelb

Right.

Brian Duperreault

Maybe 3 is a little tight but somewhere between 3 and 5 years from now that will be – that certainly will be the case. That was good.

Jay Gelb

Thank you. How do you plan to achieve your goal for the long-term sustainable and profitable growth for AIG and is that referred to both top and bottom line growth?

Brian Duperreault

Yes. Well, long-term, it has to, but there has to be a top line movement, long-term sustainable growth. We will get to that in a second, but in the short-term period which is the one we are in now we had to pare back our volume to get it to an appropriate profitability. So if you are putting out lots of limits and you are not getting paid for it, that’s bad premium, that’s not good premium, right. So, you have to get rid of that. It actually improves the results. Buying reinsurance, it can be a defensive positioning or it can be an offensive positioning and certainly in the beginning it was defensive, but some of the reinsurance programs we have put into place recently would be more of an offensive movement. So, I think it’s just – you had to sort of base, we talked about that first, that base setting required us to cut volume, change risk, but that process actually produced much more profit, right, because we were creating and that we have had an underwriting loss as far as I can see at least 10 years of underwriting losses. So cutting that down obviously improves your bottom line. Once we get the base, then we are in a position to take advantage of opportunities to grow whether organically or inorganically.

Jay Gelb

Okay, that’s helpful.

Brian Duperreault

You have also set an expectation for AIG to achieve a double-digit return on equity, on common equity by 2021 which you mentioned in your firm today.

Jay Gelb

On an adjusted basis that measure was already 11% in the first half of 2019, which did of course, includes a favorable contribution from investment returns. Does that mean your target is now too conservative?

Brian Duperreault

You can win, you know, you can win. No, I would say it makes it realistic. Right, it makes it realistic. And when I first said, it was like, what, how you are going to do that, how you are going to get to 10? And now it’s like you are sure 10 is enough? You might get more. So I think that is a great compliment. And I think you can see the component parts of why that is a possibility, right. So, yes, take the investment income out, it’s not double-digit. If you put up kind of a smoothing on the ups and downs of our investment income in the last 12 months, but I think you can see the component parts how L&R will be steady and the GI with continued improvement in the underwriting starts to get up into that range too. Net-net, it gets to be in double-digits.

Jay Gelb

Okay, your confidence in…

Brian Duperreault

Absolutely. It’s interesting to think about the GI, we have a net interest ratio, in the old days, my former lives you would have an invested assets to net worth surplus, whatever you want to say, surplus in this case, might be 3 to 1, right and your returns on your investment portfolio were flattish, so ratably at 15 ROE.

Jay Gelb

Right.

Brian Duperreault

Well, that 3 for the industry has gone down to maybe below 2, 5 has gone down, I can’t do much about the 5, but actually if you look at the GI piece, our invested assets are surplus, it’s 2, close to 3. So, you just do the arithmetic and with the reasonable return on equity and appropriate levels of underwriting, the GI should produce that number without being a role on the underwriting.

Jay Gelb

Interesting, okay, that’s good way to think about it. You did already provide some insight on the AIG 200 transformation program that will focus on opportunities to improve core processes and the infrastructure. At what point, do you feel we will get some more insight on that in terms of objectives around targets and costs to achieve?

Brian Duperreault

Yes. Well, I think it’s either – we will see whether we have something for the third quarter, fourth quarter range. Our reporting makes sense. I mean, these plans are in the throws of development. You have to have the analysis around them, commitments to capital what the returns might be. So I don’t want to rush that.

Jay Gelb

Okay.

Brian Duperreault

But I did want to signal to you and all who follow the company that this is a big project and there will be a lot of internal communications on the subject and I would rather bring it out upfront right away rather than having, so what does this 200 being rolled out?

