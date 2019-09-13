Top REIT Preferred Pick: Yield 9.2% From Pennsylvania REIT, Opportunistic Buy

This is one of the reasons why we have been increasing our preferred equity exposure, to reduce the volatility.

The common equity continues to be an amazing opportunity, with common shares yielding well into the double-digits.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY.

Introduction

Back in March, we recommended investors consider investing in the preferred equity of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI). With a common dividend yielding over 16%, the common equities are certainly tempting, however sentiment remains strongly against the mall sector. We already have exposure to malls through the 30%+ yielding Washington Prime Group (WPG) and the 10.5% yielding Macerich (MAC).

While we love the huge discounts in mall REITs right now, we also seek to reduce volatility and dividend risk. To do that, we pair the super high-yield common equities, with lower-yielding (though still "high" yield) and more stable preferred equity investments.

PEI is a great example of how preferred shares can limit volatility. While PEI common has traded as high as $7.70 and as low as $4.34 since our article, PEI.PD has had a much tighter trading range of $19.50-$22.65.

By combining our common equity picks, with a 40% allocation to fixed-income like high-yielding preferred equities, fixed income funds, bonds, and baby bonds, we can achieve a high level of current income and smooth out the impact of market volatility.

While the price of preferred equity is not entirely immune to market swings, the swings are far less severe than common equity swings, and more importantly, the income is more secure.

This is especially true for preferred shares from regulated investment companies (RICs) like REITs, for which tax laws require them to distribute over 90% of their taxable income to equity holders. This means that the company will have to pay out dividends if they have any taxable income at all. Preferred shareholders have to receive 100% of their dividends before common equity can receive a penny.

PEI's preferred shares

PEI has three preferred shares:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.375% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series B (PEI.PB) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.20% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series C (PEI.PC) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.875% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series D (PEI.PD)

All three issues are currently trading well below par and offer yields higher than their coupon rates. The current yields are:

PEI.PB with a yield of 9.2%

PEI.PC with a yield of 9.7%

PEI.PD with a yield of 8.6%

Additionally, all three have over 20% potential capital upside to par value of $25.00 a share.

PEI: Making Progress

It is no secret that there have been numerous bankruptcies among retailers over the last few years. This has had an impact on PEI, as well as every other mall landlord as bankrupt tenants shut down and new tenants have to be put in. For PEI, this has meant FFO has declined.

PEI has been working on redeveloping their malls, and they currently have a pipeline of $400 million in investments in which they have already spent a substantial amount of the money, but they have yet to realize the benefits.

Source: PEI Supplement

As we can see, construction for these projects started as early as 2016, but the finish line is in sight as four of these six major projects will be completed by the end of 2019. PEI has been investing funds, but due to the nature of construction, they have yet to start collecting rent. That will change sooner rather than later.

Source: Fashion District of Philadelphia

The Fashion District of Philadelphia is the single largest investment. It is a joint venture with MAC, and is anticipated to produce $14 million to $16 million in annual NOI. It is scheduled to open its doors on Sept. 19. This project alone will increase PEI's NOI by over 6%.

The remaining projects that PEI has scheduled to be completed this year will add over $9 million in annual NOI. Combined, the projects will increase PEI's NOI by over 10% compared with last quarter.

So while Mr. Market is preoccupied with a funds available for distribution (FAD) payout ratio that has exceeded 100%, we can be confident that this is a short-term situation. This was confirmed by Bob McCadden in the earnings call:

Last week, we announced that we will pay our 170th consecutive dividend in September. Our FAD payout ratio for the trailing 12 months ending June 30 ticked over 100%. With our pipeline of new leases, the majority of anchor replacements opening later this year and Fashion District opening in September, we anticipate seeing a reduction to a reasonable payout level in 2020 and continued reduction over time as these projects stabilize.

PEI is going to have space that hasn't been paying rent for one to two years start paying rent over the next six months, plus several additional projects that will come online in late 2020.

Massive Dividend Coverage

Dividend coverage for the common dividend is tight, and their FAD payout is actually slightly over 100% for 2019. While we were slightly concerned about a dividend cut in our last article, we believe that PEI is out of the danger zone and it is very likely they will be able to maintain their current dividend.

The preferred dividend, on the other hand, was never really a concern at all.

PEI's guidance for 2019 is FFO of $1.16-$1.27/share. This means that at the low end, the preferred dividends will be covered over 4.27 times by FFO (or by 427%).

Using the stricter measure FAD, we estimate that metric will be approximately $0.70/share or $55 million after the preferred dividend is paid. The preferred dividend is $27.4 million, so the preferred dividend is covered by FAD over 3x.

