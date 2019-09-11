Aqua America Finds Wastewater Whale In A Sea Of Minnows

What makes this potential acquisition unique is its size, given how most of Aqua America's water and wastewater utility acquisitions have historically been rather small.

Image Source: Aqua America Inc – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

We are following up on our June 18 article (link here) covering Aqua America Inc (WTR), which yields 2.2% on a forward looking basis as of this writing, as the regulated water and wastewater utility gets closer to closing its ~$4.3 billion acquisition (when including debt) of the regulated natural gas utility Peoples. Aqua America needs exposure to rate-regulated utilities with longer growth runways as its management team has run into hurdles growing the firm’s regulated water and wastewater utility business given the highly fragmented nature of the space. The Peoples acquisition is expected to close in the fall of 2019. We still aren’t interest in going long shares of Aqua America here given the problems it has had growing its core business, and we want to see how the integration process with Peoples goes before making any changes to our thoughts on the name. That said, recent news out of the Keystone State (Pennsylvania, the source of the vast majority of Aqua America’s pro forma asset base) indicates the regulated utility’s wastewater growth runway might be a bit larger than previously thought.

A Whale in a Sea of Minnows

Aqua America owns Aqua Pennsylvania, which is actively seeking to acquire the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority (“DELCORA”). Please note DELCORA provides wastewater services to customers in Pennsylvania and represents a whale of an opportunity for Aqua America in a sea of minnows. DELCORA has roughly 500,000 customers across 42 municipalities in Delaware and Chester counties that are situated along the southeastern corner of Pennsylvania, servicing the areas surrounding nearby Philadelphia (the city is located in the adjacent namesake county of Philadelphia).

On the other hand, American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) is also competing for DELCORA, which we will cover in a comment. Aqua America's market capitalization stands at $9.4 billion and American Water Works' stands at $22.1 billion as of this writing. Both of these regulated water and wastewater utilities are considered to be the big players in this space.

For reference, note how most of Aqua America’s municipal water and wastewater utility acquisitions have been fairly small of late, which is highlighted in the graphic below. This is a product of the highly fragmented state of America’s water and wastewater utility landscape. Columbia University noted America has approximately 53,000 community water systems, which creates a lot of problems when it comes to making key infrastructure upgrades. Simply put, most of these community water systems lack the access to funds needed to replace old pipes and upgrade pump, wastewater, and other relevant systems.

In order to upgrade the nation’s aging infrastructure, many water and wastewater utilities would likely need to merge together to generate the kinds of scale required to tap capital markets at attractive rates. Creditors would be reluctant to lend money to relatively small utilities (with large amounts of concentration and operational risks) at rates that larger publicly traded utilities have been able to raise funds at. Furthermore, community water systems can't readily raise funds via equity offerings.

Image Shown: Aqua America’s business model has historically relied on small bolt-on acquisitions in regions that it already has an existing presence in, namely Pennsylvania. Image Source: Aqua America – IR Presentation

Utilities like Aqua America and American Water Works Company already have meaningful economies of scale that would enable regulated municipal water and wastewater utilities to raise funds at attractive rates in order to upgrade their aging infrastructure. These are the types of investments that would help ensure customers continue receiving clean water (old pipes are very dangerous to customers health), that wastewater systems can continue functioning properly and won't overflow (flash floods, hurricanes, and other natural disasters poses serious risks to older systems), and enables higher system reliability over the long run (newer pump stations and modern maintenance practices reduce system downtime). In return, regulated water and wastewater utilities seek increases in their rate bases in order to grow their annualized revenue streams, providing for stronger cash flows.

Pivoting back to DELCORA, the utility recognizes that it needs to raise a lot of money to fund upgrades to its wastewater system to meet federal regulations (in particular, the US Environmental Protection Agency’s 2000 National Compliance Initiative). Regulatory compliance and the related infrastructure upgrades could end up costing the utility hundreds of millions to billions of dollars over several decades. The municipal authority overseeing the utility thinks it might be best to merge with a large partner to enable better access to capital markets, and to gain the expertise required to upgrade infrastructure to 21st century standards.

Aqua America, through Aqua Pennsylvania, serves 150,000 customers in Delaware County and another 70,000 customers in Chester County, which is why the utility thinks it has an edge of American Water Works Company. However, negotiations are ongoing. Here’s a key excerpt from Aqua America’s management team during the company’s second quarter 2019 conference call;

In July, a large municipal wastewater system in Southeastern Pennsylvania known as DELCORA signed a letter of intent committing to exclusive discussions with Aqua. Giving you a sense of the size, DELCORA serves approximately 500,000 people. We talked about our company-wide serving about 3 million people, so we have 1 million customer connections, so it gives a sense. This system has a number of wholesale and larger industrial customers, so it's not all retail. But they -- it serves approximately 500,000 people in about 42 municipalities, and so this is significant to us. If we reach an agreement on an opportunity of this size, we would likely look to put an ATM or an at-the-market program in place to raise some additional equity. But as we've said, aside from acquisitions, we do not see any additional need for equity in the near term.

Management went on further to highlight how the talks envisioned Aqua America acquiring DELCORA outright, instead of through a joint venture. Here we would like to highlight how American Water Works Company didn’t mention DELCORA during its second quarter 2019 conference call, indicating it appears Aqua America has won this fight. We will be monitoring the situation going forward.

If successful, Aqua America's Pennsylvanian footprint would gain even greater economies of scale and the firm could enhance its margins by merging some of its operations in the area (such as maintenance activities). Most important, this deal is about extending Aqua America's growth runway. Where the upside really resides is through future rate-base increases, which would be made possible through regulators approving large capital expenditure budgets that are specifically designed to cover necessary infrastructure improvements at the wastewater utility.

Concluding Thoughts

Aqua America’s growth runway, once the Peoples acquisition closes, will be built on the utility continuously expanding its regulated natural gas, water, and wastewater utility operations to enable meaningful rate base growth. If the company can successfully acquire DELCORA, the regulated wastewater side of Aqua America's operations would be better positioned to support its growth story (tiny bolt-on acquisitions can only do so much). For now, Aqua America is leaning heavily on its future natural gas utility growth runway as growth elsewhere slows down.

Management intends to continue rewarding investors with consistent dividend increases. The utility recently raised its quarterly payout by 7% on a subsequent basis, which has grown by almost 90% since the end of 2010. A lower interest rate environment, courtesy of the US Federal Reserve, will enhance Aqua America's dividend growth story but we still aren't interested here as we see better opportunities out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.