Jay Gelb

Right. I think you have provided a bit of insight on the second quarter call on that in terms of perhaps some numerical point to that maybe you can just remind…

Brian Duperreault

Well, I wasn’t quite – I questioned about it anyway. So, it’s going to have an impact on our expense levels. There is no question about it. It will over time improve those. And if you look at how expense levels relative to the industry peers et cetera were high, were high, I believe because of this inefficiency. But in order to really make this thing work, it has to be sustainable. So, anybody can cut a bunch of costs out and that you have this immediate improvement in your bottom line, but it’s not sustainable. And so the difference here is this is a long-term project to ensure that it is sustainable so that requires true investment creating efficiencies and processes. Sometimes it’s technology, sometimes it isn’t, but it’s really going back to basics and doing it from the ground up in a broad-based way and that’s the difference in this versus some of the previous activities around cost reduction. This is not a cost reduction effort, but it should produce very good cost improvement.

Jay Gelb

Of course, okay. I often get the question, excuse me.

Brian Duperreault

You want some water.

Jay Gelb

I am alright, alright. Thank you. On capital management, very near and dear….

Brian Duperreault

Stop joking.

Jay Gelb

I do often get the question from investors about AIG’s capital management plans can you discuss the potential for share buybacks, especially considering AIG’s current attractive valuation?

Brian Duperreault

Yes, thank you for that wonderful question. Yes, look, capital management is always top of mind. So, this – and capital is what we use to do a job. It’s the basis of being able to take risk. It’s one of the fundamental inputs. And so recognizing that you want to put it to work to do what you do for living, right. So the extent that I can deploy it in the business and how that works so that we are a better company, I am going to do that, so my bias has always been to effectively reinvest and that might be investments in this 200 effort or it might be investments around an acquisition or simply taking more risk, because I have got more capital broader based. So that’s the bias now, but sometimes – and you have to wait, what is the return expectation of your alternatives and stock buybacks being one of those, but we are in a market now where I think the opportunities are quite high, we are going to – we said on the call that I want to take some leverage out as well, because I want some flexibility in the leverage side. We don’t have it right now.

Jay Gelb

Financial leverage.

Brian Duperreault

Financial leverage, yes, aren’t debt levels. So, that’s a priority. But other than that I think there is opportunities out there and I just want to make sure and emphasize that this capital is what we use, it doesn’t sit there and go to waste and I can deploy it, I am going to deploy it into the business. So, that’s my bias.

Jay Gelb

That makes sense. I mean does that mean The Street essentially shouldn’t be expecting any buybacks?

Brian Duperreault

I can’t predict that. I am going to make decisions on a quarterly basis, I am just giving my bias right.

Jay Gelb

Right, okay. You did mention the potential for acquisitions, what’s your perspective on the topic of future potential deals both in property casualty and life and retirement as well as domestically and outside the U.S.?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I have been saying this since I got here. I think that if you – certainly, if you look at AIG, it is a behemoth, it’s a global company scale, it’s in 80 plus countries and this does business even more than those through our partnerships, but there was what I would call a lot of white space. So, L&R, life and retirement, it is fundamentally a U.S. operation with some relatively modest activities internationally. Demographics globally are the same if not worse than what they are in the U.S. in terms of people’s needs for lifetime retirement and we have the tools and the capabilities to do that. So if I can find the way to project the company into other parts of the world, I will do in life and retirement, it’s more likely to acquire. The Greenfields in that business just take up very long time to produce results. The bias again would be maybe acquisition. So that’s one area if I could find it, don’t know, that I constantly look at.

Jay Gelb

And that was a Crown Jewel for AIG at one point.

Brian Duperreault

Well, yes, in the life operations. Well, when I first started out, the life operations were not – they were growing, but they hadn’t reached the levels that they reached after I had left and you could see the trajectory was there and they eventually became massive in terms of capabilities and profitability, but they are all gone now as if they hadn’t gone, but they have gone and so, but the opportunities for international life and retirement remain. And so the question is can we find ways to do that? Then if you look at the GI side, we are in many countries, we are not necessarily that large in a large number of them with some exceptions, but a lot of the countries that we are in were relatively small in terms of capabilities. So I would love to find ways to filling that out if I could. If they are a country or two that we are not in that we should get in, I continue to look at that, particularly Latin America. So there are many, many places that could be great acquisitions. And over time, acquisitions are funny things, I mean you can have all the plans in the world, but circumstances just aren’t there to do it. And then you constantly look and you constantly look and then one day well, how did that happen?

