Brookfield Renewable Is Creating Opportunity For The Patient Investor

The last couple of years have been a challenge for many investors as the markets have stalled and the out sized gains in portfolios have been replaced by the uncertainty caused by a market growing old. As an income investor I try to look past the day to day fluctuations expected by traders instead focusing on the stability and dividends my companies provide. I try to balance yield with future growth potential while placing a premium on quality. One of my favorites is Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

A Company that Checks all my Boxes

I am a buy and hold investor, when I invest in a company I am typically looking for companies that I can own for a life time. I want companies that are stable, produce growing cash flows and are in wide moat industries that I am confident will not be easily replaced. When I built my portfolio there were a number of considerations that I took into account, most import to me was the long term sustainability of my investments. As a patient person I invested in Brookfield Renewable Partners because they checked all of my boxes.

2019 Brookfield Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a part of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and is considered one of the largest pure play renewable businesses in the world. Started in 2013 as a spin-off of their parent company BEP owns and operates 879 power generating facilities globally. These facilities are divided primarily into hydroelectric, wind and solar operations although the company also has operations including pumped storage, battery storage and biomass. The key being their operations create clean, renewable energy that should be prioritized by governments, institutional investors and people around the world.

When I invest I look for companies that have a deep moat. I want to know that the competitive advantage the company owns cannot be easily duplicated or replaced by a newer technology making their offering obsolete. With 76% of their generation capacity coming from hydroelectric power located on 82 river systems around the world I am confident in the future for BEP. Hydro electricity is the gold standard for energy production because it can be switched on and off as needed 24 hours per day, once installed it has minimal environmental impact and the nature of the assets mean that they can operate for more than 100 years without the need for major capital investment to keep them functioning.

The other thing to consider is that there are only so many river systems that lend themselves to hydro production and the most advantageous rivers have already been utilized. This means there is a scarcity of the resource attaching premium valuations to those already in place. In developed areas like North America and Europe there is the added pressure to maintain the environment in its most natural state making mega projects, like hydro dams, very hard to complete.

2019 has also proved to be a very good year for hydro production as record high water levels in North America have contributed to above average returns as indicated by a 35% increase in year over year FFO during the most recent quarterly results.

Growth through Partnerships and Acquisitions

Through the acquisition of TerraForm Companies in 2017 Brookfield also expanded their footprint into wind and solar. This acquisition also allowed the company to expand their presence geographically into Europe and Asian markets adding to their global diversification, an important component in their future growth strategy. In the most recent quarter BEP closed on a 210 megawatt wind operation in India and commissioned an additional 10 megawatts of rooftop solar with their Chinese partner GLP which continues to develop.

Brookfield Investor Brochure 2019

A Tremendous Development Pipeline

Historically BEP has grown their business through opportunistic acquisitions which have been able to deliver out sized returns to shareholders. In the last 10 years M&A has accounted for more than 90% of the company’s growth. Recently however, BEP has been shifting more of their focus to developing internal opportunities through a robust development pipeline as well as through development of strategic partnerships with other institutional investors. This is evident with their recent announcement of a 50/50 partnership between Brookfield Renewable and KKR to Partner for a New Growth Stage in X-Elio.

Headquartered in Spain, X-Elio is one of the largest independent solar platforms globally with 273 megawatts of operating capacity, 1,413 megawatts under construction and a broader 4,800 megawatt development pipeline across major solar markets including Spain, the United States, Mexico, Chile and Japan. X-Elio also has a proven track record as a premier developer of solar assets globally having developed over 2,000 megawatts of capacity at strong returns.

This partnership will allow BEP to develop between 500 and 800 megawatts of new solar capacity each year for the next 5 years to go along with their existing development pipeline of more than 600 megawatts of advanced stage wind, solar and hydro projects as well as 130 megawatts already under construction. Although this may seem like quite a boost for the company, which it is, M&A will still continue to drive the majority of the company’s future growth according to CEO Sachin Shaw. Currently, development projects account for about 10% of BEP’s growth profile which he sees rising to as high as 20-25% in the future dependent on the opportunities available.

