A Strong Economic Basis For The Bull Market

While the debate rages on in the news media over just how close the U.S. economy is to entering a recession, the economy itself is sending a powerful message. Several measures of the service sector and consumer spending are telling a story of growing confidence and spending power among the working class. In today’s report we’ll review the signs which support a continuation of the equity bull market in the coming months.

Weak manufacturing data has commanded headlines lately and has served to convince many investors that troubled times lie ahead for the economy. The recent slowdown in the U.S. manufacturing sector was confirmed when the watched ISM Manufacturing Index revealed that factory production and new orders fell sharply in August. To be exact, new orders fell to 49.1 percent last month, down from 51.2 in the previous month. This marked the first time in three years that U.S. manufacturing has contracted. An ISM index reading below 50.00 is regarded as contractionary. The survey also found that manufacturers have cut jobs in response to the slowdown.

The U.S. manufacturing sector has contracted in the last two quarters, according to Federal Reserve data, and this is widely considered as a recession signal. Many observers are blaming this manufacturing slowdown on the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China. This was mentioned in a Sept. 6 CBS News report, which stated that “the Trump administration's trade war is hitting manufacturing on multiple fronts, undermining benefits from the corporate tax cut.”

Yet even the above referenced news article acknowledged that the manufacturing sector accounts for less than one in every 10 workers in the U.S. The report further cited a consensus among economists who believe that while a manufacturing sector slump may act as a drag on the economy, “it's unlikely on its own to trigger an economic recession in the U.S.”

It should be pointed out that the U.S. service sector accounts for some 70 percent of total private sector payroll employment. And as economist Scott Grannis has observed in a recent blog, the service sector is in good shape. Grannis pointed out that service sector business activity rebounded sharply in August, as the following graph shows.

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Grannis also observed concerning the stock market’s decline in July:

July's plunge was most likely a reflection of worried sentiment (this is all based on surveys of people's opinions) rather than an actual deterioration in business activity.”

Confirming the strength in the service sector is the combined stock price performance of several leading companies which serve U.S. consumers and businesses. Taken collectively, the performance of these stocks is a reflection of overall consumer spending patterns and economic sentiment. The first such indicator I call the Middle Class Index. It’s comprised of six important stocks which represent the spending trend among middle income wage earners. The six stocks include J.C. Penney (JCP), Ford Motor Co. (F), Dollar General (DG), Wendy’s (WEN), Walmart (WMT), and Kroger (KR).

When these six stocks are consistently making new highs, it can only be surmised that middle class consumers are spending money on discretionary purchases. And as the following graph clearly shows, the Middle Class Index has established an impressive rising trend in the last few months. Historically, a sluggish performance in this index has coincided with reduced consumer spending levels. That’s not the case now, and it bodes well for the intermediate-term (3-6 month) economic outlook.

Source: NYSE

The next chart exhibit reflects the overall spending patterns of the U.S. upper middle class. My rough definition of the upper middle class is individuals earning in excess of $100,000 per year. The Upper Middle Class Index includes the companies which widely attract upper-middle income spenders. The components of this index include Target (TGT), Starbucks (SBUX), Bavarian Motor Works (OTCPK:BMWYY), Apple (AAPL), and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH). Here’s what the Upper Middle Class Index looks like as of Sept. 6.

Source: NYSE

As you can see, both the Upper Middle Class Index is in a well-defined upswing. This is good news for the economy, for when the upper middle is freely spending one can be reasonably assured that consumer confidence is high and recession isn’t an imminent threat.

A final consideration is the New Economy Index (NASDAQ:NEI), which includes the stock prices of Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), FedEx (FDX), Walmart (WMT), and Kforce (KFRC). The thinking behind this index is that each stock component accounts for a major aspect of the U.S. retail economy: Amazon represents broadline and online retail for every category of consumer good; eBay reflects discretionary purchases as well as home-based business sales; FedEx (FDX) shows the trend in overall U.S. business sales and deliveries; Walmart (WMT) reflects both bricks-and-mortar retail sales and grocery sales; and Kforce is a reflection of the near-term employment outlook.

Here’s what the New Economy Index looks like as of Sept. 6. As with the previous two indices, the New Economy Index is still in a confirmed rising trend and suggests that the U.S. retail economy is still humming.

Source: NYSE

The obvious conclusion of this review of the sentiment and spending trends among domestic consumers is that the all-important service sector is on a strong footing. But an even more important takeaway from this is that the stock market has a strong economic basis for continuing to rise in the months ahead. Bull markets often end when recessions begin. With no recession in sight based upon the strength of the service sector, investors have another solid reason for owning stocks.

The upward path of the three indices shown above is also instructive for the current state of the bull market. The stocks which comprise each index are extremely sensitive to anything which threatens the economic outlook. The consumer-oriented nature of each stock means they can be regarded as bellwethers for the overall broad market. As long as the aforementioned stocks are trending higher, investors shouldn’t worry about the approach of a bear market anytime soon. A bullish posture is therefore still justified.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I’m using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.