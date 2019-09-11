Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer

I follow a very strict set of guidelines that have served me well. My thesis is not based on high growth. In fact, my analysis is conservative, assuming zero growth.

This article presents my long thesis on Facebook (FB), which bears many similarities to my long thesis on Microsoft (MSFT) from 2011/2012. FB's share price hasn't really gone anywhere since mid-2017, despite some wild swings. That said, the company has continued to grow operating cash flow, and this is reflected in the ever-increasing net cash position on the balance sheet. This article will keep things simple and refrain from making momentum-based assumptions about how fast FB's revenue will grow etc. In fact, my model assumes that FB will experience zero growth in operating cash flow over the next decade. However, in reality, I am quite confident that FB will find a way to grow substantially, whether organically, through M&A, or both. This growth is the cherry on the cake.

A repeat of the Microsoft thesis

MSFT's share price was stuck for more than a decade. As shown in the graph below, between 1998 and 2012, MSFT was trading around a tight range--around $25/share--with the exception of the dot com bubble and the financial crisis.

But MSFT just kept on going, generating substantial cash from operations, returning capital to shareholders (dividends and buybacks), finding ways to evolve via M&A, etc.--and yet the cash balance kept on increasing. Eventually, the valuation got really interesting, based on substantial multi-year progress versus a flat share price--the market wasn't showing it any love. It was a matter of time until the "wake up" moment arrived. 2011 was the triggering point and I started building my position throughout 2012. Many were warning me that growth will be sluggish: It is a tech-dinosaur company, etc.--the usual. But my focus remained on the strong cash-flow generation, which translated to an ever-increasing cash balance. This gave MSFT ample of time to experiment and try new growth avenues, without destroying shareholder value or taking on debt. Since 2011, MSFT has changed quite a bit as a company (focusing on the cloud, acquiring LinkedIn, etc.) but what really mattered to me was the following, which is also relevant to FB today.

Recipe for success: stable and growing cash from operations, enough to cover the following:

The above model is a recipe for success. I have seen it work with MSFT, and I have seen it work with other companies, including several older tech companies that were out of fashion for quite a while. Essentially, it is a self-funded business model stemming from internally generated cash flow that is enough to cover EVERYTHING. It is not easy to find a company that satisfies all of the above that also trades at cheap valuations. I believe FB today represents exactly this.

Annual cash flow from operations on the rise

The graph below illustrates FB's growing cash from operations. In 2010 it was under $1 billion, increased to just over $4 billion in 2013, surpassed $10 billion in 2015 and began approaching $30 billion in 2018.

The key question is at what level will operating cash flow stabilize going forward? For example, will it be above $30 billion, $40 billion, $50 billion?--or will it start falling? For example, in Q1 2019 operating cash flow was $9.3 billion and in Q2 2019 $8.6 billion, so annualizing H1 2019 suggests FY 2019 annual cash flow in excess of $30 billion.

Strong cash flow from operations has translated into a rising cash balance

The above trend is clear going back to 2010. Simply put, FB has been a cash machine. In fact, the cash hoard has been growing substantially, despite rising CAPEX, acquisitions and share repurchases. The graph below zooms in FB's total cash balance since December 2016. Source: Seeking Alpha & SEC filings

Over the next decade, assuming a static world (i.e., operating cash flow is simply accumulated), the cash balance could well exceed 50% of Facebook's existing market cap in value

In my analysis, over the next 10 years, I assume an annual run rate of $30 billion in operating cash flow, which is comparable to the 2018 level. In other words, I am assuming that each year over the next decade, FB will generate the same level of operating cash flow annually as in 2018. Many might think that I am pessimistic given that I am effectively assuming zero growth, but I would rather have a safety net built into my analysis (e.g., higher revenue offset by lower margins). In this scenario, post-maintenance CAPEX, Facebook can accumulate $20 billion or so per annum (essentially free cash flow), which will go straight to its cash balance, all else constant. In other words, FB will accumulate more than $200 billion in cash over the next decade, on top of its existing $40 billion or so current cash balance. So that's more than $240 billion in cash. Again, this scenario assumes that FB will not grow, not innovate, not acquire other companies, not repurchase shares. It will simply accumulate operating cash flow, net of maintenance capex. In fact, even if the operating cash flow run rate falls substantially to $20 billion per annum, from my base assumption of $30 billion, I still feel FB is cheap based on the potential cash it will be able to accumulate over the next decade and beyond. That's another margin of safety.

But let's be realistic. Revenues and operating cash flow will grow over time. FB will acquire other businesses, innovate and repurchase shares. We do not live in a static world. Just like the the case of Microsoft, I expect that the cash balance will grow substantially in the years ahead, despite legal headwinds, elevated CAPEX (growth and maintenance), M&A activity, etc. Facebook will be very active in investments and acquisitions to support existing business segments, enter new business areas such as payments (such as Libra). In fact, I believe that cash flow from operations will eventually surpass the $50 billion per annum mark, driven by a mix of organic growth and M&A. I view FB as being akin to my MSFT thesis going back to 2011/2012: I think FB will be a trillion-dollar market-cap company much sooner than many realize. Strong buy.