If we consider the broader picture and look at fixed-charge coverage it is at 1.66x. Since cash flows are likely to grow from here, there is very little risk to PEI's preferred dividends.

Massive Asset Coverage Too!

The preferred shares are well covered by PEI’s assets. Using book value, the coverage is 1.42 times. Book value often underestimates the true asset value of REITs since real estate is depreciated regardless of whether its value is increasing.

Most of PEI’s properties were bought in 2003-2005 and have significantly improved performance. Since that time, average rent has nearly doubled, and occupancy is up to 93.2% from 91.3%. Not only has performance improved, but cap rates have also compressed. PEI was acquiring these properties at 8% to 10% cap-rates. Therefore, we believe it is conservative to estimate value at acquisition cost. Using that estimate, PEI’s preferred shares are covered by assets over 4.33 times (or by 433%), after all debt has been paid.

While we are very comfortable with that level of asset coverage, we expect that will improve as well as PEI management has been openly discussing selling off non-income producing tracts of land for residential development, which will help them deleverage.

Not All PEI Preferreds Are Equal

PEI.PC offers the highest yield and appears to be the favorite among some investors because it carries a higher yield. PEI.PB offers a slightly lower yield, and PEI.PD is currently the lowest-yielding preferred.

It takes a dive into the prospectuses to determine why the D is the lowest yield. The material difference among the three lies in the provision they each have for converting preferred shares to common shares in the event of a change of control.

If PEI is acquired by a company that is not publicly traded, the company has the option to redeem the preferred shares at the $25 par plus any accrued but unpaid dividends. If the company chooses not to exercise that option, the shareholders have the option to exchange their preferred shares for common shares. However, there is a maximum and each issue has a different cap.

Here is a look at the different share caps and the impact to the preferred shares if the company was acquired at different price points. So if PEI were acquired for $7/share, over a 20% premium to the current price:

PEI.PB shareholders could convert to common shares at a value of $21.94 per preferred share - or a gain of over 10% to current market value. PEI.PC shareholders would only get $19.04 per preferred share - or a gain of 2.3% to current market value. PEI.PD shareholders would get $25 per preferred share - or a gain of 25% to current market value.

If PEI is acquired by a private company, the B and C shareholders stand to have a much smaller capital gain or possibly even a loss. They would be forced to exercise their conversion option due to the imminent loss of liquidity.

There are a few reasons we believe that there is a possibility that PEI will be acquired (or be subject to a takeover) in the next few years:

PEI is trading well below consensus NAV.

PEI will be completing their development efforts. A buyer in the near future can gain the benefits while still getting a discounted price.

PEI has high-quality malls that could be acquired for under $150/square foot.

With an enterprise value under $3 billion, PEI is at a price range that would be affordable to numerous private buyers.

In short, PEI is a great opportunity because it is priced at a discount, risk levels have declined and they have a high-quality portfolio. It is only reasonable to believe that other companies might see the same thing. This is not a risk that should be summarily dismissed or ignored when investing in the preferred stocks of PEI.

In our prior article, the prices of the preferred shares were different, so we concluded that PEI.PD was the best opportunity.

At current prices, we believe that PEI.PB currently offers the best risk/reward. PEI.PD is also a very strong buy with a yield in excess of 8.6%, and with the most upside potential among all PEI preferred stocks. PEI.PC has the highest yield, but the least upside potential in case of a takeover by a private company. We like all three preferred stocks.

Diversification

While the PEI preferred are excellent picks, we don't want it to be the only fixed-income security in your portfolio. It is best to keep your portfolio highly diversified. We call this the rule of 40. We are currently advising that our investors get more defensive by allocating 35% to 40% of their portfolio to fixed income that means you need 14 to 16 preferred stocks, bonds, baby bonds and high-quality fixed-income CEFs. Our recommended model portfolio currently offers over 50 preferred securities choices with a focus on high quality, recession-resilient picks.

Conclusion

In a market where a lot of preferred equities are richly valued, the unreasonable fears surrounding mall REITs have kept prices artificially low. While tenant bankruptcies is a real challenge, it is one that even the common dividend is likely to survive.

PEI has had a lot of space that has been sitting vacant, and their redevelopment projects have required a lot of investment. Now, they are at a point where that space will start paying rent. After many quarters of declining net operating income, PEI is going to start seeing gains.

Despite that, PEI preferred shares remain deeply discounted, providing us an opportunity to obtain current yields up to 9.2% plus significant upside when the price recovers to par. We remain very bullish on PEI preferred shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI.PB, PEI.PC, PEI.PD, MAC, WPG, PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.