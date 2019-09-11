Alphabet: Hiding In Plain Sight

Investment Thesis

Not all FAANG stocks are alike. In fact, the only thing which unites them is their dominance in their respective fields. But certain FAANGs make more substantially better investments. Accordingly, I argue that Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) is amongst the best investment in this group.

Next, even though Alphabet has a lot going for it on the surface, I declare that beyond that, Alphabet has one unit in particular which investors are not giving sufficient consideration to, namely YouTube.

This article highlights why Alphabet is still undervalued.

Too Big To Be Missed

I find it astonishing that despite the solid progress Alphabet continues to make in diversifying away from straightforward search, investors are still not fully appreciating the company to the fullest.

Furthermore, looking back over the past twelve months, and one could be forgiven for being dumbstruck that this stock is essentially unchanged.

Moving on, in Q2 2019, YouTube was the second largest contributor to revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter. Moreover, channels with more than 1 million subscribers grew by 75% year-over-year. Thus, despite its size and distribution, it appears that YouTube still has significant growth opportunities and is only just scratching the surface of what is possible.

Admittedly, there is plenty of speculation that YouTube is not quite profitable yet. At this point, one should apply some common sense!

Is Alphabet a money-making machine? Yes!

Does Alphabet have a long history of delivering organic growth? Yes!

Has Alphabet opted for prudence and growing its war chest rather than squandering capital? Yes!

Given that the above are so critical to investing, and at the same time, Alphabet evidently excels at all three, why would anything change now?

Capital Allocation Strategy

In the graph below, I have noted Alphabet's net share repurchases to adjust for Alphabet's heavy stock-based compensation.

Source: Author's calculations, adjusted stock-based compensation

The above graph practically speaks for itself: We can see a rapid ramp-up in the number of shares repurchased.

However, given that Alphabet carries approximately $115 billion of net cash, equating to roughly 14% of its total market cap, Alphabet frequently comes under the wrath of shareholders for holding onto to too much cash.

Hence, in an effort to appease shareholders, it has had little option but to announce a 10b5-1 to return up to $25 billion to shareholders via share repurchases.

Realistically, many investors would have preferred dividends, which is understandable because dividends are easy to grasp, and there is a consistent and steady return to shareholders. Whereas repurchases tend to be slightly more opportunistic. However, in this author's opinion, repurchases are the far superior capital allocation, and I'm glad to see that Alphabet has adopted it.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Source: Author's calculations

We can see from the valuation table above that several of the large tech stocks have seen their valuations deflate recently. This has been in part due to investors taking profits after the meaningful run-up these stocks have had during the past five-plus years, as well as, more recently questions from the public about their dominance and if these tech juggernauts should be broken up in some way?

Ultimately, focusing on Alphabet in particular, I do not believe that paying less than 17x cash flows from operations for a company which is consistently growing its top line at approximately 20% lends itself to the idea that investors are overpaying for this stock.

The Bottom Line

Many investors only wish to remain involved with a stock, which continues to grow over time. And when a stock, such as Alphabet, has a period of stagnation, investors get 'bored' and throw in the towel.

However, as often is the case in investing, when the last of the shareholders loses interest and stops selling the stock, the stock can once again start to appreciate.