Jay Gelb

Right.

Brian Duperreault

Well, you just have this opportunity strange confluence of forces. It gives you an opportunity and if you are not ready to seize it, you miss it. So we look and we look and we look, but right now our eyes are on the price, which is getting fundamentals of the GI, where it really needs to be and there is still more work to be done there.

Jay Gelb

I see, okay. Let’s turn to more specific on the property casualty insurance business. There has been a persistent decline in AIG’s P&C premium volume resulting from number of the actions, the company has taken. When might we see P&C premium volumes stabilize on kind of a net…

Brian Duperreault

Well, I think this year is a year of transition. So it may be lower or higher than let’s say within reasons probably stable to slightly down this year. The base is formed. Most of the actions have been taken. There are still some long-term contracts coming off, but that should pretty well work its way through the system, through 2020. And so then we are in a stable position and then we can start to take advantage of market opportunities.

Jay Gelb

Alright. So that sounds more like 2021 as opposed?

Brian Duperreault

I don’t know I can’t say that, I am just saying 2019 is the year where we maybe slightly down.

Jay Gelb

Right.

Brian Duperreault

I am not saying 2020 will be down again, I am not sure it will be up much, but there is a turning point. I am not – I have never been a top line guy in that sense, in other words, in our business you have got to be very, very careful about your top line growth, because you can take advantage of the market to the point, where the next risk you put on starts to deteriorate your portfolio. So, you have got a premium growth and a beginning of a decline in your profitability so that you wish you had done that one. And if you keep going you are just, you are diminishing the portfolio’s power, right. So you have to just – it’s got to be, is the market the kind of market that you want to take more risk in or is it the market that you want to take less risk in. So that drives your organic growth rate. If it’s a market where there is less organic growth opportunities, it was usually inorganic growth opportunities. And so that’s the way I have managed the businesses since I left AIG many years ago.

Jay Gelb

That makes a lot of sense. Commercial P&C pricing trends are clearly on the upswing, how persistent do you feel these gains are and do you see them accelerating?

Brian Duperreault

Well, I guess there is plenty of people out there saying it’s accelerating into the third quarter. So, why, what’s going on and is it everybody wants to know, is it going to end tomorrow? And I made a mention of this on the call and I have been through a number of our markets, somebody wants to call those markets certainly an improving market and it doesn’t have the – some of the characteristics of our market meaning there is crescendo, there is this kind of almost a rational behavior that occurs right, emotion takes over.

This one is more rational. It seems to be much more based on fact, let’s say, the pricing models are indicating that this is not a good risk. The risk isn’t taken. And so there is discipline around the decision-making on an industry-wide basis. So, I would say that’s very good news, because it then says that the decisions about risk will be based on the kinds of return characteristics and we know in many lines of business, the price declines have been excessive for a very long time. Terms and conditions have been broadened. In the phase of changing tort climate and other inflationary factors, so putting that all together, there is more rehabilitation required for the industry’s portfolio. And so that’s why I think it’s – there is a reason why it’s sustaining itself is that it’s needed and it’s being looked at on a rationale basis kind of interesting. We will see if that holds, but I am encouraged by it.

Jay Gelb

Right. It feels like it has momentum.

Brian Duperreault

It does. And everywhere you look and it’s broad-based, it’s the interesting thing, it isn’t just one line of business in one country which has been more or less the kind of market churns we have seen that they have been broad based. They haven’t been geographically spread. This one is much broader in many aspects. Again, I think based on the industry’s recognition of what it’s dealing with in terms of risk.

Jay Gelb

Of course, right. Okay, it sounds like a favorable environment on P&C, how about on the claims trends side referred to at least one company this week, talk about adverse trends in liability claims, it might cause a true-up reserves a bit in the third quarter, there is a number of large scale liability issues out there in the marketplace. What are you seeing on the claims front and where does that mean in terms of AIG’s reserve adequacy?

