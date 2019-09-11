Rio Tinto - Wait For Short-Term Opportunities To Buy This Long-Term Bargain

Long-term, RIO might repeat what it did over the last 30 years. Yearly total shareholder returns have been 12.3% since 1988.

Given the practically flat cost curve for 80% of supply, I expect iron ore prices to fall below $40 during the next recession. That will be the time to buy.

The iron ore cost curve is flattening and the cost of the marginal producer continues to decline. Expect lower iron ore prices in the future.

RIO and BHP are good buys, but given the cost versus price perspective for iron, we might see better entry opportunities.

To analyze Rio Tinto (RIO) you have to analyze iron ore. Only a long-term look at iron ore fundamentals, demand and supply dynamics, production costs and technological developments can tell you whether RIO is a good buy at current levels. RIO is a company that owns excellent low cost assets, so it is definitely a good business, but you need to buy it at the right price to achieve good returns. Therefore, we have to combine a long-term fundamental approach with a behavioral analysis of the market's attitude towards companies like RIO.

Iron-ore fundamentals and dynamics

RIO, Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF), Vale (VALE), BHP Billiton (BHP) make the majority of their EBITA by selling iron ore. Given current high iron ore prices, their earnings look extremely strong. The first thing we have to assess is whether the high margins are sustainable for the long term.

Iron or prices 2010 – 2019 Source: Businessinsider

I always like to compare the price of a commodity with the respective production costs. The best way to do that is by using a cost curve. What I find staggering from the below cost curve I took from a 2016 Fortescue presentation, is that average mining costs declined from around $80, to around $40 per ton in just 4 years, despite a 20% increase in production. The marginal production cost, that usually sets the price for a commodity, fell from $140 to $80 and the curve is flattening.

This tells me that as soon as iron ore prices go up, new supply is added to cover for increased demand. In the long-term, prices will stabilize around the average price that makes most miners operate profitably.

Iron ore cost curve 2012 and 2016 - Source: Fortescue 2016

A look at the 2018 cost curve, shows how the bulk of production has a flat cost and the curve really flattened even more since 2016. Given how steep is the 4th cost quartile of the cost curve, iron ore prices might stabilize much lower.

Source: Rio Tinto

The expensive marginal producers keep prices high. However, given the major miners have cash costs below $20 per ton and there are more low-cost projects announced, iron ore prices might stabilize below $60 per ton, even $50 wouldn't surprise me. This doesn't mean RIO will be a bad investment, on the contrary. Even with lower iron prices, RIO will still be very profitable thanks to its low costs assets. However, the market might get scared and create wonderful investing opportunities like it was the case in 2016.

Iron ore price analysis

The spike in iron ore prices during 2019 was partly due to VALE’s dam disaster that removed approximately 75 million tons of the company’s supply and the disruption is expected to last until 2024.

Prices spiked after the disruption in supply and continued as the magnitude of the disaster became clear.

(2019 – iron ore prices)

Seeing that VALE is working on ramping up production to the same levels as prior to the disaster, while all other miners immediately announced new projects given the higher prices, I assume the cost curve will further flatten and margins will decline. If we have a global economic slowdown, things might get rough. Fortescue announced a $1.6 billion, 20 million tons expansion of Iron Bridge and a 30 million tons, $1.3 billion new mine, Eliana. BHP decided to go on with its new mine, the $4.7 billion South Flank project. RIO will invest $3.5 billion into the Koodaideri mine. The number of possible projects is practically endless as RIO has drilled 700km to find new production options.

RIO’s pipeline – Source: RIO

On one hand, we have the possibility of more low-cost production, but as the final ton of ore sets the price for the commodity, metal prices can remain high for longer, depending on demand. On the other hand, given the high cost of the marginal producer, that actually sets the final price for iron, a recession or a slowdown in demand could quickly bring prices down to $40 and lower as the steep final part of the curve keeps prices high.

$40 iron is something you have to price in when modelling RIO and BHP, at least for one year over a decade. In good times, I estimate iron ore prices will be around $80, $60 in average times and $40 in recession times. Thus, to calculate long-term free cash flow, a $60 iron ore price should be good. Let’s dig deeper into RIO.

Rio Tinto Business Overview

RIO’s iron ore margin in 2018 was a staggering 68% that delivered $8.3 billion in operating cash flows. The average realized price was $62.8 which is in line with my future expected average.

In 2019, margins increased to 72% and cash flows were even higher.

