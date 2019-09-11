Graco: A High-Quality Dividend Growth Stock

Investment thesis

Graco Inc. shares (GGG) have gained 11% in 2019 on the back of stellar financial performance. However, trade tensions between the U.S. and China have resulted in many investors waiting on the sidelines. Despite weak global economic growth expected in the next couple of years, Graco's prospects are promising, especially from the perspective of an income investor. I expect Graco to hike its dividend per share multiple times in the next few years, resulting in the distribution of the bulk of its earnings. I do not see an imminent threat to Graco's dividend distributions and rate shares a safe buy for dividend investors.

Company Profile

Graco, Inc. is a global leader in manufacturing fluid and coatings management products. The company's products are used to handle materials with high viscosity, and corrosive or abrasive properties. These products have wide commercial and industrial applications. The firm operates under three business segments-industrial, process, and contractor-and has a presence in three geographical locations: Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. Its products include pumps, valves, meters, sprayers, and equipment used to apply coatings, sealants, and adhesives.

Industry Analysis

The industrial segment generates the largest portion of the company's revenues (47% in 2018). Products marketed by this division are used for applying paints and other coatings to motor vehicles, furniture, appliances, and other industrial and consumer goods. Although the sales from the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions have grown rapidly in the last 5 years, the segment still derives most of its revenue from the Americas. In 2018, for example, the Americas region accounted for 40% of the sales, while EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions contributed about 30% each.

The segment's sales are sensitive to changes in industrial production. In all the three geographical segments, industrial production is in a downtrend. For instance, the US industrial production index fell from 110.55 in December 2018 to 109.18 in July 2019. The European index, on the other hand, recorded a decline of 1.5% in June, while China's July industrial output was the lowest in 17 years. Graco has withstood the unfavorable economic conditions in the industrial segment by increasing market share in general industrial and alternative energy sectors.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

The contractor segment of the company is the second most important in terms of revenue. The segment sells sprayers for applying paint to walls and other structures to homeowners and professional painters. In 2018, the segment accounted for 32% of the firm's sales. 74% of the division's revenues were derived from the Americas, 19% from EMEA, and 8% from the Asia Pacific.

Since its products are mainly for painting and decorating homes, the contractor segment's revenues are affected by the condition of the housing market. According to Patrick McHale, Graco's CEO, housing starts below 1.5 million are unfavorable to the company. According to data published by the Federal Reserve, the June and July housing starts were 1.24 million and 1.19 million, respectively. Therefore, growth in the Americas division of the contractor segment may slowdown in the next half of the year.

The US market for existing homes was stable in the first half of 2019. Further, according to the latest data by the US Census Bureau, new building permits issued were relatively stable in the second quarter of the year. However, the modest growth of the S&P/Case-Shiller index in the second quarter (1.46%) suggests that the market has lost momentum. Momentum has also slowed in Asia-Pacific markets. In China and Hong Kong, in particular, real estate prices are on the decline. In contrast, house prices in key European markets continue to increase. In Germany, for instance, apartment prices rose by 8.21% in the second quarter of 2019.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

The process division is the smallest for the company. However, it serves a large number of industries, including oil and natural gas, food and beverage, dairy, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and mining. The products are used for moving and dispensing chemicals, oil and natural gas, lubricants, wastewater, and other fluids. As with the other segments, most of the division's sales are earned in the Americas. In 2018, Asia-pacific was the second-best geographical segment for the division. The performance of the process segment in the first and second quarter of 2019 was boosted by sales growth in technology, sanitary, and environmental product applications.

Financial Performance

Graco recorded sales growth in each year of the last decade. During the period, the company's sales grew at a CAGR of 11.1%. The growth was over 20% in 2009 and 2010, indicating a recovery from the 2008 recession. In 2008, the firm reported a 29.1% decline in sales. Based on its first and second-quarter results, the company is likely to report higher sales in 2019. However, it is unlikely to achieve double-digit growth. The firm's year-to-date sales in 2019 are $833 million compared to $828 million for the same period in 2018 and its earnings in the last two quarters usually do not differ widely. For example, its third and fourth-quarter earnings in 2018 were $416 million and $406.4 million, respectively.

(Source: Author-prepared based on data from company filings)

The company's gross margin was largely stable over the last 10 years. In all the years, the margin was above 50%. In the first and second quarter of 2019, the gross margin was above 50% once again. The high margin indicates that the firm has low competition in many products. This characteristic of the company allows it to increase prices when necessary. Consequently, the firm has been able to pass the impact of the tariffs from the US-China trade war on consumers without affecting its sales negatively. The margin also indicates that the company is not operating in a mature market. Therefore, it has many growth opportunities.