Brian Duperreault

Well, we have been talking about this for sometime, whether it’s inflationary trends or it’s the trends within that tort system, we are going to talk about that for sometime and we have been recognizing that as we price the product and certainly as we post the claims. Now, we have to recognize if that continues to move and you have to – you have got to continue to move your pricing accordingly right that’s some of the reason why we have this price movement. So, I mean, it’s our job to put into place all of the component parts when we determine our reserves and we didn’t just discover that today.

Jay Gelb

Okay alright. So, it sounds like AIG is on top of that. In terms of Hurricane Dorian, you had some commentary on that the outset, it looks like there will be much more severe event for The Bahamas as opposed to the mainland U.S.

Brian Duperreault

Yes.

Jay Gelb

AIG have particular exposure in The Bahamas we should be thinking about.

Brian Duperreault

Well, of course, we are everywhere in many ways, right, so, but we have reduced our exposure in The Bahamas considerably just as we have in general cat management. So that’s all I can tell you. Our exposures were down there. We will take a while for us to get the adjusters in to understand and these things can get quite complicated, but I am very comfortable.

Jay Gelb

Okay. So it doesn’t seem it would be something notable from a loss standpoint given the size of the industry?

Brian Duperreault

Well, just when you get the size of it totally and how we have managed our exposures, I am saying that very comfortable.

Jay Gelb

Okay, that’s great. Appreciate that. Okay, on the life from retirement savings business, how well is AIG’s L&R business positioned for an eventual economic downturn in terms of the investment portfolio and other risk management factors?

Brian Duperreault

Well, the L&R business has been working through issues like that well before I arrived looking at the investment portfolio and ensuring that it’s appropriately properly matched asset liability that the interest rates are recognized, hedging programs are in place, very professionally done. And so I think from the investment side, I think we have very, very good processes in place to whether those kinds of movements and storms. Then if you take the product development side, we are the largest annuity writer, but we are not the largest in any one category. So we have a broad base, a product base and in annuities as an example and there they, one annuity is appropriated, one kind of economic condition and another one at a different time. And so if you only write one kind of annuity then you are kind of stuck when it’s not the product to sell, you have got a problem, because you got nothing else to do. And I think our broad-based product offering gives us the ability to handle the differences in economic climates, because it’s really keen to what the customer needs.

Jay Gelb

Right.

Brian Duperreault

At this time we have it. If you need something else at another time, we have that as well.

Jay Gelb

Exactly, I see okay. And then final question and then maybe we will have some a minute or two left over for the audience, AIG has a sizeable legacy portfolio that’s been a drag on return on equity, what actions could the company take to reduce the size of that legacy business?

Brian Duperreault

Well, we have – first of all, we have consolidated it in a company in Bermuda so that it is – we can manage it as the single entity. We can properly deal with the capital required for it. So that was the first step. In short order, Carlisle came and we were able to sell just under 20% of the company to a third-party. So over time that remains a possibility that we could sell it down or just continue to manage it as is, we could always take four pieces of that portfolio, sell them off over time as well. So I think having it in one place, having it managed as a single entity gives us lots of flexibility in terms of what we do with it going forward.

Jay Gelb

That’s helpful, okay. Time for one question. We have one from the audience. Any questions? Well, with just we have little – just couple of seconds left, the outlook for investment income this year, I think there has been some questions around that is very strong in the first half and I understand that was in part driven by the decline in rates and the benefit of mark-to-market plus alternative investment returns, partnerships, things like that. The outlook that was provided, do you feel there might be some conservatism built into that given rates have again dropped in 3Q and equity markets have been doing okay?

Brian Duperreault

Well, if you would ask me this question last year right, we had completely different situation in the next 3 months. So you tell me I don’t know, I think when we looked at it, analyzed it in its component parts, we feel very, very comfortable with the guidance. And I think it’s an appropriate level of guidance given our understanding of our own portfolio.

Jay Gelb

Right, okay. I think we will end there. Please join me in thanking Brian Duperreault from AIG.