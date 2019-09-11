Cummins Is Looking Appealing

Source

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has been a compounding machine over the years. The maker of heavy equipment motors and generators has rewarded shareholders well. A $1,000 investment in Cummins from the beginning of 2009 would have returned over 479%. The company has been noted for its investments into the community for future employees, research, and general corporate giving. As the demand for heavy equipment, off-road machinery and large trucks remains, Cummins should continue to perform rather well. However, during a downturn, the company will suffer negatively, given the nature of its products. In any case, the company should weather the downturn just fine due to a strong balance sheet and good management.

Performance

Cummins recently reported earnings that missed on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While this miss was small, it certainly gives fear that the company may be recognizing the beginning of a slowdown. While the company had strong North American sales, international sales were down due to lower oil and gas demand and truck purchases. However, on a positive note, the company reported record North America sales and record company profit.

The company continued to improve gross margins, which is more impressive.

Source: Earnings Slides

As the company continues to grow its profit generating capabilities, the sales growth will not be as necessary to continue to improve financial conditions. This will help improve the payout ratio and the capability of the company to return cash to shareholders. Particularly attractive is the return on invested capital, which grew to 22%. These kinds of returns are what investors should look for as it shows management knows how to get a healthy return on the investments it continues to make.

As the company continues to suffer internationally, North America has helped prop up results.

Source: Earnings Slide

If the United States did enter a recession, these results would inevitably see a negative reaction. This is what investors are currently in fear of as once the United States goes into a recession, the world generally follows suit. This would only further dampen results. The positive news is that the company will generally see strong demand when the recession is over as you can only neglect investment into businesses so long. New machines, trucks, and parts are necessary due to general age and wear and tear.

The slide below could help us predict where sales might end up should we enter a recession.

Source: Earnings Slide

Even if the company saw a 20% drop in revenue, sales would be at levels seen only 2 years ago. Looking at the history of the stock, shares traded right around the same levels now as they did in 2017. This despite sales, earnings, and the dividend rising.

What further punished shares after reporting results was the guidance.

Source: Earnings Slide

The company now expects revenue to be flat from a prior expectation of flat to 4% growth. This is again mostly due to the expected weakness in international demand for trucks. The company also continues to plans to return 75% of operating cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. This was evident by the recent dividend increase of 15% to $1.311 per share.

The company operates from a position of strength as the balance sheet is strong.

Source: 10Q

The company has $1.62 billion in long-term debt versus $1.4 billion in cash on hand. This leaves the company with a very little net debt position. Additionally, the company generated operating cash flow of $808 million in the most recent quarter. This is plenty of cash to invest in operations, return cash to shareholders, and cover any liabilities or debt obligations.

Valuation

Looking at historical valuation, we can get an idea of whether or not shares trade at a discount to their or own averages.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, shares trade at a discount to their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, forward P/E, and PEG ratio. They also offer a higher earnings yield than they usually do. This implies that shares are currently undervalued. However, arguably, growth prospects are currently dim and imply that shares should have a reduced valuation. This is where we must assign a discount to typical valuations to try and find an attractive entry point.

Looking at historical yield, we can see if investors have the opportunity to buy shares with a higher-than-average yield.

Source: YieldChart

Currently, shares yield 3.39%. This is historically above average. In the last 24 years, shares have only offered this yield about 10% of the time. Investors should note that in the last period of worries on global growth slowing, shares yield over 4.5%. This implies that, should there be a recession, we could see share drop enough to push the yield back to these levels. However, as we saw, this was an opportunity for investors. The company has been raising the dividend for about 9 years, or ever since the Great Recession ended. It should be noted the company didn't cut the dividend during this recession but maintained it. This shows management is serious about taking care of the shareholders.

Given these factors and the potential for an economic recession rising, I would look to purchase shares around the $140 level. This would give us an above average yield and a discount to historical averages I would be comfortable with.

Conclusion

Cummins has been a great wealth creator for long term shareholders. I continue to believe it will be in the future as a great investment as well. The company is also focusing on green vehicle options such as electric. The company is well known for the quality engines it builds, and the shift to cleaner combustible or electric engines will continue with Cummins. The company will be the innovator in heavy duty electric engine as it has the capacity, research budget, and engineers capable of such a task. Additionally, as the demand for infrastructure improvement heats up, the company should be able to benefit from the increased demand for equipment. The shares offer an attractive dividend, and management is committed to continue to return cash to shareholders. This should give investors confidence in the long-term picture of Cummins. I will look to start a position around $140 a share and add opportunistically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.