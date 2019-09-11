IPO Update: Datadog Files Proposed Terms For $492 Million IPO

The IPO appears priced for perfection, so I'll be watching it from the sidelines, perhaps to find a lower entry point post-IPO.

DDOG has grown quickly and has produced enviable financial and operating metrics.

The company sells IT infrastructure monitoring and analytics software to businesses of all sizes.

Datadog aims to raise $492 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Datadog (DDOG) has filed to raise $492 million in an IPO of its Class A stock, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company provides businesses of all sizes with IT infrastructure monitoring and analytics.

DDOG has produced enviable growth and marketing efficiency results and has a strong industry growth dynamic to support its expansion efforts.

However, management is asking IPO investors to pay an extremely high price for the IPO. Given overall stock market volatility, the IPO appears priced for perfection.

Risk-on investors may wish to stretch for the IPO, but with stock market volatility there may be an opportunity to find a lower entry point post-IPO.

Company And Technology

New York-based Datadog was founded in 2010 to develop a unified monitoring and analytics platform that serves over 8,800 customers, among which 590 with annual recurring revenue [ARR] of over $100,000 and 40 with ARR of over $1 million.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Olivier Pomel, who was previously Vice President, Technology at Wireless Generation.

The company has developed the cloud-based Datadog monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users that are capable of integrating and automating infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified observability of the entire technology stack in real-time.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s Datadog platform:

Source: Datadog

The company’s technology platform is designed to be cloud-agnostic and easy to deploy, with hundreds of out-of-the-box integrations, built-in knowledge of modern technology stacks and customizable options.

As of June 30th, 2019, the firm’s top 10 customers accounted for 14% of the company’s ARR, while no single customer represented more than 5% of its ARR.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s quarterly GAAP revenue multiplied by four in millions:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Datadog included Amplify Partners, ICONIQ Capital, Meritech Capital, Index Ventures, Contour Venture Partners, OpenView Venture Partners, and RTP Ventures among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Datadog utilizes a ‘land-and-expand’ growth strategy based around offering easy-to-adopt products with a short time to value while its customers can expand their footprint with the company on a self-service basis.

The firm markets its products through a ‘high-velocity’ inside sales team and an enterprise sales force.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 43.2% 2018 44.9% 2017 43.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a very high 2.0x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 2.0 2018 2.2

Source: Company registration statement

Average Revenue per Customer has increased markedly, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance 2018 $25,724.29 37.9% 2017 $18,659.44

Source: Company registration statement

DDOG’s dollar-based net retention rates were ‘146%, 141%, and 151% at December 31, 2017, 2018, and June 30, 2019, respectively.’

For subscription-based businesses like Datadog’s, the dollar-based net retention rate is an important metric. Any figure over 100% shows that the firm has a net ‘negative’ churn, i.e., it is adding revenue for each customer cohort over time and is an indicator of both efficient marketing strategy/spend and customer acceptance of the firm’s service.

Market And Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global unified monitoring market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $15.2 billion by 2024, growing at an extremely strong CAGR of 28.3% between 2018 and 2024.

The main factors driving the forecasted market growth are the increasing use of big data and the Internet of Things [IoT] among enterprises, complexities in applications and applications running in the IT environment, as well as the need to efficiently manage security and performance.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to the positive economic outlook in the region and the increasing rate of investment in IT infrastructure.

Major competitors that provide or are developing monitoring and related technologies include:

AppDynamics (APPD)

Zenoss

Computer Associates

Dynatrace (DT)

Opsview

Acronis

IBM (IBM)

Micro Focus International

BMC Software

New Relic (NEWR)

Splunk (SPLK)

Elastic (ESTC)

Amazon (AMZN)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

DDOG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased top line revenue

Growing gross profit but reduced gross margin

Increased negative operating profit and negative operating margin

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 153,272,000 79.5% 2018 $ 198,077,000 96.6% 2017 $ 100,761,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 113,344,000 69.7% 2018 $ 151,548,000 95.9% 2017 $ 77,347,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 73.95% 2018 76.51% 2017 76.76% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (13,656,000) -8.9% 2018 $ (11,033,000) -5.6% 2017 $ (2,956,000) -2.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (13,440,000) 2018 $ (10,762,000) 2017 $ (2,570,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 2,980,000 2018 $ 10,829,000 2017 $ 13,832,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $52.3 million in cash and $200.2 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($12.9 million).

IPO Details

DDOG intends to sell 24 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $20.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $492.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten votes per share.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for existing management or investors to retain voting control of the company even after ceding economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $6.0 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.28%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds to us from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Credit Suisse Securities, Barclays Capital, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, JMP Securities, Raymond James & Associates, Stifel, William Blair, and Needham & Company.

Commentary

DDOG has recently crossed $300 million annual revenue run rate, although its growth and gross profit rates of growth have attenuated somewhat.

The firm has produced consistently high dollar-based net retention rates, which show just how efficient DDOG has been at obtaining incremental revenue.

The company’s financials show a firm within striking distance of operating and earnings break-even, and producing positive cash flow from operations in the most recent six-month period.

The market opportunity is expected to grow at an extremely high rate, so DDOG has very favorable market dynamics over the near term.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue of 22.67x, which is an extremely high valuation.

While the firm is producing enviable growth and marketing efficiency metrics and it has a strongly-growing industry to operate in, it is difficult for me to accept that valuation level which appears to be priced for perfection.

Risk-on investors may wish to pay that price for DDOG’s growth potential, but I'll watch for a lower entry point post-IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 18, 2019.