This can be seen as Brookfield closed the first C$350 million tranche of their C$750 million investment into an Alberta renewables portfolio currently held by TransAlta as well as the acquisition through TerraForm Power of a 322 megawatt distributed generation portfolio in the U.S., nearly doubling their distributed generation footprint and providing significant opportunities to drive incremental cash flow growth through operational and commercial synergies. Its these types of transactions which will secure future growth and make shareholders like myself feel comfortable that they can continue to deliver in the future.

Delivering Above Average Total Returns

Since 2014 BEP has been able to deliver total combined returns to shareholders of approximately 15% which by any metric is great. That puts them at the higher range of their targeted 12-15% total returns for shareholders.

Brookfield Investor Brochure 2019

2019 has proven so far to be a good year for BEP as above average hydrology has more than compensated for below average wind conditions in certain segments of the portfolio. The resulting 35% increase in FFO was also supported by new acquisitions coming on line as well as increased operational efficiencies. The company was able to raise additional capital by recycling some of their mature holdings, selling wind assets in South Africa and allowing the company to redistribute those funds to higher growth opportunities.

As they did with TerraForm Power last year the company was able to restructure debt in Columbia taking advantage of low interest rates and the company’s strong credit position to push out maturities beyond 10 years. At the same time they were able to create increased revenue certainty in this market by renegotiating longer term Purchase Power Agreements in a market used to short term PPA’s. These actions had positive impacts to the bottom line by allowing the company to take advantage of the current low interest rate environment but also providing cost and revenue certainty in the short to medium term benefiting investors with greater clarity and reduced risk. Brookfield also has done a good job hedging their foreign currency exposure when appropriate providing more cost certainty.

2019 has also a seen the company bring down their payout ratio to a more manageable 85% of FFO from 95% in 2018 and a peak that exceeded 120% in previous years. This was achieved through a combination of factors including improved efficiencies, increased FFO and share repurchases and addresses priorities brought forth by shareholders. Also worth noting is that FFO does not include asset sales which are an important component of the Brookfield business model.

With $2.5 billion dollars of current liquidity this figure continues to grow as the company finds itself in a good position to fund future growth from internally generated cash flows without the need to issue additional equity. This has been another issue for shareholders in the past and reflects positively on the company’s willingness to listen to shareholder concerns reflected in an increasing share price.

Looking ahead

BEP has experienced significant growth over the past 5 years and many of those assets are contributing meaningfully to the company’s bottom line. In the current market environment opportunities have slowed as valuations have pushed prices higher for value oriented opportunists like Brookfield. That said there are opportunities presenting themselves every day as most of the world’s leader’s grapple with climate change and the growing demand for greener energy.

Higher valuations in mature markets present opportunities to recycle capital into higher yielding ones around the globe as evidenced by the recent acquisition of X-Elio and their portfolio of development projects around the globe. They also continue to advance development opportunities of their own including new hydro construction in Brazil, additional projects in Columbia and Europe as well. These development projects yield higher returns and should constitute a greater percentage of the company’s growth profile going forward. I also expect the company to push further into wind and solar as technology advances and cost efficiencies mean that these projects no longer rely solely on government supports to make them profitable.

There will be an incentive to pay attention to the upcoming election cycle as energy policy has the potential to create significant opportunity for BEP. As climate continues to impact our daily lives in unexpected ways there will be a push for solutions that should benefit BEP and their shareholders. When I look at the long term opportunities within my portfolio Brookfield is the kind of investment that I would like to duplicate. I also like Brookfield as a hedge against a potential slowdown in the economy. With their long term revenue generators in place they are less likely to be impacted by an economic downturn.

Finally, with a 5.6% yield which has been growing at an average 6% rate each year I have no problem being patient while being paid to wait while this all unfolds. I also like BEP because its a feel good type of investment that not only benefits investors but also our planet in general. I sleep well knowing that Brookfield Renewable is in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.