Source: RIO

2019 can be used as and example of a good year and 2018 as an average year.

From an investing perspective, iron ore prices will be definitely lower in the future, but miners will remain highly profitable, at least the big 4. The capital and technology at their disposition constantly lowers their production costs.

If we take 2018 prices as average long-term iron-ore prices, RIO’s iron ore EBITDA should be around $11 billion. Operating cash flows in 2018, including all metals, were $13.6 billion where we have to deduct $6 billion of capex, of which $3 billion is sustaining and $3 billion is development. Given that the expected yearly production growth for RIO is just 2%, I will deduct the complete capex from the cash flows. When we also pay taxes and interest, we can say that RIO will make, on average, $6 billion in free cash flows per year in the future.

You have to see how much are you willing to pay for free cash flows of $6 billion. My required rate of return is 15%, and therefore I would be willing to pay $40 billion for RIO. Sounds crazy given the current market cap is $87 billion? Well, in 2016, I was a happy RIO shareholder when the market capitalization was half the current one. I might see such low prices only once in the next decade, but that is fine with me.

The time to buy such diversified miners is when things look bad, not good.

BHP

BHP is in a similar situation to RIO, free cash flows for FY 2019 have been $10 billion.

Given its low-cost production position in all segments, from iron ore to copper, coal and petroleum, we can expect BHP to continue producing high cash flows as it did over the past 3 years.

Source: BHP

BHP’s free cash flows are $10 billion that give it a market capitalization of $112 billion. This will give you a long-term investing return of around 9%. It is up to you to decide whether you are happy with such a return. If you are, there is something else you should consider, the risk and the reward in relation to the market's short-term behavior.

The market's behavior in relation to long-term trends

My thought is always that you buy cyclical investments when things are bad, not when things are good. Both RIO and BHP have amazing, low cost assets, but they are in a cyclical industry. In such industries, if you want to achieve good returns, you need to be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy. We have higher supply and lower production costs on the horizon for iron. Plus, China is slowing down. Demand for iron will definitely grow, but any hiccups, like we have seen in 2015/16, might put lots of negative pressure on iron ore margins and consequently stock prices. This doesn’t mean the companies will be in trouble, just that earnings, dividends and buybacks might be lower, investors might get scared and sell at whatever price. That will be the time to buy.

You have to take advantage of the short-term mindset most investors have. Few of us focus on long-term business cycles, most investors focus on short-term catalysts and bet on stock prices. When those catalysts don’t materialize, they sell, which is exactly when you have to buy. If it happens only once in the next 5 years, that is fine by me, I can wait 5 years, can you?

See how this fits your portfolio and risk reward appetite. If you are happy with a 9% long-term return and you can stomach 50% downturns while being ready to buy more when those downturns happen, despite dividend cuts and escalating costs, then you can own companies like BHP and RIO at current levels.

In order to buy when others are selling in fear, you need to have a strong conviction that RIO will do well over the long-term. Here is what will give you the courage to buy when others are selling in panic.

Long-term outlook

Despite short term possible threats, one has to look at the long-term picture. As the world develops, the demand for metals will increase and consequently companies like RIO will do extremely well. Steel usage is still ridiculously small in countries that have the majority of the global population.

Source: SIA

Just imagine what could RIO’s margins be in 2025, in a bull commodities market that is created by faster than expected global economic growth thanks to emerging markets like China, India, other Asia and Africa.

We should not be afraid about China slowing down. It is normal for a developing country to consume a large chunk of the global iron ore supply. I cannot imagine what will happen when India and other countries in Asia start really booming like China has done over the last decade.

Source: SIA

Despite what looks like potential future iron ore oversupply if China slows down, actually iron ore reserves are not sufficient to cover even the most conservative demand growth forecasts. for the UN's goal of eradicating poverty in the world, we need to mind additional 200 billion tons of iron ore.

Source: SIA

Further, based on UN forecasts, demand for steel could be grow 1.9% and 5.5% yearly by 2030 depending on the growth scenario. So, demand for steel will continue to grow, no matter trade wars, Brexits or whatever.

What is an almost certainty is that investors in companies like RIO will do well like they did in the past. Since 1988, investors in RIO have achieved returns of above 3000%. Given the current situation, it is likely you can achieve similar returns over the next 30 years.

Source: SIA

However, I hope for a short to medium term downturn to allow me to buy shares even lower. The historical return has been 12%, if I can buy lower, my long-term returns could be above 15%.