(Source: Author-prepared based on data from company filings)

The company's operating margin has remained above 20% over the last decade, except in 2009 and 2016. The firm has been effective in managing selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A). The decline of operating margin in 2009 reflects the effects of the recession. The 2016 decrease, on the other hand, shows the impact of a non-cash impairment charge relating to the company's oil and natural gas business.

(Source: Author-prepared based on data from company filings)

The firm's earnings per share (EPS) grew at a CAGR of 22.04% between 2009 and 2018. The highest EPS was in 2018 ($2.04), while the lowest was in 2016 ($0.24). Apart from 2016, the company reported earnings growth in each of the last 10 years. The company attributed the EPS decline in 2016 to a non-cash impairment charge. Going by the quarterly results released by the firm so far, its 2019 EPS is likely to be near that of 2018. The firm's first-half EPS was $1.02 relative to $1 for the same period last year.

(Source: Author-prepared based on data from company filings)

Because of its steady earnings growth, the company has increased dividends every year since 2008. The firm pays dividends quarterly. From the last quarter of 2018, its dividend per share has been $0.16. Therefore, the full-year dividend is likely to be, at least, $0.64, which is $0.11 higher than the 2018 dividend. The likely increase in dividend per share without a proportionate increase in EPS shows that the management is confident about the firm's future growth opportunities.

(Source: Author-prepared based on data from company filings)

The case for Graco

Even with no growth in the company's industries, Graco is likely to increase its revenues in the coming years by gaining competitors' market share. In the first half of 2019, for instance, the company achieved growth in the industrial segment despite a slowdown in the industrial output in all its three geographical segments. The firm's ability to penetrate competitors' markets is due to its commitment to continuous innovation.

The firm could also increase revenues through mergers and acquisitions. A major hindrance to implementing this growth strategy is high leverage. Currently, the company's long-term debt to equity ratio is 26.2%. Therefore, it has more room for engaging in M&A activities. In the second quarter's earnings presentation, Patrick McHale stated that M&A deals are expensive at present, particularly for larger companies with good profitability. The statement, however, indicates that Graco is ready to acquire value-accretive companies with a high return on capital investment.

The slowdown in the housing market and industrial production are some of the major risks facing the company. Up to now, the firm has been able to offset the effects by increasing market share in some of its target industries. However, sustained declines in the two sectors are likely to affect the entire economy, including the industries that are currently providing growth opportunities for the company. There are already fears that the U.S. economy is heading to a recession. As per Business Insider, more than 70% of economists believe that a recession will hit the U.S. within the next 2 years.

Another major threat confronting the company is currency risk. About 80% of the firm's production is based in the US, yet more than half of the company's sales are generated outside the country. Consequently, a strengthening of the US dollar against the currencies of the company's major markets could significantly impact the firm's performance. In 2019, the dollar has strengthened by 4% against the Euro and 5.03% against the Chinese Renminbi.

The ongoing trade war between the US and China may also impact the firm's performance. The trade war is already causing weak demand for the company's products in China. The company has been able to offset some effects of the imposed tariffs by increasing prices. However, the lost sales from hiking prices are likely to exceed the additional revenue if the tariffs continue rising.

Valuation

Graco shares are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 23. In the last 5 years, shares have traded at an average price-earnings ratio of 36. From a historical earnings multiples perspective, shares are trading at a discount. However, the impending slowdown of the global economic growth could hinder the growth opportunities available for Graco, which justifies the discount at which the shares are trading at present.

There are significant switching costs involved with Graco's products, which ensures customer loyalty toward Graco. This has helped the firm in building an economic moat (sustainable competitive advantages), which would help the long-term earnings of the company. Shares are currently trading with a dividend yield of 1.32% and the dividend payout ratio is 29%. There is room for Graco to hike its dividend-per-share significantly in the future. As the company mature and growth prospects diminish, Graco will distribute a much higher portion of its earnings to shareholders. This makes Graco an attractive dividend growth company to invest in.

Conclusion

Despite the bleak economic growth outlook for the U.S. in the next couple of years, Graco's prospects are promising. Graco might not be the best investment for a growth-oriented investor, but value investors with a focus on income should find Graco an attractive play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.